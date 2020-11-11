BELDEN • If you’re lucky, you’re on Penny Gafford’s friends and family list. That means when you’re sick or tired or rushed, Gafford is likely to show up at your house with a home-cooked meal or a cake.
“I like taking things to friends,” Gafford said. “I know it’s helpful for them if I drop off a potpie or a salad or a cake. Plus, I get to try out lots of new recipes on them.”
Gafford, 59, was born in Georgia. Her father, the late I.B. Gafford, was in the military and she spent her elementary years in Alabama, Alaska and Nebraska. When she was about to enter the sixth grade, her folks moved the family back home to Pontotoc County.
“My earliest memory of cooking is when I was 5 years old,” she said. “My father was in Vietnam and we were living in Alaska. My mom had my sister and me in the kitchen making Christmas cookies to send to my dad overseas. We popped popcorn to cushion the tins. The cookies were probably horrible, but my dad said they were the best he’d ever had, and they even ate the stale popcorn because it was from home.”
Gafford graduated from Pontotoc High and went on to Mississippi State College for Women (now MUW), where she got a degree in home economics. She taught family and consumer science at Lutcher High School in St. James Parish in Louisiana for 32 years before retiring in 2014.
“I was also the yearbook sponsor and the dance team director,” Gafford said. “It was hard to leave all the activities. I got to work with a lot more students than just those in my classroom.”
She moved to Belden in 2018 with her two beloved dachshunds, Kalee and Cricket. She works part-time in a family business, Pontotoc Monument Co., and volunteers every year with the Elvis Festival in Tupelo.
“I do the coordinating and catering for the hospitality room in the arena for the tribute artists, the bands, judges and staff,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of good people there. I missed it this year.”
Gafford’s sister, Annette, died in 2009. Her mother, Loretta, and brother, Gary, live in Thaxton.
“Every other Sunday I go to my mom’s house and cook enough for them to eat for two weeks,” Gafford said. “I also make desserts for a Saturday night supper club I belong to for singles.”
Gafford is an avid fan of both Louisiana State University and the New Orleans Saints, and you know it’s gameday when you see one of those flags flying in front of her home.
“When LSU comes to play Ole Miss, I make a big cooler of jambalaya or pastalaya and take it to the game,” she said. “I’m always trying new Cajun recipes.”
HUMMINGBIRD CAKE
CAKE
3 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3 large eggs, beaten
1 1/2 cups vegetable oil
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple in juice, undrained
2 cups chopped ripe
bananas (3 to 4)
1 cup chopped pecans, toasted
CREAM CHEESE FROSTING
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened
2 sticks salted butter, softened
2 (1-pound) boxes confectioners’ sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
3/4 cup pecan halves, toasted
For the cake, whisk together flour, sugar, salt, baking soda, and cinnamon in a large bowl; add eggs and oil, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Stir in vanilla, pineapple, bananas and toasted pecans. Divide batter evenly among 3 well-greased (use shortening) and floured 9-inch round cake pans.
Bake at 350 degrees until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool in pans on wire racks 15 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks, and cool completely.
For the frosting, beat cream cheese and butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Gradually add confectioners’ sugar, beating at low speed until blended after each addition. Stir in vanilla. Increase speed to medium-high, and beat until fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes.
To assemble, place one cake layer on a serving platter; spread top with 1 cup frosting. Top with second layer, and spread with 1 cup frosting. Top with third layer, and spread remaining frosting over top and sides of cake. Arrange pecan halves on top or crush and cover the sides of cake.
COLD PASTA AND SHRIMP SALAD
1 pound ditalini, small seashell or elbow macaroni, cooked and drained
1 or more pounds boiled, peeled shrimp, chopped
1/2 green bell pepper, finely chopped
3 ribs celery, finely chopped
6 green onions, finely chopped, white and green parts
Mayonnaise
Tony Chachere’s seasoning
Place all ingredients in a large serving bowl, adding enough mayonnaise to make ingredients cling together. Stir well and refrigerate until well chilled. Taste and adjust seasoning and add more mayonnaise, if needed.
Note: You may substitute cooked crawfish or crab for the shrimp.
CHICKEN POT PIE
6 tablespoons butter
3/4 onion, finely chopped
1 rib celery, finely chopped
6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Salt and pepper
3 cups chicken stock or broth
1/2 cup milk, cream or half and half
2 cooked, chopped chicken breast halves
1 potato, diced, parboiled and drained
1 bag frozen mixed vegetables
1 box refrigerated pie crusts
Egg wash
In a large pot, melt the butter; add onion and celery and sauté until vegetables are soft. Stir in flour, salt and pepper and cook for 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer until mixture thickens, 8 to 10 minutes.
Add milk, stir well, and cook an additional 5 minutes. Add chicken, potato and mixed vegetables. Cook 10 minutes; taste and adjust seasonings.
Place one pie crust in the bottom of an 8- or 9-inch pie pan. (If using a 10-inch pie pan, roll the crust slightly larger.) Ladle filling into pie crust and top with remaining crust. Crimp or flute the edges, vent the top with several slits, and brush with an egg wash. Place pie on a baking sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes, until the top is golden brown. You may need to cover the edges to prevent browning.
Note: If there is any filling leftover, add some chicken broth or stock to it and you have soup.
PASTALAYA
2 pounds pork, cut into bite-size pieces
Tony Chachere’s seasoning
1 pound smoked pork sausage, sliced
1 large onion, finely diced
2 ribs celery, finely diced
1/2 green bell pepper, finely diced
1 can chicken broth
1 can golden mushroom soup
1 can French onion soup
Salt and pepper
2 teaspoons Kitchen Bouquet
1 pound spaghetti or fettuccine
Season pork pieces with Tony Chachere’s. Brown the pork in a large pot until tender. Add sausage and continue to cook for 10 minutes. Remove cooked meats from pot and set aside.
To the pot, add onion, celery and bell pepper and cook until wilted and soft. Return meat to pot and add broth, soups, 2 teaspoons Tony Chachere’s, salt, pepper and Kitchen Bouquet. Bring mixture to a boil and cook, stirring often, for 5 to 8 minutes. Break pasta into 3 pieces and add to pot. Lower heat and cook 20 to 30 minutes, stirring frequently, until pasta is tender and has absorbed the liquid.
BUTTER PECAN MINI MUFFINS WITH PECAN PRALINE SAUCE
MUFFINS
1 box butter pecan cake mix
1 tub coconut pecan frosting
Eggs (amount on cake mix box)
Oil (amount on cake mix box)
Water (amount on cake mix box)
1/2 cup chopped pecans
PECAN PRALINE SAUCE
3/4 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/2 stick unsalted butter
2 tablespoons light corn syrup
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup roughly chopped pecans, lightly toasted
For the muffins, in a large bowl, combine cake mix and tub of frosting; and eggs, oil and water according to the package directions. Beat with a mixer, then stir in the pecans.
Spray mini muffin tins with cooking spray. Fill muffin tins two-thirds full and bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool completely.
For the sauce, in a saucepan, combine brown sugar, cream, butter, corn syrup and salt over medium heat. Stir well and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and pecans. Pour into a bowl and refrigerate until thickened. Drizzle sauce over the tops of the cooled muffins, or dip muffins to coat the tops.
CHICKEN SPAGHETTI
1 yellow onion, finely diced
1 green bell pepper, finely diced
1 red bell pepper, finely diced
2 teaspoons olive oil
2 cans cream of chicken soup
1 cup picante sauce (mild, medium or hot)
3 to 4 cups cooked, chopped chicken
2 to 4 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
1 pound thin spaghetti noodles
4 cups chicken broth
Salt and pepper
Sauce onion and peppers in oil in a large skillet until tender. Remove from heat and place in a large bowl. To the bowl, add soup, picante, cooked chicken and 1 1/2 cups cheese.
Cook noodles in chicken broth and water according to package directions, but do not drain. Instead, scoop cooked noodles directly from the pot into the bowl with the chicken mixture and stir to combine. The mixture should be loose. If it’s not, add 1/4 cup of liquid at a time until mixture is loose.
Pour into a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Top with as much or little cheese as desired. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes.
SPAGHETTI SAUCE WITH GROUND BEEF AND ITALIAN SAUSAGE
2 to 3 pounds ground chuck
1 pound ground mild Italian sausage
1 1/2 teaspoons Cajun or Creole seasoning
1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 yellow onion, finely chopped
1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
2 ribs celery, finely chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 (6-ounce) cans tomato paste
2 (10-ounce) cans mild or original Ro-tel
2 (28-ounce) cans petite-diced tomatoes
3 (15-ounce) cans tomato sauce
2 cups water
2 to 4 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon parsley flakes
1 teaspoon basil
3 bay leaves
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper
Pinch of red pepper flakes
1 to 2 cans mushroom pieces and stems, drained (optional)
In a very large pot, brown the beef and sausage and season with Cajun seasoning and garlic powder. Cook until brown and crumbled. Drain well. Remove from pot.
In the same pot, sauté onion, bell pepper, celery and garlic in oil for 15 to 20 minutes. Add tomato paste and mix in well. Continue cooking for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Add Ro-tel, tomatoes, tomato sauce and water. Season with sugar, parsley, basil, bay leaves, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes.
Stir in cooked meats and mushrooms. Bring sauce to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 2 hours, stirring every 15 minutes. Remove bay leaves. Place in freezer-safe containers and freeze. Makes 6 to 7 quarts.