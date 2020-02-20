A story in Wednesday’s Food section contained a recipe for a dog biscuit made with peanut butter. Some peanut butters now contain an ingredient called xylitol, which can be toxic for dogs. Most mainstream peanut butter brands do not contain xylitol. If unsure, read the ingredient label.
CLARIFICATION
Ginna Parsons
