ALGOMA • One of Phyllis McGregor’s great pleasures in life is making pound cakes for others.
“It has always been my joy to surprise someone with a pound cake,” said McGregor, 79. “I’ve been using the same recipe for 30 years.”
Before her husband, Kermit, died in 2015, he told her he bet she had made more than a thousand pound cakes.
“So after he said that, I started keeping up with them on a calendar,” she said. “I’ve made 180 so far this year.”
McGregor grew up in the Macedonia community in Pontotoc County, where her parents were farmers. Her father, Lavert McCoy is gone now, but her mother, Dorothy, still lives in Algoma.
“I learned to cook from my mother when I was old enough to light the fire in the old cook stove,” she said. “We didn’t have electricity or running water. By the time I was 11 or 12, I was cooking meals for the family.”
McGregor said she and Kermit, who was a year ahead of her in school, fell in love as teenagers. They got married after she finished the 10th grade in June 1955.
“We lived with Mother and Daddy,” she said. “We got married on a Saturday, Kermit preached on Sunday and on Monday we were back in the fields.”
When Kermit started at Blue Mountain College, McGregor still had a year of high school to finish. Then she joined him at BMC.
“We were the first couple to graduate from Blue Mountain College,” she said. “I did my four years in three and we graduated in May 1960.”
He went on to receive a divinity degree from New Orleans Seminary and spent the rest of his life pastoring. She went on to nursing school at Hinds Community College and worked as a registered nurse for 20 years in Jackson. The couple lived and worked in Ingomar, Bruce, Winona, Hattiesburg, Clinton and Mendenhall before moving to Algoma in 2007.
“When Kermit traveled, he used to bring me back a cookbook from wherever he’d been,” she said. “He did a lot of revivals and if they had a cookbook, then I had one when he got home. I’m always looking for things that are healthy, easy and tasty.”
McGregor has two children, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one on the way. She lives in Algoma with her daughter, Lisa Williamson, and her family.
“Lisa does most of the cooking here but I always contribute to the meal,” McGregor said. “Mostly I do my cakes and give most of them away. And you know I make all these cakes, but I rarely ever touch one.”
CHICKEN AND DRESSING
2 (8-inch) skillets cooked white-meal cornbread
3 pounds skinless, boneless chicken tenders
2 cans cream of chicken soup
2 cans chicken and rice soup
1 can cream of celery soup
2 cups frozen seasoning blend (onions, peppers, celery)
4 cups chicken broth
1 tablespoon sage
When cornbread is cooked and cool, crumble it into a large mixing bowl.
Boil chicken until tender, reserving broth. When cool, cut chicken into bite-size pieces.
To the crumbled cornbread, add the chicken, cream of chicken soup, chicken and rice soup and cream of celery soup. Add seasoning blend, broth and sage. Mix well and refrigerate overnight. (You can freeze dressing at this stage and thaw and bake later.)
The next day, transfer mixture to a large greased roaster pan. Add more broth if dressing is dry. Bake at 400 degrees for 1 1/2 hours.
FROZEN CRANBERRY SALAD
4 bananas, peeled and sliced
1 can whole-berry cranberry sauce
1 (16-ounce) can pineapple tidbits, drained
1 small box sugar-free strawberry-banana gelatin (dry)
3 cups miniature marshmallows
1 (8-ounce) container whipped topping, thawed
Combine all ingredients and spread in a 9x13-inch pan. Cover and freeze.
NOLON RAY’S MEATLOAF
2 pounds ground chuck
1 cup oats
2 eggs, beaten
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 cup frozen seasoning blend (onions, peppers, celery)
2 cups grated carrots
1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes
1 1/2 cups ketchup
1/2 cup brown sugar
For the meatloaf, combine ground chuck, oats, eggs, Worcestershire, seasoning blend, carrots, tomatoes and Ro-tel. Mix well and form into 2 loaves. Place on greased broiler pans.
For the topping, combine ketchup and brown sugar. Spread all over the loaves. Bake at 375 degrees for 1 1/2 hours. (The meatloaves will drain well on the broiler pans.)
PHYL’S POUND CAKE
2 sticks salted butter, room temperature
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, room temperature
3 cups sugar
3 cups all-purpose four, sifted, and divided
6 large eggs, divided
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon lemon extract
Grease a Bundt pan with shortening, then spray with olive oil cooking spray and dust with flour.
Cream butter and cream cheese on medium speed for 2 minutes. Add sugar, one cup at a time, and beat for a total of 3 minutes on medium. On low speed, add one cup of flour and two eggs. Beat for 1 minute. Repeat two more times. Add vanilla and lemon extracts and beat for 1 minute. Turn mixer off and remove beater. Mix batter by hand with a large spatula for a total of 40 hand turns.
Pour batter into prepared Bundt pan and place in a cold oven. Bake at 300 degrees for 1 hour and 45 minutes. Remove and let sit 5 minutes before inverting onto a cake plate.