TUPELO – Next Wednesday is Cinco de Mayo, also called the Anniversary of the Battle of Puebla. It's a holiday celebrated in parts of Mexico and the United States in honor of a military victory in 1862 over the French forces of Napoleon III.
Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo, which translates in Spanish to fifth of May, is not the same as Mexican Independence Day, which falls on Sept. 16.
Here in the U.S., we usually celebrate the holiday by going out to eat Mexican food and possibly partaking in an adult beverage.
If you'd prefer to stay in this year, a simple Mexican-style meal is easy to make. Serve guacamole and salsa with chips as an appetizer, and then enjoy tostados topped with chicken and cheese. And don't forget the margaritas!
CHEESY CHICKEN TOSTADAS
8 corn tortillas
2 tablespoon olive oil, divided
8 chicken tenders
2 teaspoon salt, divided
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 medium sized onion, diced
1 poblano pepper, seeded and diced
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 cup salsa
2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend
Sour cream and cilantro, for garnish
Toast corn tortillas on a hot griddle on both sides, about 1 to 2 minutes each. Set aside.
Season chicken tenders with 1 teaspoon salt and cumin.
Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to a large skillet and place over medium-high heat. Add chicken tenders and cook for about 4 minutes per side or until cooked through and browned. When cool, slice.
Add remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to skillet, add onions, poblano pepper, and garlic to skillet. Season with 1 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring often until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in salsa and 1 tablespoon of lime juice. Lower to simmer and cook about 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
Place tortillas on a baking sheet. Layer sliced chicken over tortillas and top with salsa mixture. Sprinkle generously with cheese. Place under broiler for about 2 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.
Garnish with sour cream and cilantro. Serve immediately.
CLASSIC MARGARITA
1/4 cup kosher salt or coarse sea salt, for rimming glasses
3 lime wedges, for rimming glasses and garnish
4 ounces tequila
2 ounces triple sec
1 1/2 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice
Ice
Place salt on small shallow plate. Rim two glasses with a lime wedge, then dip in salt to coat rim.
Divide tequila, triple sec, and lime juice between 2 glasses and stir to combine. Top with ice, garnish with lime wedges, and serve.
GUACAMOLE
3 large, ripe avocados
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 medium tomato, seeded and diced
1/2 white onion, diced
1/2 cup cilantro, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Cut avocados in half lengthwise, remove pits, scrape the flesh of the avocado out with a spoon. Place in a medium bowl with a flat bottom and mash avocados with a potato masher to a chunky consistency. (Squeeze fresh lime juice directly over avocados while prepping remaining ingredients.)
Add diced tomato, onion and chopped cilantro to avocado. Season with salt and pepper. Stir just until combined. Serve immediately with tortilla chips.
FRESH SALSA
1 1/4 pounds ripe Roma tomatoes (about 5 or 6)
1 (14-ounce) can petite-diced tomatoes
2 green onions, ends trimmed, chopped into thirds
1/3 cup chopped red onion
1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and roughly chopped
1/3 cup fresh cilantro (a handful)
1 large clove garlic, roughly chopped
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar (optional)
Salt and pepper
Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse in 1-second bursts until all ingredients are finely chopped. Refrigerate for a couple of hours. Serve with tortilla chips.