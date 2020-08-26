IUKA • Just about every place Jo Ann Harrington has lived has produced a recipe worth keeping and sharing.
“All the places you live, you make friends and trade recipes,” said Harrington, 73. “You go to dinner parties and then you try to get those recipes you enjoyed there.”
Her chicken spaghetti recipe comes from a neighbor in Germany, where she lived for five years. The pepper steak is from Washington, D.C., while her caramel nut pound cake hails from Montgomery, Alabama. The shrimp and grits and potato casserole recipes she got from friends in Iuka.
Before Harrington got out on her own, she learned cooking basics from her mother, Ruth Jones, who lived at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo for a while before moving to Southern Magnolia in Iuka. Jones died in 2012.
“I basically cook like my mother did,” said Harrington, who grew up in Centreville in Wilkinson County, about 45 miles from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and 45 minutes from McComb. “She was a great country cook – rice and gravy, fried chicken, mashed potatoes. There are some things we do now that we didn’t do then, like roasted vegetables. And we didn’t have as many casseroles then as we do now. We would never have done a potato casserole – we’d have had stewed potatoes or fried potatoes or baked potatoes.”
Harrington’s mother had a restaurant called the Bellipani Cafe in Centreville for 14 years and Harrington regularly watched her make things like pies, biscuits and chicken and dumplings.
“The hardest part with my mother was getting her recipes because she didn’t measure anything,” Harrington said. “So I’d go behind her when she cooked and measure the ingredients.”
Harrington and her husband, Bill, moved to Iuka in 2007 to help take care of her mother. They met in El Paso, Texas, when both were working for the U.S. Border Patrol. They later transferred to Dallas where she retired as an analyst for Citizenship and Immigration Services as part of Homeland Security. The couple shares three children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
“We fell in love with this community, our church, our friends,” she said. “After living here for five years, we decided to sell our house in Texas and move here for good.”
Harrington cooks every day now, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to stay at home more.
She might prepare pepper steak with rice and a salad, or a pot roast with potatoes and carrots, or spaghetti with a green salad and French bread.
“When my sisters and I would go home to visit, we always wanted Mother’s spaghetti and meatballs,” Harrington said. “She got the recipe from an Italian woman in McComb. That’s one of those recipes that’s not written down anywhere – I just know how to make it.”
CHICKEN SPAGHETTI
1 (12-ounce) package angel hair pasta
3 large chicken breast halves or 1 large chicken
1 stick butter
1 cup chopped celery
1 small onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
2 cups chicken broth
1 can tomato soup
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
Cook pasta according to package directions to al dente. Set aside.
Cook chicken, then cut meat into medium-size pieces. Set aside.
In a large saucepan, melt butter. Add celery, onion and bell pepper and saute until tender. Add broth, soups and chili powder. Cook slowly, adding additional broth if mixture becomes too thick. Add drained pasta and mix well. Pour mixture into a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Cover and bake at 350 degrees until bubbly, about 30 minutes. Uncover and sprinkle with cheese; return to oven until cheese melts.
PEPPER STEAK
1 stick butter
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 green bell peppers, cut in thin strips
2 pounds round or sirloin steak, cut in 8x2-inch strips
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
2 cups diced tomatoes
1 beef bouillon cube, crushed
1 tablespoon corn starch
1/4 cup water
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
Cooked rice
Melt butter in a skillet. Add onion and peppers and saute about 2 minutes. Remove and set aside. Add beef to skillet, sprinkle with garlic powder and saute, stirring slightly until browned. Add tomatoes and bouillon cube. Simmer about 10 minutes.
In a bowl, blend together corn starch, water, soy sauce, sugar and salt. Add this to the meat, cooking until just thickened. Add onion and bell peppers and heat thoroughly. Serve over hot cooked rice.
SHRIMP AND TABASCO SAUCE CHEESE GRITS
GRITS
1 cup quick-cooking grits
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons butter
3/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 1/2 tablespoons paprika
1 tablespoon Tabasco or other hot sauce
SHRIMP
1 (12-ounce) package bacon, chopped
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 1/2 pounds (29-30 count) peeled shrimp
Salt and pepper
4 teaspoons minced garlic
3 cups sliced mushrooms
3 tablespoons white wine
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 cups finely sliced scallions
Cook the grits with salt until tender. As grits are finishing, stir in butter, cheeses, cayenne, paprika and hot sauce. Add more water if needed to ensure grits are creamy. Taste and adjust seasoning. Pour grits into a greased casserole in the oven to keep hot until ready to serve.
For the shrimp, cook bacon until crispy. Remove from pan with slotted spoon and reserve drippings. Heat a clean skillet over high heat. Add olive oil and 2 tablespoons reserved bacon drippings. When almost smoking, add shrimp to the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until shrimp turn pink all over. Add bacon and garlic, then mushrooms, and cook briefly. Add wine and lemon juice. Stir for 30 seconds until everything is coated. Add scallions and cook for 30 seconds. Serve over grits.
POTATO CASSEROLE
8 russet potatoes, unpeeled and diced
1 packet dry ranch dressing
1/4 cup sour cream
1/4 cup heavy cream
3/4 cup mayonnaise
2 green onions, finely chopped
1/4 cup real bacon bits
1 to 1 1/2 cups grated Cheddar cheese
Boil potatoes until tender (do not overcook). Drain.
In a bowl, combine dry ranch mix, sour cream, heavy cream, mayonnaise, green onions and bacon bits. Carefully fold in potatoes. Pour mixture into a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Top with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees until thoroughly heated, about 25 to 30 minutes.
CARAMEL NUT POUND CAKE
2 sticks butter
1/2 cup shortening
1 (1-pound) box light brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
5 eggs
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup finely chopped pecans
Confectioners’ sugar (optional)
Cream butter, shortening and brown sugar thoroughly. Gradually add granulated sugar and continue creaming. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Combine baking powder, salt and flour; add to batter alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Add vanilla and nuts, blending well. Pour batter into a well-greased and floured 10-inch tube pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 1/2 hours or until cake tests done. Cool cake for 15 minutes before removing from pan. Dust with confectioners’ sugar before serving, if desired.
BEEF STEW
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt, divided
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 pounds stew meat
2 tablespoons shortening
6 cups hot water
3 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
4 carrots, sliced
1 green bell pepper, cut in strips
1 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup diced onion
2 beef bouillon cubes
1 bay leaf
Combine flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Coat meat with flour mixture. Melt shortening in a large skillet and brown meat thoroughly. Add water and heat to boiling. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 2 hours. Stir in vegetables, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, bouillon and bay leaf. Simmer 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Remove bay leaf before serving. Serves 6.
Note: If you want a thicker stew, place 1 cup cold water and 2 to 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour in a jar. Cover with a lid and shake mixture until blended. Stir into stew, heating to boiling while stirring for 1 minute.