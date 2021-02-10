TUPELO – For the past six years, the Tupelo Public School District has had a FoodCorps service member work in its schools to promote healthy eating habits through the Growing Healthy Waves program. FoodCorps is a nationwide program that helps connect kids to real food and help them grow up healthy, according to foodcorps.org. Through a partnership with AmeriCorps, FoodCorps trains and places workers into schools for a year of service. Growing Healthy Waves provides nutrition education and brings healthy and locally grown fruits and vegetables into TPSD cafeterias. Students also learn to plant and tend gardens and to cook with the produce they grow. But last summer, Donna Loden, coordinator for Growing Healthy Waves, was faced with a problem. “I had to decide about moving someone here from another state in the middle of a pandemic,” Loden said. “In the past, our FoodCorps service members have come from places like Oregon, California, Kentucky and Georgia. I just didn’t feel comfortable doing that.” Instead, Loden took advantage of a partnership GHW has with the dietetics programs at the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University. Rather than have one FoodCorps service member spend a year in the district, six dietetics students from the Ole Miss program and one from the MSU program would each spend a month in Tupelo schools as part of their internship requirements. Dria Price of Oxford, who is working on her master’s degree in nutrition and dietetics at Ole Miss, is the intern for February. “I’ve been in cafeterias at ECEC, Lawndale, Tupelo Middle School and Joyner,” Price said. “I get to see what everyone does. I’ve worked the line, helped prep breakfast for the next day, watched inventory, put food into lunch bags.” She’s prepared and served smoothies at Structured Day, where students grew their own kale for the healthy drink, and last Thursday, she had a taste test at Milam Elementary. “I prepared a healthy version of a warm spinach dip and served it with carrots,” Price said. “Both the spinach and the carrots came from Native Son Farm.” Price served the dip to nine students in a Challenge class at Milam, a school for sixth-graders. Jacob Beavers, 12, was eager to try Price’s concoction. “It’s really creamy,” Beavers said. “Spinach is a vegetable, but you don’t really taste it. This is really good.” Loden said part of the purpose of the GHW program is to expose students’ palates to different foods. “A lot of kids don’t get the opportunity to taste real food,” Loden said. “We’ve had students who have never eaten a real strawberry before. We’ve served them zoodles, watermelon radishes, a hot kale dip.” After the spinach dip taste test, students were asked to fill out evaluation forms. “We take this seriously,” Loden said. “We use their feedback for the next taste test. And we give them the recipe for what they ate to take home. We believe this program is building healthier citizens for our community.”
WARM SPINACH DIP
2 cups fresh spinach 8 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese 2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt 3/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon salt (optional) Add the spinach to a large skillet and cook over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until the spinach has wilted. Let the spinach cool slightly then transfer to a paper towel and wring out the excess water. Place the spinach on a cutting board and roughly chop. In a large bowl, mix the cream cheese and Greek yogurt until combined. Stir in the Cheddar, Parmesan, garlic powder and salt, and mix well. Stir in the spinach. Pour into a baking dish. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes, or heat in the microwave, stirring at 30-second intervals, until hot. Serve with mini carrots or pita chips.
HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN WITH CARROTS AND BROCCOLI
1/3 cup honey 1 1/2 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce or tamari 4 cloves garlic, minced 1 tablespoon cider vinegar 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper 8 (5-ounce) bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs 1 pound small carrots, sliced into 1/2-inch pieces 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided 4 cups broccoli florets (about 1 pound) 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper 1 teaspoon cornstarch 1 teaspoon water Whisk honey, soy sauce, garlic, vinegar and crushed red pepper in a small bowl. Place chicken and half of the honey mixture (about 1/4 cup) in a zip-top plastic bag; remove excess air and seal bag. Massage the chicken in the sealed bag until well coated. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 2 hours. Reserve the remaining honey mixture. Preheat oven to 400 degrees degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil; coat with cooking spray. Remove the chicken from the marinade (discard marinade); arrange on 1 side of the prepared pan. Combine carrots and 1 tablespoon oil in a medium bowl; toss well to coat. Spread the carrots in an even layer on the other side of the pan. Bake the chicken and carrots for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven; stir the carrots Combine broccoli and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil; toss well to coat. Distribute the broccoli evenly over the chicken and carrots on the pan. Sprinkle salt and pepper over all. Bake until the vegetables are tender and a thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of the chicken registers 165 degrees, 15 to 18 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk cornstarch and water in a small bowl until no clumps remain. Combine the cornstarch mixture and the reserved honey mixture in a small saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium-low heat, whisking once or twice. Simmer, whisking often, until the sauce is clear and thickened, about 2 minutes. Drizzle over the chicken and vegetables. Serve hot. Serves 4.
BROCCOLI BEEF STIR-FRY
1 pound lean sirloin steak, visible fat removed 2 pounds broccoli 1 tablespoon cornstarch 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce 2 tablespoons sherry or red or white wine 1/4 teaspoon sugar 1/2 teaspoon honey 5 tablespoons water 3 cloves garlic, minced 3/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth Cooked brown rice Slice the beef across the grain 1/4-inch thick slices, then cut into pieces 2 inches long. Combine cornstarch, soy sauce, sherry or wine, sugar and honey. Add beef to marinade and marinate for 15 to 30 minutes. Separate the broccoli into florets and cut in half; peel stem and cut diagonally into 1/4-inch slices. Add the water to a 10- to 12-inch heavy skillet with a lid and bring to a boil. Add the broccoli, bring to a boil again, cover and reduce heat to steam for about 5 minutes. Broccoli should be starting to get tender, be bright green, but still crunchy. Remove the broccoli and remaining liquid from the pan and wipe clean. Coat the pan with cooking spray and heat to medium high. Add the beef, its marinade and the garlic. Stir-fry quickly for 1 to 2 minutes, until the beef loses most of its redness (don’t let the garlic burn). Add the broccoli and its cooking liquid and stir-fry for 1 minute to reheat. Pour in chicken broth and stir well. Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer until the sauce starts to thicken, about 3 to 5 minutes. Serve over cooked brown rice. Serves 4.
GREEN APPLE SMOOTHIE
1 cup coconut milk 1 tablespoon extra-virgin coconut oil 2 cups pineapple, diced 2 apples, peeled, cored and diced 2 cups kale 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger 1 cup ice cubes Combine coconut milk and oil, pineapple, apples, kale and ginger in a blender and process until smooth. Add ice cubes and pulse to crush, then run the motor until ice is fully combined. Serves 4.
