I got a recipe in my inbox a couple of weeks ago that I've been meaning to try, but haven't gotten around to it yet.
The reviews for it are good. Some folks add chopped pecans in the middle, while others add raisins. I think I'll try it as written the first time.
When I was a little girl, one of my favorite breakfasts was cinnamon toast. Mama would make it by dotting a piece of white bread with softened butter, then sprinkling the top with cinnamon and sugar. A quick run under the broiler would caramelize everything.
I made cinnamon toast like that for my kids when they were growing up, and I still make it today for me, especially on chilly mornings.
I'm thinking this Cinnamon Swirl Bread will be like cinnamon toast for grown-ups. I have high hopes for this recipe.
CINNAMON SWIRL BREAD
1 1/3 cups sugar, divided
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 large egg, beaten
1 cup milk
1/3 cup vegetable oil
Mix together 1/3 cup sugar and 2 teaspoons cinnamon in a small bowl; set aside.
Combine flour, remaining 1 cup sugar, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Combine egg, milk, and oil in a separate bowl; add to flour mixture. Stir until just moistened.
Pour half of the batter into a greased 9x5-inch loaf pan. Sprinkle with 1/2 of the reserved cinnamon-sugar mixture. Repeat with remaining batter and cinnamon-sugar mixture. Draw a knife through batter to marble.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.
Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
