AMORY • When Rusty Crump was living in Natchez, he started watching a TV show called “Great Chefs of New Orleans” on PBS.
Pretty soon, he was watching the program with a notebook in hand, jotting down all the recipes.
“This was before the internet, when you couldn’t just go and look up a recipe,” said Crump, 56. “I prepared Eggs Hussarde – basically a vamped-up Eggs Benedict. It was the first time I’d ever made anything serious, the first time I’d ever made a hollandaise sauce or poached eggs. Later, we went to Brennan’s in New Orleans and I ordered the Eggs Hussarde and said, ‘I really nailed that.’ That’s what got me into cooking.”
Crump was born in California, but his parents were both from Northeast Mississippi, and when he was in junior high, his family moved back to Monroe County. He went to high school in Amory and then on to Ole Miss, where he got a degree in communications with an emphasis in journalism.
“And then I decided I didn’t want to be a journalist,” Crump said. Today, he’s a graphic designer and desktop publisher who also bartends part time at The Gemstone in Amory.
Six years ago, he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and along with that came hypertension and high cholesterol.
“It’s from a sedentary lifestyle, just sitting at a desk all day,” Crump said. “It kind of took some of the starch out of my sails as far as cooking.”
He still cooks three or four nights a week for his wife, Judy, and their daughter, Sarah. He largely prepares family favorites, like meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy, or pasta with red sauce, or breakfast for supper.
“So much of cooking is done by tradition and instinct,” Crump said. “I’m very analytical. I want to interrogate a recipe, find out why a recipe came to be what it is. If a recipe is the way my mom did it, I want to see if there’s a better way.”
In fact, Crump doesn’t really care for recipes at all.
“I freestyle just about everything I do in the kitchen,” he said. “I don’t like to think about recipes. I like to think about ingredients and techniques. I’m more about what flavor do I want, what texture do I want.”
Once a year, Crump travels to Atlanta to stock his pantry with hard-to-find items. He’ll visit different farmers’ markets, an Asian market, an Indian grocery and a place that sells Bohemian meats, such as sausages and smoked and cured meats.
“There are 100 to 200 dishes I’ve tried once and never made again,” Crump said. “Once I climb that hill, I take mental picture. But some hills are fun to climb and I go back to that dish time and time again.”
TOM KHA GAI
(Thai Coconut Chicken Soup)
STOCK
1 piece of galangal, 6 to 8 inches
7 to 8 stalks of lemongrass
1 (6- to 8-inch piece) ginger root
1 head garlic
2 quarts chicken broth
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast or thighs, thinly sliced
2 to 3 tablespoons coconut, vegetable, canola or olive oil
Salt and pepper
2 large onions, roughly chopped
1 pound carrots, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces
8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
1 liter full-fat coconut milk
1/2 cup lime juice
1/3 cup fish sauce
1/4 cup sambal oelek (ground chile paste)
Peel the galangal and cut it into small chunks, then pulse it in a food processor until it’s finely chopped. Peel off the outer layer of the lemongrass stalks; cut off and discard the dry top few inches of each stalk; cut the stalks into 1-inch pieces, then chop them finely in the food processor. Peel the ginger, chop it into small chunks and process until finely chopped. Peel the garlic and rough-chop it.
Bring the broth and chopped aromatics to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for about 40 minutes. Turn the heat off and let the aromatics steep in the stock for a couple of hours, then strain the solids out and discard them, reserving the stock.
In a large pot, stir-fry the chicken over high heat in the oil until opaque; add salt and pepper to taste. Add onions and continue sauteeing until softened; add mushrooms and continue sauteeing until they soften. Add the strained chicken stock; when the soup starts to bubble, add coconut milk. Bring back to a simmer, then turn heat to medium-low and let the soup cook at a bare simmer for 45 minutes. Add lime juice, fish sauce and chile paste; taste and adjust seasonings. Simmer for another 20 minutes and serve over a scoop of cooked medium-grain rice or some thin rice noodles.
Note: Galangal and lemongrass can be found in Asian markets or online.
MEATLOAF
LOAF
2 to 3 medium carrots, finely diced
2 to 3 tablespoons butter or bacon fat
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, grated, or 3 to 4 cloves, minced
Salt and pepper
3 pounds ground beef (80/20 or leaner)
2 eggs, beaten
1 tablespoon salt-free Italian seasoning
1 1/2 cups seasoned breadcrumbs
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
SAUCE
2 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce
1 cup water
3 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
3 tablespoons yellow mustard
3 tablespoons ketchup
3 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Sriracha
Salt and pepper
In a skillet over medium-low heat, sweat the carrots in the fat until they start to soften, then add onion and garlic and continue sauteeing until vegetables are soft. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and allow vegetable mixture to cool completely.
In a large bowl, combine beef, eggs, Italian seasoning, breadcrumbs and tomato sauce; add the cooled vegetable mixture and more salt and pepper. Using your hands, mix the ingredients just until everything is incorporated; don’t overmix. Shape into a flattened loaf in a 9x13-inch pan, leaving plenty of room around the meat for the sauce.
For the sauce, whisk together tomato sauce, water, sugar, mustard, ketchup, vinegar, Sriracha and salt and pepper. Taste and adjust ingredients. Gently pour mixture over the meatloaf, making sure to cover it all. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 90 minutes or until a meat thermometer registers 160 degrees in the center of the loaf.
PORK AND GREEN CHILE STEW
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
Kosher salt
Black pepper
1 1/2 pounds pork loin, cut in 3/4-inch cubes
Vegetable or canola oil
2 medium onions, roughly chopped
4 to 5 cloves garlic, minced
2 quarts good stock (chicken, vegetable, pork or smoked turkey, but not beef)
1 cup roasted and peeled Anaheim or Hatch green chiles, chopped
Chile powder, such as Hatch red chile powder
Cumin
Italian seasoning
Place flour in a gallon ziptop bag and season moderately with salt and generously with pepper. Add the cubed pork and shake the bag so that every piece of meat is coated. In a large Dutch oven or nonstick wok, brown the floured pork in the oil over high heat, then remove pork with a slotted spoon and set aside. With just a little oil in the pot soften the onions and garlic, then add a bit of stock and deglaze the pan, scraping up any bits of flour that may be sticking. Add the chopped green chiles, chile powder, cumin and Italian seasoning and stir to combine. Return pork to the pot and add the remaining stock.
Bring to a simmer and cook, covered, on medium-low heat for at least 1 hour. After 30 minutes, taste and adjust seasonings. If the stew gets too thick, add more stock; if it’s too watery, simmer uncovered to reduce and thicken. Serve with crusty bread or over rice or mashed potatoes.
Note: To roast chiles, blister them on all sides under the broiler or on a grill until charred, then put them in a bowl with a lid to cool. Wearing gloves, peel and de-seed the chiles, then chop.
PEANUT BRITTLE
3 cups sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
1/2 cup water
3 cups raw peanuts
4 tablespoons butter, cut in chunks
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking soda
Butter a half-sheet pan. Have all ingredients ready before starting.
Boil together sugar, corn syrup and water until mixture reaches 200 to 225 degrees on a candy thermometer. Add peanuts and cook, stirring often, until the syrup turns golden brown and reaches the hard-crack state, about 300 degrees. (Be careful – it will go from gold to burned very quickly.) Turn off heat, add butter and stir until it’s melted. Add vanilla, salt and soda and stir until the candy has become light and foamy. Pour the brittle onto the buttered sheet pan and tilt the pan back and forth so it’s of uniform thickness as it cools. When completely cooled, break into small pieces.
Note: Peanut Brittle is best made when the humidity is below 40%.
SHADDOCK
3/4 ounce gin
3/4 ounce Aperol liqueur
3/4 ounce elderflower liqueur (such as St. Germain or Giffard)
3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
Combine ingredients in a rocks glass, stir and add ice. Alternately, shake the ingredients with ice in a shaker until well chilled and strain into a cold cocktail glass.