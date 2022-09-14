RECIPE SPOTLIGHT Chicken with artichokes and creamy pasta a real winner By GINNA PARSONS Daily Journal Ginna Parsons Food & living editor Author facebook Author email Sep 14, 2022 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email +1 Ginna Parsons By GINNA PARSONS Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I'm a sucker for chicken, artichokes, pasta and Parmesan. So of course, this recipe is just perfect for me.It came in an email a couple of weeks ago, and I kept wanting to try it at home, but late assignments meant I didn't feel like getting in the kitchen in the evenings after work.I finally bought the ingredients last week and gave it a whirl. It turned out just as expected – creamy and cheesy with chunks of artichoke hearts. Food for Thought with Ginna Parsons Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons. My son, Patrick, isn't a huge fan of artichoke hearts, but even he liked this. The recipe made enough for several leftover servings.We paired this with a bagged Caesar salad and toasted garlic bread. It's definitely a keeper.CHICKEN ARTICHOKE PASTA4 tablespoons olive oil1/3 cup chopped green onions1 tablespoon minced garlic1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces1 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes1/3 cup water1 (14-ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained1 cup heavy cream2 teaspoons butter8 ounces penne pasta, cooked3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheeseHeat olive oil, onions and garlic in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken, salt and red pepper flakes, and cook until chicken is cooked through.Add water and scrape the bottom of the skillet to loosen any browned bits. Add artichoke hearts and heavy cream.Cook and let mixture reduce for about 7 minutes, or until sauce is half as thick. Remove from heat and stir in butter.Add hot, cooked, drained pasta to the chicken mixture and stir. Add Parmesan cheese and stir again. Serves 4 to 5. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ginna Parsons Food & living editor Ginna covers food, entertainment and lifestyles for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author email Follow Ginna Parsons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Weather Currently in Tupelo 60°F Clear 85°F / 53°F 4 AM 60°F 5 AM 60°F 6 AM 59°F 7 AM 59°F 8 AM 64°F Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters Special Sections © Copyright 2022 Daily Journal, 1242 S Green St Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.