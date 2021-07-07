TUPELO • Cooking is second nature to Dorian Oatis. He doesn’t have much use for cookbooks, and writing down recipes can be a challenge.
“I come from a family of good cooks – my mother, grandmother, auntie and uncle – they’re the best cooks I’ve ever known,” said Oatis, 32. “They were all in the food industry, cooking and catering. Trying to steal their recipes was always fun.”
Oatis grew up in Prentiss in Jefferson Davis County and attended college at Mississippi State University, where he majored in political science. He moved to Tupelo in 2016 when he took a job as the food service director at the North Mississippi State Hospital.
“My first job was actually working in the food industry,” Oatis said. “I was 14 and worked at a local hospital as a dietary aid. That was the start of my food career – it was something I always wanted to do.”
These days, Oatis is employed at Contour Aviation, where he works in customer service and as a ramp agent. So he gets his “food fix” cooking supper at night for his wife, Felicia, and their three children, Brian Bridges, and twins Kennedy and Micah Oatis.
“The biggest joy for me is to cook something and see people enjoy it,” he said. “That’s a great reward for a cook, whether I’m cooking for family or doing catering with family back home.”
While others are into grilling, Oatis pretty much relies on the oven. An evening meal might be baked chicken, rice pilaf and green beans, or baked pork chops, mac and cheese and okra.
“I do more country cooking than fancy cooking,” he said. “If we like it, we do it. Any given day can be any given thing. We might have tacos on Sunday, even though that’s not typical for the South.”
Oatis was raised on field peas and greens, and there was no such thing as fast food.
“We didn’t have junk food growing up,” he said. “If you had a hamburger, it was hand-patted out at home.”
Oatis said his favorite meal growing up was his grandmother’s fried pork chops, rice and gravy, black-eyed peas, fresh corn and homemade biscuits. His favorite meal today is fried catfish, hushpuppies and hand-cut fries. But nothing surpasses his mother’s lasagna.
“When she makes that, you can shut heaven up, because I’ve got it in front of me,” he said.
An ordained minister in the Baptist faith, Oatis said he believes whatever gift you have, you can use it to sow seeds.
“My life motto is when you can use a gift or talent, and people enjoy it, that’s its own reward,” he said. “Cooking is like that for me. It’s like a private sanctuary.”
CHEESY RADIATORI PASTA
1 pound radiatori pasta
4 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups whipping cream
3 cups shredded cheese of choice
Pepper
Cook pasta according to package directions, then drain.
In a skillet or saucepan, melt butter over medium neat. Gradually add flour and salt and stir until well mixed. Add whipping cream, stirring constantly until mixture thickens.
Remove from heat. Add cheese and stir until blended. Season with pepper. Stir in pasta and serve.
BREAD PUDDING
PUDDING
2 cups evaporated milk
4 eggs
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 loaf sandwich bread, cubed
TOPPING
1 stick butter
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup whipping cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the pudding, combine milk, eggs, sugar and vanilla. Place bread cubes in a baking dish. Pour egg mixture over all. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes or until edges are brown and center is jiggly.
For the topping, combine butter, sugars and whipping cream in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Once it thickens, remove pan from heat and add vanilla. Pour bread pudding.
PORK LOIN
8 cups water
1/2 cup salt
1/4 cup pepper
1/4 cup sugar
1 (4-pound) pork loin
2 to 3 tablespoons pork rub of choice
Bring water, salt, pepper and sugar to a boil until ingredients have dissolved. Let brine cool, then pour brine over loin. Marinate in fridge for 8 hours. Pat pork dry. Season with pork rub.
Cook loin in the oven at 350 degrees until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees, about 45 to 60 minutes. Allow pork to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
BAKED CHICKEN
4 to 6 leg quarters
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 tablespoon lemon pepper
1 tablespoon seasoned salt
2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 cup olive oil
Wash chicken and pat dry. Combine garlic powder, lemon pepper, seasoned salt, paprika, pepper, thyme and oil. Marinate chicken in spice/oil mixture for up to 4 hours. Bake at 400 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes, or until done.
SAUSAGE AND EGG BREAKFAST CUPS
1 pound ground pork, chicken or turkey sausage
Salt and pepper
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon dried parsley
6 eggs
Shredded Cheddar cheese, chopped spinach, diced tomato (optional)
Cook sausage until browned, then drain. Place in a bowl and add salt and pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika and parsley. Beat eggs, add to mixture and stir to combine.
Pour mixture into greased muffin tin cups. If desired, top with cheese, spinach and/or tomatoes. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
LASAGNA-STUFFED PEPPERS
4 large bell peppers, various colors
2 tablespoons oil
1 onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, chopped
1/2 pound ground beef
1/2 pound ground sweet Italian sausage
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 (28-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 (15-ounce) container whole milk ricotta cheese
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped
1 egg
4 lasagna noodles, cooked
2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese
Cut the top off each pepper and remove the seeds. Transfer to a square baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes to soften.
Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook until softened. Add ground beef, sausage, salt and pepper. Cook until the meat has browned on all sides. Add tomatoes and tomato sauce. Bring mixture to a light simmer and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
In a small bowl, combine ricotta, Parmesan, basil and egg. Mix together with a fork. Set aside.
Remove peppers from oven and drain any excess water that has accumulated inside. Cut cooked lasagna noodles into quarters and set aside.
To assemble, in each pepper, alternate 2 tablespoons sauce, 1 lasagna noodle and 2 tablespoons ricotta mixture until the peppers are full. Top with cheese.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, until the cheese is melted and slightly browned. Let rest 10 minutes before serving.
BACON-WRAPPED MEATBALLS
Onion powder
Garlic powder
1 egg, beaten
Panko breadcrumbs
Salt and pepper
1 pound ground beef
6 slices bacon
Barbecue sauce
Grape jelly
Chopped parsley
Place onion powder, garlic powder, egg, breadcrumbs and salt and pepper in a medium bowl and stir together until combined. Add ground beef and mix well.
Roll mixture into 12 balls, a little over 2 tablespoons each; set aside.
Slice bacon in half down the middle, then slice it again in half lengthwise. Using a toothpick, secure two pieces of the cut bacon around each meatball in a criss-cross pattern. Place bacon-wrapped meatballs on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until the bacon is crispy.
While the meatballs are baking, combine barbecue sauce and grape jelly in a small bowl. When the bacon is crispy, brush the meatball with sauce. Place them back in the oven for 5 to 10 minutes until glazed and caramelized. Garnish with parsley.