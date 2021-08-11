BALDWYN • Alanna Brooke Osborne is only 24 years old, but already the young homemaker and artist moves around the kitchen like a pro.
The mother of two girls – 3-year-old Hattie and 1-year-old Bonnie – prepares a full breakfast, lunch and supper just about every day.
“I really love cooking,” Osborne said. “It’s a creative process, and you always have to think a few steps ahead. And like my artwork, I like a finished product.”
Osborne grew up in Booneville, the daughter of Jenny and Darryl Hatfield. She earned an associate’s degree in studio art from Northeast Mississippi Community College and a bachelor’s in painting and drawing from Mississippi University for Women. Some of her acrylic landscapes and flowers are currently on display at The Alley Cat Gallery in Baldwyn.
“When I moved to Columbus, I was living by myself in a house, and I only knew how to cook the kinds of food I was used to – casseroles, biscuits,” she said. “When I started dating my would-be husband, he wasn’t used to big Southern meals because he’s grown up in Pittsburg. I asked my mom to start sending me her recipes, because I wanted to learn to cook Southern food the best way.” (Osborne’s mother was featured as a Cook of the Week in 2011.)
Of course, some accidents happened along the way.
“One Valentine’s Day, I was going to make a big dinner,” she said. “I found a recipe for oven-fried chicken, but I didn’t look at the directions. I battered the chicken up and put it in the oven and, of course, it didn’t crisp up. We ended up going to Popeye’s and getting chicken to go with all the sides I’d made.”
Osborne and her husband, Graham, married in Columbus, then moved to Vicksburg. In 2020, they settled in Baldwyn.
“I started loving Cajun food in Columbus and Vicksburg,” she said. “I started trying recipes, looking up videos, or trying to replicate something I’d had in a restaurant. Now, Cajun cooking is a lot of what I do.”
The Osbornes entertain often, sometimes several times a week.
“We’re big on having people over,” she said. “Graham moved to Mississippi because he wanted that sense of community and closeness. We have a lot of friends at the same stage in life – young with toddlers. Last week, we had three different couples on three different nights. I just go with the flow. I don’t panic or stress out anymore.”
One thing Osborne is most proud of is that she and Graham haven’t raised picky eaters.
“We jut don’t let them be,” she said. “If we’re having pasta with bell peppers and onions, that’s what I put on their plate. They don’t get chicken nuggets. They eat what we eat.”
COOKIE DOUGH CHEESECAKE BARS
2 (16-ounce) packages or rolls of cookie dough
3 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese
3 eggs, beaten
3/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Press one package of cookie dough onto the bottom of a greased 9x13-inch baking dish to 1/4-inch thickness. Make sure there are no holes.
Combine cream cheese, beaten eggs, sugar and vanilla and pour over dough.
Pat the second package of cookie dough out thin and crumble it over the top of the cream cheese mixture, covering it completely. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. Chill overnight in the refrigerator, then cut into bars.
BANANA BLUEBERRY MUFFINS
3 ripe bananas, mashed
3/4 cup sugar
1/3 cup butter
1 cup blueberries *
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/2 cups self-rising flour
Combine bananas, sugar, butter, blueberries, egg and vanilla. Gently stir in flour. Place batter in paper muffin cups, or place 5x5-inch squares of parchment paper in muffin tin cups and fill with batter.
If desired, sprinkle batter with sugar, a crumble topping, flaxseed or oats before baking, for texture. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes.
* Note: You may substitute chocolate chips, pecans, walnuts or peanut butter morsels for the blueberries.
PINEAPPLE JUICE CAKE
1 box Duncan Hines yellow cake mix
4 eggs
3/4 cup vegetable oil
1 1/2 cups pineapple juice, divided
4 tablespoons butter
2 cups confectioners’ sugar
Combine cake mix, eggs, oil and 3/4 cup pineapple juice. Pour batter into a greased Bundt pan and bake at 325 to 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes.
On the stove, heat remaining 3/4 cup pineapple juice, butter and confectioners’ sugar. Poke holes all over the top of the cake and pour glaze over cake while both are hot. This will seem like too much glaze, but it will be absorbed. Invert cake onto serving plate.
CAJUN SEASONING
2 teaspoons salt
2 tablespoons garlic powder
2 1/2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 to 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 1/4 teaspoons dried oregano
1 1/4 teaspoons dried thyme
Red pepper flakes (optional)
Combine all ingredients and place in an airtight container.
GUMBO
1 green bell pepper, diced
1 yellow onion, diced
3 to 4 ribs celery, diced
1 (14-ounce) andouille sausage, sliced
3 to 4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning, divided
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1/2 heaping cup flour
1 (32-ounce) carton chicken broth
2 to 3 large chicken breast halves, boiled and shredded
Sliced okra
In a large pot, saute bell pepper, onion, celery and sausage. When almost done, add the garlic and a little Cajun seasoning. Remove sausage and veggies from pot and set aside.
Add oil and flour to the pot and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the roux is a deep brown color. Add broth and stir until smooth. Add sauteed sausage and veggies back to the pot, along with shredded chicken, remaining Cajun seasoning and okra. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over rice or grits.
CAJUN CHICKEN ALFREDO
4 chicken breast halves
Cajun seasoning
Salt and pepper
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
3 cloves garlic, minced
Olive oil
1 1/2 cups chicken broth
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 1/2 cups shredded or grated Parmesan (not the kind in a can)
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried parsley
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/4 cup water
1 pound penne pasta, cooked
1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
Cut chicken into bite-size pieces. Season with Cajun seasoning, salt and pepper to taste, along with smoked paprika, garlic powder and Italian seasoning. Cook in a skillet until done, then set aside.
In a sauce pot, saute garlic in a little olive oil for 2 to 3 minutes. Add broth and heavy whipping cream, and stir over medium heat. Once it’s thoroughly warmed, add Parmesan cheese and stir until melted. Add salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning to taste, as well as basil and parsley. Make a slurry with the cornstarch and water and add to sauce. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Turn back to low heat for 5 minutes.
In a 9x13-inch casserole, combine cooked pasta (you may not need all the pasta, so don’t add it all at once), chicken and sauce. Sprinkle with Mozzarella and additional basil and parsley, if desired. Bake, covered, at 375 degrees for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake another 5 to 10 minutes. Serve with garlic bread or rolls.
MISSISSIPPI DIRTY RICE
2 cups uncooked rice
Oil
1 pound ground beef
1/2 pound ground pork sausage
1 yellow onion, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
Salt and pepper
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 stick butter
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1/2 cup milk
4 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
Before cooking the rice, wash it in a strainer, stirring the rice with your hand to remove excess starch. Then cook it according to the package directions (it’s best to cook the rice a few hours or a day before using it in this recipe). Two cups of raw rice will make 6 cups of cooked rice.
In a 10-quart pot, add a little oil. Brown beef, sausage, onion and pepper with some salt and pepper. Drain grease off. And add garlic and cook 3 more minutes. Add butter, cream of mushroom soup, milk, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, Cajun seasoning and more salt and pepper. Cook on low heat, covered for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add in cooked rice. Cook on low for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
GARLIC BUTTER YEAST ROLLS
ROLLS
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons warm water
1 1/2 teaspoons instant active dry yeast
2 tablespoons sugar
3 tablespoons butter, melted
2 teaspoons salt
3 cups bread flour
GARLIC BUTTER
1/2 stick butter, melted
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon parsley
Salt
Grated Parmesan cheese
For the rolls, combine water and yeast and let sit 5 minutes. Add sugar, melted butter and salt. Slowly add in bread flour. Knead until smooth and slightly sticky. Put dough in a large oiled bowl. Cover and let rise in a warm spot for 3 hours. Pinch dough off and form into balls, keeping in mind they will double in size.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange dough balls, still being mindful they will expand. Cover and let rise for 1 hour. Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes.
Combine melted butter, garlic powder, parsley, a sprinkle of salt and a good sprinkle of Parmesan. Brush over cooked rolls while they are still hot.