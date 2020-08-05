AMORY • Donna Stall and her husband, Steve, have not eaten out in a restaurant since March 9.
“I’m not going to risk my life for a burger or even something tasty,” Stall said. “We can probably cook something here that’s just as good as anything we can get at a restaurant.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early spring, the Stalls have ordered their groceries either locally or online. Every afternoon, they prepare restaurant-quality meals and eat around 4:30.
That might mean grilled grouper with mango salsa and roasted green beans or grilled snapper with a black bean and rice salad and fresh fruit, or something as simple as grilled chicken with fresh vegetables and a salad or even a sheetpan supper.
“Before the pandemic, we probably ate out three or four times a week,” said Stall, 76. “This has been a good thing for us. We get to eat in our soft clothes. We don’t have to get dressed up to go out to eat.”
Stall was born in Texas and grew up in Amory. She lived in Tennessee and Arkansas before she and Steve moved back to Amory in 2007 from the metro-Washington, D.C., area.
“I’ve never lived above the Mason-Dixon line,” she said. “I hate to be cold.”
Stall has fond memories of being in the kitchen with her grandmother when she was growing up.
“My grandmother never used recipes,” she said. “She just knew how to make everything. Her dressing was the best, and even today I’d walk a mile for her blackberry cobbler. And I don’t even like to walk.”
The Stalls spend their pandemic-quarantine days quietly in their home in Amory. They keep in touch with their children and grandchildren by phone and email, and they dote on their four inside cats – Rockie, Stella Rondo, Darth Vader and Snickelfritz (his real name is Virgil) – and their outside cats, Buddy and Tortuga.
And they cook.
“I started cooking more when Steve and I married because we like to cook together,” she said. “We like to entertain, we like to try different cuisines.”
To keep from going stir crazy, the couple got a digital subscription to The Great Courses, which are 30-minute lectures from college professors on a variety of topics.
“We call it going to school,” she said. “It’s a good way to keep your mind popping.”
While Steve has taken up bread-baking and cross-stitch during the pandemic, Stall has kept herself busy with puzzles and books.
“We’ve got no telling how many books in this house,” she said. “I’m never bored. How can you be bored? There’s too much to do. I’m tired more than I’m bored.”
FOCACCIA
DOUGH
4 1/2 to 5 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/4 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons yeast
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 1/4 cups lukewarm water
TOPPING
2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 teaspoons dried Italian herb mix
Garlic and/or onion powder, to taste
3/4 teaspoon sea salt
For the dough, combine flour, salt, yeast, olive oil and lukewarm water and knead for 5 to 6 minutes in a stand mixer. Start with the lesser amount of flour and add more, a tablespoon at a time, until you have a soft, slightly sticky dough. (Note: Use the lesser amount of flour in winter or when it’s dry out; the greater amount in summer, or when it’s humid.)
Lightly coat a bowl with olive oil, and roll the dough around in it so that it has an even coating of oil on its surface. Place the dough in the bowl, cover, and let it rise for 90 to 120 minutes.
Drizzle a piece of parchment with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Place the dough on the parchment, and pat it into a rough 9x12-inch rectangle (or divide the dough and form it into 2 round loaves). Sprinkle the herbs, garlic powder and sea salt over the surface of the dough. Cover the focaccia, and let it rise for about 45 minutes or until puffy.
Place a baking stone in the middle of the oven, and preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Just before baking the focaccia, use your fingers to gently dimple the dough every 2 inches or so. Transfer the focaccia on the parchment to the hot stone. Bake for 18 to 22 minutes, until slightly golden brown on top.
Remove the focaccia from the oven, take it off the parchment, and place it on a rack. Brush the remaining olive oil onto the surface. Allow the focaccia to cool for 10 to 15 minutes before cutting it.
DIPPING SAUCE FOR BREAD
1/4 cup olive oil
1 tablespoon Italian herbs
2 garlic cloves, finely minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Mix all ingredients thoroughly. Use as a dipping sauce for focaccia or other rustic bread.
CHICKEN, BACON, AND PARSLEY SPREAD FOR CROISSANTS
4 cups cooked, diced chicken
8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
2 tablespoons finely chopped sweet onion
4 tablespoons chopped parsley
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1 stick butter, softened
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 dash Worcestershire sauce
Salt and pepper
Mini croissants
Stir chicken, bacon, onion and parsley together in a bowl.
Whisk mayonnaise, cream cheese, butter, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper together in a bowl until dressing is smooth. Pour dressing over chicken mixture; toss to coat. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes. Spread mini croissants generously with chicken mixture. Cover and chill.
STEAK AU POIVRE
4 (6- to 8-ounce) beef tenderloin steaks
Kosher salt
2 tablespoons whole peppercorns
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 teaspoon olive oil
1/3 cup, plus 1 teaspoon cognac
1 cup heavy cream
Remove steaks from the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour prior to cooking. Sprinkle all sides with salt.
Coarsely crush the peppercorns with a mortar and pestle, the bottom of a cast iron skillet or a mallet and pie pan. Spread the peppercorns evenly onto a plate. Press the fillets, on both sides, into the pepper until it coats the surface. Set aside.
In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt the butter and olive oil. As soon as the butter and oil begin to turn golden and smoke, gently place the steaks in the pan. For medium-rare, cook 4 minutes on each side. Once done, remove the steaks to a plate, tent with foil and set aside. Pour off the excess fat but do not wipe or scrape the pan clean.
Off heat, add 1/3 cup cognac to the pan and carefully ignite the alcohol with a long match or grill lighter. Gently shake pan until the flames die. Return pan to medium heat and add the cream. Bring the mixture to a boil and whisk until the sauce coats the back of a spoon, approximately 5 to 6 minutes. Add the remaining teaspoon of cognac and season, to taste, with salt. Add steaks back to the pan, spoon the sauce over, and serve.
ENSALADA DE MOROS Y CRISTIANOS
(Black Bean and Rice Salad)
2 cups cooked or canned black beans (rinse and drain if canned)
2 cups cooked white rice
1 1/2 cups chopped fresh cilantro, loosely packed
1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
1/4 cup olive oil
1/2 cup chopped white or red onion
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
In a bowl, combine the beans, rice, and cilantro. Put lime juice in a small bowl and whisk in the oil. Add onion and garlic and then toss with the beans. Add salt and pepper to taste.
OATMEAL COOKIES
2 sticks butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs, well-beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 1/2 to 2 3/4 cups quick cooking oats, not instant
1/2 cup chopped nuts or raisins
Cream butter and sugars on medium speed of mixer. Add eggs and beat well. Add vanilla and beat a little more. Stir together flour, salt and soda and add to creamed mixture. Mix by hand. Add oats and mix well. Add nuts or raisins. Mix well.
Shape into rolls and chill thoroughly. Slice 1/4 inch thick and bake on ungreased cookie sheet lined with parchment paper at 350 degrees for 9 to 10 minutes. For a crisper cookie, cook a bit longer. Makes about 5 dozen.
KEY LIME CHEESECAKE
CRUST
1 sleeve graham crackers, finely crushed
6 tablespoons butter, melted
1/4 cup granulated sugar
Pinch kosher salt
FILLING
4 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened
1 cup granulated sugar
4 large eggs
1/4 cup sour cream
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 tablespoons key lime juice
1 tablespoon key lime zest, plus more for garnish
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Pinch kosher salt
Whipped cream, key lime zest and key lime slices, for garnish
Preheat oven to 325 degrees and grease an 8-inch springform pan with cooking spray.
For the crust, mix together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, sugar and salt until totally combined. (Mixture should resemble wet sand.) Press into bottom and up sides of prepared pan.
For the filling, in a large bowl using a hand mixer (or in the bowl of a stand mixer), beat cream cheese and sugar until no lumps remain. Add eggs, one at a time, then stir in sour cream, vanilla, lime juice, lime zest, flour and salt. Pour mixture over crust and smooth top with a rubber spatula.
Wrap bottom of pan in aluminum foil and place in a large roasting pan. Pour in enough boiling water to come up halfway in the baking pan. Bake until center of cheesecake only slightly jiggles, about 1 1/2 hours. Turn off heat, prop open oven door, and let cheesecake cool in oven, 1 hour.
Remove foil and refrigerate cheesecake until completely chilled, at least 5 hours and up to overnight. When ready to serve, pipe around the edges of cheesecake with whipped cream, and garnish with lime zest and slices.