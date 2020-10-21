TUPELO • When Rhonda Hallmark, her mother and her sister began making Christmas goodies together in 1981, none of them knew it would become a family tradition.
“We called it our Cookie Baking Candy Making Day,” Hallmark said. “We would get together on a Saturday in December, usually by 8 a.m., and we would cook all day. If one of us found a recipe we wanted to try, we added it.”
The first few years, Hallmark and her sister, Mid Brock, met at their mother’s house in Mooreville to make and bake treats to share with family, friends, co-workers and neighbors. Later, the three would meet at Brock’s house, no matter where she lived.
“When she moved to Georgia, my mother and I would load up the car with everything we needed,” Hallmark said. “If we had ever had a wreck, it would have been a disaster – flour and eggs everywhere. My mother acted like they didn’t have grocery stores in Georgia or Florida or wherever my sister was living.”
Forever Amber, a recipe from the “Bell’s Best” cookbook, was one of the first candies they made.
“It sounds weird, but you cut up candy to make candy,” Hallmark said. “Martha Washington candy and peanut butter balls were some of our early candies. We didn’t do what everyone else was doing. We didn’t do fudge. We did a lot of barks and every kind of cookie you could imagine.”
When Hallmark’s mother, Eula Sullivan, died in 2007, the sisters continued the holiday baking tradition.
“If my sister and I can’t be together, we call each other and both cook on the same day,” she said. “It’s not exactly the same, but we feel like we’re working together. This year, I guess we’ll be together by Zoom or Google Meet.”
Hallmark, 59, is the lead instructor of sociology at Itawamba Community College-Tupelo. She has two children, Desta and Richard, and a grandson, Troy, and she cooks meals for them a couple of times a week.
“I learned to cook from my mother, who was a good cook, but not necessarily the healthiest cook,” Hallmark said. “She made a lot of comfort food, lots of fried foods and carbs. My sister and I joke that Mother’s idea of a balanced diet was carbs on either end of the table.”
Recently, Hallmark’s children have joined the holiday baking tradition. Desta has added biscotti to the menu, and Richard makes cheese straws, but the original candies and cookies are still in the mix.
“When I think of how long we’ve been doing it – almost 40 years – I realize how important it is to keep traditions,” Hallmark said. “To me, Christmas isn’t about the gifts. It’s about making stuff with family and carols playing in the background. That’s the Christmas I remember.”
CHOCOLATE TRUFFLES
1/2 cup whipping cream
8 ounces good quality chocolate, coarsely chopped
1/2 stick butter, softened
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Desired toppings
Combine cream and chocolate in saucepan and heat over low, stirring constantly until smooth. Take off heat. Add butter. Cool to room temp and add vanilla. Cover and refrigerate until firm enough to shape in balls (this may take as long as 8 hours).
Using a melon baller, make chocolate balls. If chocolate gets too soft, chill it again.
Roll in chopped nuts, powdered sugar, or cocoa, or chill the balls and then dip in melted chocolate, if preferred. Store covered and refrigerate.
Note: If desired you may use orange, mint, almond or extract instead of vanilla.
CHOCOLATE-COVERED CHERRIES
3 (10-ounce) jars maraschino cherries with stems
1 stick butter
2 pounds sifted confectioners’ sugar
1 cup sweetened condensed milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 bar paraffin wax
6 ounces semisweet or dark chocolate chips
Pour liquid off cherries and place them in a colander lined with paper towels. Let cherries drain well.
Combine butter, sugar, milk and vanilla (mixture will be thick). Flatten a 2- to 3-inch oval into your palm and enclose a cherry, pinching off any extra white filling, and rolling smooth. Place on parchment/wax paper on a sheet pan and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.
Shave wax into chocolate chips and melt. Remove cherries from wax paper a few at a time. Continue to refrigerate the remainder. Dip each ball in chocolate and place on wax or parchment paper. (If you can’t find cherries with stems, use a dipping tool or a toothpick.)
These are best after a couple of weeks, when the white filling gets really soft. For long-term storage, refrigerate.
BACON CHEESE STRAWS
2 1/2 cups (10 ounces) freshly shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1 stick butter
1 tablespoon half-and-half
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
4 strips applewood smoked bacon, cooked and finely crumbled
In a stand mixer, combine cheese, butter, cream, salt, paprika and pepper and mix until blended. Gradually beat in flour until combined. Fold in bacon.
Turn dough out onto a well-floured surface and divide into 2 portions. Flatten each into a square and roll out to 1/8-inch thickness. Using a pastry wheel or pizza cutter, cut into 3/4-inch strips, then cut crossways in 2 1/4-inch skinny rectangles. Place 1 inch apart on a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, until cracker crisp. Cool on baking racks in the pan for 30 minutes. Makes about 6 dozen.
FOREVER AMBER
1 pound orange slice candy, each piece chopped into 5 or 6 small pieces
7 ounces flaked or shredded coconut
2 cups chopped pecans
2 cans sweetened condensed milk
1 teaspoon orange extract
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 pound sifted confectioners’ sugar
Combine orange candy pieces, coconut, pecans, milk, orange extract and vanilla and pour into a greased 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 275 degrees for 30 minutes. While this is baking, lay out several sheets of wax paper.
Working very quickly, stir the confectioners’ sugar into the mixture after it is baked. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto the sheets of wax paper and let cool. (If the weather is humid, you may have to turn the individual candies over to finish setting.)
MOCHA WALNUT COOKIES
2 cups semisweet chocolate chips, divided
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 stick butter, softened
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 egg
2 tablespoons instant coffee dissolved in 2 tablespoons very hot water
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Melt 1/2 cup chocolate chips and set aside. Combine flour, soda and salt and set aside.
Cream butter and sugars. Add egg and mix. Add melted chips and coffee, and mix. Slowly add the flour mixture. Add remaining 1 1/2 cups chips and nuts and stir. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto parchment paper-lined cookie sheets.
Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool in pan for a few minutes, then remove to a cooling rack.
CHRISTMAS COOKIES
2 sticks butter
3 ounces cream cheese
1 cup sugar
1 egg yolk
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
Candied cherries or pecan halves
Cream butter and cheese, add sugar and stir. Beat in egg yolk and vanilla. Stir in flour and mix well.
Chill dough for 1 to 2 hours. Shape into 1-inch balls and place on cookie sheet. Press into each dough ball a half of a candied cherry or a pecan half. Bake at 325 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Do not brown.
PECAN TOFFEE
2 1/3 cups sugar
4 sticks butter
6 tablespoons water
2 tablespoons light corn syrup
1 1/2 cups chopped, toasted pecans, divided
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Combine sugar, butter, water and corn syrup in a heavy 3-quart saucepan. Cook over medium heat and stir constantly until butter is melted.
Reduce heat to medium low, and continue cooking and stirring occasionally until candy thermometer reaches 300 degrees (or a small amount of mixture dropped in a cup of water forms hard strands) about 25 to 40 minutes.
Stir in 1 cup of nuts. Pour mixture into a greased 15x10-inch jelly roll pan, spreading to desired thickness. Sprinkle chocolate chips over hot candy and let stand 5 minutes, then spread that melted chocolate over the top of candy. Sprinkle with remaining nuts. Cool completely. Break into pieces. Store in airtight container for up to 3 weeks.
Note: If your toffee separates during cooking, add hot water, a tablespoon at a time, up to 1/2 cup, and stir constantly.