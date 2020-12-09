PLANTERSVILLE • Some of Danny Balint’s earliest memories are of being at his paternal grandmother’s house when she was cooking.
“Her neighborhood was all Hungarian and I loved to go there and watch her cook and hear her talk,” said Balint, 59. “Hungarian food can have strong flavors, strong smells. I like it, but it’s not for everybody. It’s heavier food, stick-to-your-ribs food.”
Balint was born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama, the youngest of two boys.
“My mom and dad would go off places or go out for the night and say, ‘If you want to cook something, just don’t burn the kitchen down,’” he said. “I started with easy things, like scrambled eggs and hamburgers.”
Eventually he started watching his father cook on the grill.
“My mom was an OK cook, but when I was about 12, Dad took over the cooking duties,” said Balint, pastor at First Baptist Plantersville. “The grill was more attractive than the kitchen at that time, and I started asking him questions.”
While a college student at Belhaven in Jackson, he met his wife, Karen.
“I started playing basketball in fourth grade and played through my first year of college,” Balint said. “I got hurt and had to come home. I had two knee surgeries and took the rest of the school year off. When I returned in January, I walked into my first class and met Karen. We’ve been inseparable ever since.”
The couple has two sons and will celebrate 37 years of marriage in January. Karen works at the Lee County extension office in Tupelo.
“Generally, I get home first in the afternoon, so I get supper started,” Balint said. “Karen’s an excellent cook, but she’s OK with me doing the majority of the cooking. Sometimes we cook together, but there are moments when I want the kitchen, and moments when she wants the kitchen. We just work it out.”
Now that their kids are out of the house, the couple has started eating healthier. They fry less, eat more vegetables and have smaller portions. A weeknight meal might be tacos, or cube steak and potatoes, or breakfast for dinner. Weekends are when they usually pull out the grill and smoker.
“Cooking is stress relief for me,” Balint said. “Being in the ministry, there are lots of things I internalize. People tell me things I can’t repeat, so I just get in the kitchen and take my mind off it. I love listening to smooth jazz when I cook.”
STUFFED BELL PEPPERS
4 medium-large bell peppers
1 cup rice
1 pound ground beef
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
1 (16-ounce) can tomato sauce
Salt and pepper, garlic powder, Cajun seasoning, etc.
Cut the tops off the peppers and rinse out seeds. Chop the pepper tops and set aside.
Cook the rice. Brown the meat and drain. To the meat, add onion, Worcestershire and tomato sauce and simmer for 10 minutes. Add cooked rice and chopped pepper tops and mix well. Season as desired.
Divide mixture among bell peppers. Place filled peppers in a baking dish sprayed with non-stick spray. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. In the last 5 minutes of baking time, remove the foil and continue baking.
HUNGARIAN CHICKEN SOUP
1 whole chicken
Salt and pepper
1 chicken bouillon cube
1 to 2 teaspoons Hungarian paprika
2 to 3 bay leaves
1 onion, chopped
1 to 2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 to 2 bell peppers, thinly sliced
4 carrots, peeled and sliced
3 whole parsnips, peeled
1 russet potato, peeled and cubed
5 ribs celery, chopped
Cooked egg noodles
Fill a large soup pot with water, leaving 3 to 4 inches at the top. Place chicken in pot. Add salt and pepper, bouillon, paprika and bay leaves. After a few minutes, add onion, garlic, bell peppers, carrots, parsnips, potato and celery. Bring to a boil and let simmer on low heat. When foam or pearls appear on top of water, scoop out. Check the soup every half hour, adding water as needed. When veggies are cooked through, the soup is ready, usually after about 2 hours. When done, remove skin and bones from chicken, shred the meat and return it to the pot. Serve over cooked egg noodles.
BRUNSWICK STEW
PORK
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup apple cider vinegar
4 cups water
1 Boston butt
RUB
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
1 tablespoon sea salt
2 teaspoons cracked black pepper
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons onion powder
1 teaspoon ground mustard
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
STEW
1 cup or more cooked pulled pork
28 ounces crushed tomatoes
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 (15-ounce) can butter beans, drained
1 (15-ounce) can baby lima beans, drained
1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel corn
1 (15-ounce) can creamed corn
2 cups barbecue sauce
1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce
2/3 cup brown sugar
2 cups ketchup
1 cup bread crumbs or crushed Rice Krispies cereal
4 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
Make a brine of brown sugar, vinegar and water. Bring to a boil, then turn off heat. Place pork in pot, cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
Combine rub ingredients. Remove pork from fridge and rub the whole butt with the rub.
For a smoker, heat the smoker to 225 degrees. Add wood chips and some apple cider vinegar. When up to temperature, smoke the butt until an internal temperature reaches 165 degrees (check wood chips and liquid every 45 minutes). When pork is done, remove it and wrap it in foil. Return it to the smoker until it reaches 200 degrees. Remove from smoker and let rest for 15 minutes. Unwrap and chop. (Use 1 cup or more for stew; reserve the rest for another use.)
For slow cooker, place butt in a slow cooker and season with salt and pepper. Add 1 cup water. Coat butt with barbecue sauce and cook on low overnight for 8 to 10 hours. Remove and shred.
When ready to make stew, in a large soup pot, combine 1 cup pulled pork, or more, and remaining stew ingredients. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 30 minutes.
HUNGARIAN STEWED POTATOES
4 to 5 russet potatoes
1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 medium onion, chopped
Salt and pepper
Paprika
Boil potatoes until tender. When cool enough to handle, peel and dice potatoes. Set aside.
Add oil to a nonstick pan and heat over medium heat. Add onion and saute until lightly browned. Add potatoes and salt, pepper and paprika to taste. Continue cooking until potatoes are lightly browned and crispy, about 15 to 20 minutes.
COWBOY POTATO CASSEROLE
6 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons black pepper
1 onion, chopped
1 pound ground beef, browned and drained
1 can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes
1/4 cup water
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, or to taste
Spray a Crock-Pot with non-stick spray and layer in this order: cubed potatoes; salt; pepper; onion; cooked ground beef; kidney beans; Ro-tel tomatoes; and water. Put the top on and cook for 7 to 8 hours on low. When done, add shredded cheese, cover and cook 15 minutes longer. Scoop out and serve.
FARMERS CASSEROLE
3 cups frozen hashbrowns, thawed
3/4 cup shredded cheese
1 cup cooked, cubed ham
1/2 to 1 cup cooked, crumbled sausage
1/4 cup chopped green onions
4 eggs
1 1/2 cups milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Place potatoes in bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese, ham, sausage and onions. Combine eggs, milk and salt and pepper and pour over all. Refrigerate overnight. Bake at 350 to 400 degrees until set, about 20 minutes. Let rest 5 minutes before serving.
SLOW-COOKER RANCH CHICKEN NACHOS
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 green bell pepper, sliced
1/3 cup chicken broth or stock
2 packets dry ranch dressing
Tortilla chips
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
2 to 3 tablespoons bottled ranch dressing
Salsa and cilantro
Place chicken, bell pepper, stock and dry ranch packets into a slow-cooker. Cook on high for 4 hours or on low for 7 to 8 hours. When done, shred the chicken.
Preheat oven to broil. Place tortilla chips on a baking sheet; top with the chicken and bell pepper mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Broil until the cheese melts. Drizzle with ranch dressing and top with salsa and cilantro.