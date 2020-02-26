BURNSVILLE • If you’ve ever been to the Iuka Walmart and gone through register 7, you’ve met Peggy Burcham.
Burcham, who lives in Burnsville, has been at the Iuka store for 29 years. Her co-workers are like family.
“We have potluck dinners once a month, maybe twice a month, at work,” she said. “Most of the time I take something simple – pinto beans or potato salad and usually I take a dessert.”
Burcham, the oldest of four children, learned to cook from her mother, the late Ruby Austin.
“Mother was a fantastic cook,” said Burcham, 74. “When you ate with her you knew you’d eaten something good. I can remember holding onto her dress-tail while she was cooking. I just learned by watching her.”
The family had a truck patch, so there were always fresh vegetables. That’s where Burcham learned how to can.
“I don’t have a garden now but my brother does,” she said. “If he has extra he’ll give me some and I’ll make pickles or put up tomatoes.”
Burcham said her mother cooked a lot like TV personality Paula Deen – using lots of butter and sugar.
“I’m up in age now, so I’ve cut back a lot on my cooking,” she said. “I like to cook soul food on my days off from Walmart. It is so good after eating sandwiches all week.”
Burcham said she’s been cooking for more than 50 years now and those who get to enjoy her food are friends, family, the sick and elderly, and co-workers at Walmart.
“I’m not the best cook, but I try,” she said. “When the people from Lowe’s came to put my floors in, I cooked lunch for them and they liked that. They were happy they didn’t have to go out to get a hamburger.”
During the week, Burcham makes simple meals like tacos, spaghetti or a casserole. On Sundays, when family comes, she might make a beef roast in the Crock-Pot, green beans or English peas, potatoes, carrots, rolls or cornbread and a dessert.
“At church, they like turnip green soup and cornbread or white beans and ham,” she said. “When you take a dish somewhere and people smile, that does something to your heart. The lady down the street was sick and I took her and her son a whole meal and put it on the table and served them. They were so grateful. Cooking for others seems to be my calling.”
PINTO BEANS AND POLISH SAUSAGE
1 pound dried pinto beans
Water
1 package Polish sausage or kielbasa
Place beans in a pot with water to cover. Bring to a boil, then turn off heat and let beans soak for 1 hour. Transfer beans to a Crock-Pot and cover with water. Slice sausage and add to pot. Cook on low heat for 6 or 7 hours or overnight.
CORNBREAD
2 cups self-rising corn meal
1/2 cup self-rising flour
1 cup buttermilk
2 eggs
1/2 cup water (optional)
1/4 cup vegetable oil
Combine corn meal, flour, buttermilk and eggs. Add water if needed to reach desired batter consistency. Spray a cast iron skillet with cooking spray. Add oil to skillet and heat in oven at 450 degrees. When hot, pour batter into skillet. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.
COCONUT CAKE
1 box coconut cake mix, prepared
2 cups heavy whipping cream
3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
1/2 stick melted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 package shredded coconut
Prepare cake batter according to package directions and bake in a Bundt pan. When done, let cool.
For the icing, beat whipping cream until fluffy. Add sugar, butter and vanilla and mix well. Spread on cake. Pat coconut into icing.
Note: If you want to make a chocolate cake instead, start with a box of chocolate cake mix. When you make the icing, beat 1/2 cup cocoa with the whipping cream.
GROUND BEEF AND NOODLE CASSEROLE
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
1 small onion, chopped
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can cream of chicken soup
8 ounces sour cream
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Salt and pepper
8 ounces medium egg noodles, cooked and drained
1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
Cook ground beef and onion in a skillet until done. Add soups, sour cream and Worcestershire. Season with salt and pepper. Add cooked, drained egg noodles and stir to combine. Pour mixture into a greased casserole. Top with shredded cheese. Bake at 350 degrees until cheese melts, about 10 to 15 minutes.
CHICKEN SOUP
3 large boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
1 medium onion, chopped
1 rib of celery, chopped
1 (14-ounce) can cream-style corn
1 (14-ounce) can sliced carrots
1 (14-ounce) can whole potatoes
3/4 cup medium egg noodles
3 cups V-8 juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Cook chicken breasts in water with onion and celery. When chicken is done, remove it from the pot and chop it. Return it to the stock. Add corn, carrots, potatoes, egg noodles, V-8 juice and salt and pepper. Simmer for 30 to 35 minutes over low heat.
TURNIP GREEN SOUP
2 (27-ounce) cans turnip greens
4 cups chicken broth
1 (15-ounce) pinto beans
1 package Polish sausage or kielbasa, sliced
Place all ingredients into a Crock-Pot. Cook on high for about 1 1/2 hours.
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS WITH SOUR CREAM WHITE SAUCE
2 1/2 cups cooked, shredded chicken
3 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided
10 flour tortillas
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups chicken broth
2 (4-ounce) cans chopped green chilies
8 ounces sour cream
Combine shredded chicken and 1 cup cheese. Fill tortillas with mixture, roll them up and place in a 9x13-inch casserole.
Melt butter, stir in flour and whisk over heat for 1 minute. Add broth and cook until thick. Remove from heat and add chilies and sour cream. Pour sauce over enchiladas. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Run under the broiler for 3 minutes to brown cheese.