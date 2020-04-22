TUPELO • Sylvia Ferguson doesn’t cook as much today as much as she once did, but she can’t remember a time when she didn’t cook.
“My mother had these wooden cases for Cokes and I’d stand on a case to stir a pot or put cookies on a cookie sheet,” said Ferguson, who was born and raised in New Albany. “We also stood on those cases to iron.”
Ferguson, along with her sisters and brother, learned everything about cooking and housekeeping from their mother.
“By the time I was 13 or 14, I could put a meal on the table,” said Ferguson, 79. “I was actually a home-ec major in college. I went back and got my gifted certification. I could teach any grade up to ninth, but first grade was my favorite.”
Ferguson and her husband, Bob, moved to Tupelo in 2017 after living for 20-something years in Iuka. She taught first grade and was the director of the Child Development Center and Bob was the superintendent of Tishomingo County Schools.
“I don’t cook as much now as I did when the kids were here,” she said. “Bob has been a heart patient for the past 33 years so that has changed my way of cooking. Before that, we had hot rolls or cornbread or biscuits at every meal, dessert at every meal, along with a meat, sides and a salad. Now, we eat a lot less beef, a lot less butter and not near as many carbs.”
She still cooks at least five nights a week. Their favorite meal, which they have about once a month, consists of ham pie, fresh green beans, yellow squash, baked potatoes, pickled beets, sliced green onions and cornbread.
“I try new recipes all the time,” the mother of two and grandmother of three said. “My sisters will open Southern Living magazine and if they see something complicated, they say, ‘Well, Sylvia will cook that.’”
One recipe Ferguson has been making for more than 30 years is a cheesecake with fresh strawberries.
“My mother went to a conference in Miami and she had this cheesecake with fresh strawberries. She just raved about it, so I started looking for a recipe. It just so happened a friend of mine had it. I made it for my mom and then I started making it for my daughter and now it’s become a family tradition. I make it for special occasions to take places.”
Another dish she likes to make is pickled shrimp. She got the recipe in Charleston, South Carolina.
“It doesn’t sound good, but it is beautiful in a glass bowl,” Ferguson said. “Whenever I make it, there’s never any left.”
BEST CARROT CAKE
CAKE
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
3 large eggs
2 cups sugar
3/4 cup vegetable oil
3/4 cup buttermilk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups grated carrot
1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained
1 (3 1/2-ounce) can flaked coconut
1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
BUTTERMILK GLAZE
1 cup sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 stick butter
1 tablespoon light corn syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
FROSTING
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese
1/2 stick butter
3 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
For the cake, line three (9-inch) round cake pans with wax paper; lightly grease and flour wax paper. Set pans aside.
Stir together flour, soda, salt and cinnamon. Beat eggs, sugar, oil, buttermilk and vanilla at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Add flour mixture, beating at low speed until blended. Fold in carrot, pineapple, coconut and nuts. Pour batter into prepared cake pans.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean.
For the glaze, bring sugar, soda, buttermilk, butter and corn syrup to a boil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Boil, stirring often, 4 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in vanilla.
For the frosting, cream together the cream cheese and butter until fluffy. Add sugar and mix until smooth. Add vanilla and mix well. Add nuts.
To assemble, drizzle glaze evenly over layers; cool in pans on wire racks 15 minutes. Remove from pans, and cool completely on wire racks. Spread frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake.
CREAMY CHEESECAKE
CRUST
1 package (1/3 of box) graham crackers, crushed
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 stick margarine, melted
FILLING
2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese
1 cup sugar
3 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
3 (8-ounce) cartons sour cream
TOPPING
1 cup whipping cream
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
For the crust, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar and cinnamon. Add melted margarine. Toss together with a fork until blended. Press onto bottom and a little way up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Set aside and turn oven up to 375 degrees.
For the filling, cream the cream cheese and sugar; add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in extracts and sour cream and mix well. Pour filling into prepared crust and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until the middle is almost set. Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 4 hours.
For the topping, whip the cream for 1 minute, then start adding the sugar and vanilla slowly. Whip until stiff. Spread over top of cold cheesecake. Garnish with fresh sliced strawberries or peaches or shaved chocolate, if desired.
PICKLED SHRIMP
2 pounds shrimp, boiled and peeled
3 large sweet onions, cut in rings
3 green bell peppers, cut in rings
1 (16-ounce) bottle Catalina French dressing
1 (16-ounce) bottle vinegar
Alternately layer shrimp, onion rings and pepper rings in a jar or container with a tight seal. Pour equal amounts of dressing and vinegar over shrimp and vegetables. Cover and marinate for 24 hours. Shake container occasionally to mix.
To serve, drain off liquid and pour mixture into a glass bowl. Serve with toothpicks.
WILD RICE AND ORZO PASTA SALAD
1 (16-ounce) package orzo pasta
1 cup wild rice or wild and long-grain rice
1 cup golden raisins
1/4 cup minced red pepper
1 cup slivered almonds, toasted
5 ounces crisp whole kernel corn, drained
1 tablespoon dried basil
3/4 cup minced red onion
2 teaspoons salt
1/4 cup white balsamic vinegar
1/2 cup olive oil
Cook pasta and rice as directed on the packages. Cool slightly and add remaining ingredients. Combine well and chill. Adjust seasonings. If it appears too dry, add additional balsamic vinegar.
This is good served on a lettuce leaf with sliced tomatoes.
LASAGNA
2 medium onions, chopped
1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
1/4 cup olive oil
1 pound ground beef
1 large can diced tomatoes
1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
1 teaspoon salt
Pepper
2 cups water
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon basil
1 teaspoon oregano
7 to 8 lasagna noodles, cooked
1 (16-ounce) container cottage cheese
1 pound sliced Mozzarella cheese
Shredded Parmesan cheese
Saute onion and garlic in oil until transparent. Add meat and brown. Add tomatoes, tomato paste, salt, pepper, water, sugar and herbs and simmer for 30 minutes.
To assemble, place a small amount of meat sauce in the bottom of a greased 9x13-inch pan. Top with a layer of pasta, cottage cheese and Mozzarella. Continue layering, ending with meat sauce. Sprinkle with Parmesan. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Let stand for 15 to 20 minutes before serving.
BRAISED ROAST
1 beef roast, such as rump, sirloin tip or chuck
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
4 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
2 pounds onions, peeled and sliced 1/8-inch thick
1 cup water
3 beef bouillon cubes
Pat meat dry with paper towels; sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large heavy pot over medium heat. Add meat and brown well on all sides. Remove meat. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to drippings and stir in onions. Cook about 3 minutes or until lightly browned and beginning to soften.
Return meat to pot; spoon some onions over the top. Add water and bouillon cubes. Cover and bring to a boil. Remove pot from heat and place in oven at 300 degrees. Cook for 3 1/2 to 4 hours or until meat is tender. Cut meat in thin slices; serve topped with onions.
Note: Once you’ve removed the meat and onions from the pot, you can make pan gravy from the drippings.
QUAKERS COOKIES
2 cups brown sugar
1 cup shortening
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
3 cups oats
Granulated sugar
Cream sugar and shortening. Add eggs one at a time. Add vanilla. Combine flour, soda and salt and add to mixture. Mix well. Stir in oats.
Rough dough into small balls, then roll in granulated sugar. Place on a greased cookie sheet and flatten with a small glass. Bake at 375 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.