TUPELO – Craig Helmuth with the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association confirmed Monday that Chili Fest has been canceled this year, due to COVID-19 concerns.
I guess that means we need to get out the big pots and get in our own kitchens and start cooking.
Over the years, I've written about chili recipes that featured ground beef, turkey, pork or chicken, while others used smoked sausage or stew meat.
There have been recipes that had no meat at all; some eschewed beans. One chili might be a deep, rich brown, while another could essentially be white.
Several years ago, when I was gathering winning recipes from that year's Chili Fest, a restaurant owner who had won the People's Choice award didn't want to share her recipe. I told her all the other winners were submitting their recipes, so she reluctantly agreed.
The recipe started out with the usual ingredients – tomatoes, onions, beans, seasonings – and then it included the meat of one elephant. Clearly, the recipe was a joke, and it never made it in the paper.
Here are some past winners with tried-and-true recipes to get you started.
WHITE BEAN CHICKEN CHILI
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 sweet onion, finely diced
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chilies, undrained
1 cup chicken broth
2 cans Great Northern beans
2 cups shredded deli-roasted chicken
1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Crushed tortilla chips, regular or blue corn
Heat a small Dutch oven or large saucepan over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes, or until hot. Add oil and saute onion for 5 minutes. Add garlic, salt, pepper, cumin and pepper flakes and saute 5 minutes or until onion is tender and lightly browned.
Stir in chiles and broth. Add 1 can beans, drained and rinsed, and 1 can, undrained. Bring to a simmer and cook 10 minutes. Add chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly heated. Remove from heat.
Ladle soup into 4 bowls and sprinkle each with 2 tablespoons shredded cheese. Top each serving with crushed tortilla chips. Serves 4.
OLD-FASHIONED CHILI
1 medium yellow onion, diced
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound lean ground beef
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 tablespoons sugar
2 1/2 tablespoons chili powder
2 tablespoons ground cumin
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper (optional)
1 can beef broth
1 (14-ounce) can petite-diced tomatoes
1 (16-ounce) can dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
Saute onion in olive oil over medium-high heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add ground beef and cook for 6 to 7 minutes, until the beef is browned, stirring occasionally. Add tomato paste, sugar and spices and stir until well combined. Add the broth, diced tomatoes (with their juice), beans and tomato sauce. Stir well.
Bring chili to a low boil, then reduce heat and gently simmer, uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Let the chili rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Serves 6.
DARN GOOD CHILI
5 pounds lean ground beef or ground round
3 medium yellow onions, chopped
3 medium bell peppers, chopped
10 to 12 medium red chilies, chopped
5 (15-ounce) cans tomato sauce
3 packages Williams Chili Mix
Cumin to taste
Chili powder to taste
1 (15-ounce) can black beans
1 (15-ounce) can light kidney beans
1 (15-ounce) can dark kidney beans
In a large pot, brown ground beef along with onions; drain grease and return meat mixture to pot.
In a separate skillet, sauté green peppers and red chilies until soft. Add to browned meat mixture along with tomato sauce, chili mix, cumin and chili powder. Let simmer for about 3 hours. Add beans and cook another hour. Makes about 2 gallons.
BUFFALO CHICKEN CHILI
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 ribs celery, diced
1 medium onion, diced
1 green bell pepper, seeded and diced
2 large garlic cloves, minced
1 pound ground chicken or turkey
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 to 2 tablespoons ground cumin
1 1⁄2 teaspoons salt
1 (28-ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
1⁄4 cup buffalo-style hot sauce
1 can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
Crumbled blue cheese
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add celery, onion, green pepper and garlic; cook about 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender-crisp. Add ground chicken and cook until well browned on all sides, stirring constantly. Stir in chili powder, cumin and salt; cook 1 minute.
Add tomatoes with their liquid, tomato sauce and hot sauce. Heat to boiling over high heat. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add beans; cook 5 minutes longer. To serve, top each serving with some crumbled blue cheese. Makes 6 servings.