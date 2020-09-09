NEW ALBANY • Anne Holmes’ love of entertaining is apparent the moment you step foot in her house.
Her dining room table is set with beautiful china, silver, crystal and linens as well as little touches, like salt cellars with tiny spoons.
This month, the china pattern is blue and white, but come back in October and you’ll find something else.
“I set the dining room table at the beginning of every month with a different china pattern and that’s the way it stays for the whole month,” she said. “I have several sets of china and dishes – some was my mother’s, some my mother-in-law’s, some I’ve collected.”
But the ever-changing table isn’t just for show. Before COVID-19 restrictions, Holmes and her husband, David, often entertained in their New Albany home.
“One of the most important, if not the most important aspect of entertaining, is family,” said Holmes, 85. “My son and daughter-in-law, three grandchildren, which includes my grandson through marriage, and three greats still celebrate the major holidays at our house. We share a meal and have some quality time together.”
Holmes is in several bridge clubs, and those have all been put on hold during the pandemic.
“I love getting ready for bridge club, deciding what to serve,” she said. “When the pandemic first started, it was kind of nice being to myself, not having to do anything. But now, oh, how I miss my friends. I miss church and Sunday school activities as much as anything.”
Holmes, who was raised in Myrtle, mostly learned to cook from her mother, but she also picked up some pointers in school.
“Myrtle was largely an agricultural high school at the time,” she said. “The girls had home ec, and we’d cook and then we’d invite the agriculture boys over to eat with us.”
She spent her career in the furniture industry, first as a sales and service manager at Stratford for 37 years and then another five as an administrative assistant at Benchcraft.
But still, she always found time to cook.
“I’ve always tried to put a balanced meal before us,” she said. “We do eat some junk food – a little ice cream – but for the most part we eat healthy.”
Holmes learned early on that people eat with their eyes, so she devised a menu that was both nutritious and colorful: chicken crescents, marinated green beans, tomato casserole and frozen fruit salad.
“I’ve been preparing that for 20 years or more, off and on,” she said. “Just about every group I’ve been a party to has eaten it at one time or another. It’s timeless.”
CHICKEN CRESCENT DELIGHT
6 ounces cream cheese
1 stick margarine, divided
10 chicken tenders, cooked and shredded
1/4 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons chopped onion
2 tablespoons chopped pimiento
2 cans refrigerated crescent rolls
3/4 cup crumbled seasoned croutons
Blend cream cheese and 5 tablespoons margarine. Add chicken, milk, salt, onion and pimiento. Separate dough into eight rectangles. Spoon 1/2 cup chicken mixture in the center of each. Pull the four corners of dough to the center and pinch to seal. Place packets on a greased cookie sheet. Melt remaining 3 tablespoons margarine and mix with crushed croutons. Pat on top of packets. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden brown.
MARINATED GREEN BEANS
1 pound bacon
1 medium onion, chopped
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup vinegar
2 (14.5-ounce) cans cut green beans, drained
Cook bacon until crisp; remove bacon from skillet and set aside. Saute onion in bacon grease, then add sugar and vinegar and stir. Add green beans. Simmer at least 30 minutes. Crumble bacon and sprinkle on top before serving.
MERIGOLD TOMATO CASSEROLE
2 (15-ounce) cans diced tomatoes or 2 pounds fresh tomatoes, diced
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup chopped bell pepper
1 cup cornbread stuffing
3/4 to 1 cup packed light brown sugar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
3/4 teaspoon Creole or Cajun seasoning
1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (optional)
Combine first seven ingredients, stirring well. Pour into a 9x13-inch baking dish and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Top with cheese, if desired. Serves 12.
WILD RICE AND SAUSAGE CASSEROLE
1 pound hot pork sausage
1 cup chopped celery
1 large onion, chopped
1 medium green bell pepper, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced, or 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
3 cups chicken broth
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 (8-ounce) can sliced water chestnuts, drained
2 (4-ounce) cans sliced mushrooms, drained
1 (6-ounce) package long-grain and wild rice mix, uncooked
1 (2-ounce) package sliced almonds
Combine sausage, celery, onion, bell pepper and garlic in a large skillet; cook over medium heat until sausage is browned and vegetables are tender, stirring to crumble meat. Drain. Stir in broth, soups, water chestnuts, mushrooms and wild rice, including seasoning packet, and mix well. Spoon into a lightly greased 3-quart casserole and sprinkle with almonds. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 1/2 hours. Makes 12 generous servings.
MARINATED VEGETABLES
2 cups broccoli florets
2 cups cauliflower florets
2 cups sliced carrots
1 medium zucchini, sliced
1 yellow squash, sliced
1 medium cucumber, sliced
1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper
1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
1/2 cup sliced celery
1 1/4 cups vegetable oil
2/3 cup vinegar
1/2 cup sugar
Sprinkle of garlic salt
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 (8-ounce) package sliced mushrooms
In a large serving bowl, combine broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, zucchini, squash, cucumber, bell peppers and celery.
For the dressing, combine oil, vinegar, sugar, garlic salt, salt and pepper in a jar. Cover tightly and shake vigorously. Pour dressing over vegetables and toss gently. Add mushrooms. Cover and chill at least 12 hours. Serves 10 to 12.
FROZEN FRUIT SALAD
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, room temperature
12 ounces whipped topping
1 can pineapple tidbits, drained and juice reserved
1 package frozen sliced strawberries, thawed
1 cup chopped nuts
4 bananas, sliced
Beat condensed milk with cream cheese until smooth. Stir in whipped topping. Add drained pineapple, strawberries with juice, and nuts. Gently fold in bananas marinated in reserved pineapple juice.
Line cupcake pans with paper cups and fill each with the mixture. Cover and freeze. After frozen, seal in plastic bags. Remove from freezer 5 minutes before serving. Makes about 30.
DATE-NUT MINI MUFFINS
3 eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup chopped dates
1 cup chopped pecans
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2/3 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Combine all ingredients. Spray mini muffin pans and fill with batter. Bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes or until firm. Cool slightly and remove from pans. Makes 24.
Note: 3 tablespoons flour is correct.
MARY MAHONEY’S BREAD PUDDING
BREAD PUDDING
6 eggs
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon nutmeg
1/4 cup sugar
2 cups milk
1/2 cup half-and-half
2 teaspoons vanilla flavoring
10 ounces French bread, cubed
1 1/2 cups seedless raisins
2 sticks butter, melted
RUM SAUCE
1 stick butter
6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 1/2 cups scalded milk
3/4 cup sugar
4 eggs, beaten well
Dash of nutmeg
Dash of cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
1 teaspoon rum flavoring
1 ounce rum
For the bread pudding, combine eggs, cinnamon and nutmeg in a bowl and mix well. Add sugar, milk, cream and vanilla and mix well.
Place bread cubes in a 1 1/2-quart baking dish. Add raisins and melted butter to bread. Pour egg mixture over bread. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden brown.
For the rum sauce, melt butter in a saucepan and add flour, mixing well. Add scalded milk and sugar and cook over low heat until thick. Beat in eggs and remove from heat. Add nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla, rum flavoring and rum. Serve over pudding. Makes 12 servings.
OUTBACK’S ALICE SPRINGS CHICKEN
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, pounded to 1/2-inch thickness
Seasoned salt
6 slices bacon
1/4 cup yellow mustard
1/3 cup honey
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 teaspoons dried onion flakes
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
2 cups shredded Colby-Jack cheese
Sprinkle and rub chicken with seasoned salt. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. While chicken is in fridge, cook bacon in a large skillet until crisp. Remove bacon and set aside. Saute chicken in bacon grease for 3 to 5 minutes per side, or until browned. Place chicken in a 9x13-inch baking dish.
In a bowl, combine mustard, honey, mayonnaise and onion flakes. Spread some of the honey mustard over each piece of chicken, then layer with mushrooms, crumbled bacon and shredded cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until cheese is melted and chicken is done. Serve with leftover honey mustard sauce.