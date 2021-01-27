BOONEVILLE • Donna Geno doesn’t really remember learning to cook, but she does remember being around good cooks.
“My grandmother, my mother, my sisters and brother, even my father were all good cooks,” said Geno, 66. “Somebody was always cooking when I was growing up.”
Geno is the youngest of four children born to the late Hubert and Marilyn Pharr of Belmont.
“I watched my grandmother cook and can, and my mother canned and put stuff in the freezer,” she said. “I can and put stuff in the freezer because I was just brought up that way.”
When Geno and her husband, Charles, married 48 years ago, she could put a meal on the table.
“My husband likes what he calls real food – what comes out of the garden,” she said. “He’ll eat salads, but he prefers peas.”
Early on, Geno cooked the types of meals her mother prepared, but over the years she’s branched out.
“I do a lot of Italian now,” she said. “Mother didn’t fix it because Daddy didn’t eat it, and I cooked the way mother did. But now I’m always trying new things. Southern Living magazine is my favorite place to find recipes.”
Geno retired from Wheeler in 2003, where she taught social studies and coached girls’ basketball. Before that, she taught and coached for 18 years at Jumpertown.
“When I was teaching, I always had something simple to cook when I got home, or I had something going in the Crock-Pot,” she said. “Now, I may cook three nights a week and we eat leftovers.”
If she prepares tacos one night, the next night they’ll have taco salads. A treat might be salmon croquettes and biscuits, and on the weekends the Genos might put something on the grill or send out for fish plates.
Right after Thanksgiving, the couple was diagnosed with COVID-19 – she tested positive on Dec. 2 and Charles tested positive the next day.
“We have no idea where we were exposed,” she said. “We’ve been so careful, always wearing a mask when we go out. I had a bad cough, but mostly I was just tired. Even now, I get tired more easily than I used to.”
But she’s not too tired to prepare salads, cakes, dips and casseroles to share.
“My husband says I fix too much when I cook, and I guess I do,” Geno said. “I’ll send some to my sister-in-law or take some to a neighbor. Whenever I make my Tortellini Salad, people just ooh and aah over it.”
TORTELLINI SALAD
1 (9-ounce) package fresh or frozen cheese tortellini
1 1/2 cups broccoli florets
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 (6-ounce) jar marinated artichokes, drained
3 green onions, chopped
2 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh basil
3/4 cup or more Italian dressing
1/2 packet Good Seasons Zesty Italian salad dressing mix
Grated Parmesan cheese
Cherry tomatoes, halved
Cook tortellini according to package directions. Rinse in cold water and drain well.
In a large serving bowl, combine tortellini with broccoli, parsley, artichokes, onions, basil, Italian dressing and dry Italian dressing mix. Chill. Just before serving, toss with Parmesan cheese and tomatoes.
TWICE-BAKED POTATO CASSEROLE
6 small baking potatoes
2 sticks butter, melted
16 ounces sour cream
1 small onion, grated
Chopped chives
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper
Bacon bits (optional)
Bake potatoes and allow to cool overnight in the refrigerator. Grate the potatoes and add remaining ingredients. If the mixture feels stiff, add more sour cream to get to a better consistency. Spoon into a greased casserole and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until it begins to bubble. This casserole freezes well.
Note: If you have leftovers, add some half-and-half and heat for potato soup.
TABASCO DIP
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
1 1/2 cups chopped pecans
2 cups of shredded Cheddar cheese
1 cup chopped green onions
1 (10-ounce) jar Tabasco’s jalapeno pepper jelly
Combine mayonnaise, pecans, cheese and onions. Spoon into a serving dish. Top with pepper jelly. Serve with crackers.
SOUR CREAM COCONUT CAKE
1 box Duncan Hines butter cake mix
1 1/2 cups sugar
16 ounces sour cream
2 (6-ounces) packages frozen coconut
12 ounces whipped topping
Bake cake as directed on box in 2 layers and allow layers to cool. Mix sugar and sour cream together and add thawed coconut. Mix well and reserve 1 cup of mixture to be used later. Split two cake layers in half to make 4 layers. Spread filling between each layer. Mix the reserved 1 cup of filling with the whipped topping. Spread on top and sides of cake.
CHOCOLATE BUTTERMILK CAKE
CAKE
1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
2 cups granulated sugar
1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature
3 large eggs
2 1/4 bleached cake flour ( Swans Down)
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup whole buttermilk
1 cup hot water
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
SWISS MERINGUE BUTTERCREAM
6 large egg whites
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
5 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon almond extract
For the cake, microwave chocolate chips in microwavable bowl until between each time till melted and smooth. Cool 5 minutes. Beat sugar and butter with a heavy-duty stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment on medium speed until well blended, 3 to 5 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition. Add melted chocolate, beating just until blended.
Sift together flour, baking soda and salt in a bowl. Add to chocolate mixture in 3 additions, alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat on low speed just until blended after each addition. With mixer running on low speed, gradually add hot water in a slow, steady stream, beating just until blended. Add vanilla; beat on low until incorporated.
Grease and flour 3 (8-inch) round baking pans. Line bottoms with parchment paper; lightly greased. Pour batter into prepared pans. Bake at 350 degrees until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 22 to 26 minutes. Cool in pans on wire rack 10 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks, gently remove parchment paper and cool completely, about 1 hour.
For the buttercream, pour water to a depth of 1 1/2 inches in a large saucepan; bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to low, maintaining a gentle simmer. Whisk together egg whites, sugar, and salt in bowl of heavy-duty stand mixer. Crumple a large piece of aluminum foil and shape into a ring about 2 inches high. Place in simmering water in saucepan. (The foil ring will prevent the mixer bowl from touching the water.) Place mixer bowl on foil ring.
Cook egg white mixture, whisking constantly, until mixture registers 160 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer bowl to heavy-duty stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment. Beat mixture on low speed for 1 minute; gradually increase speed to medium-high, beating until mixture is fluffy, flossy, and completely cool, 8 to 10 minutes.
Reduce speed to medium-low, and add softened butter a few pieces at a time, beating well after each addition. (Mixture will lose it shape but will regain a buttercream texture as you add the butter.) Beat in vanilla and almond extracts. Remove whisk attachment; attach paddle attachment. Scrape down sides of bowl with rubber spatula. Beat frosting on low until very smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Use immediately.
To assemble, place 1 layer on cake stand and top with 1 cup of the Swiss Meringue Buttercream. Spread to edges. Repeat directions with second layer. Top with 3rd layer. Frost top and sides of cake with remaining buttercream, using a small offset spatula to achieve a textured look.
BROCCOLI-CAULIFLOWER SALAD
SALAD
1 bunch of broccoli florets, chopped
1 head cauliflower, chopped
1/2 cup golden raisins
1/2 cup craisins
1 cup chopped red onion
1 can of water chestnuts
1 pound of bacon, cooked, drained and crumbled
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
DRESSING
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
Place broccoli in the bottom of a clear serving bowl. Place cauliflower on top of broccoli. Add the other ingredients in layers – raisins, craisins, red onion, water chestnuts and bacon.
Beat the mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar until well mixed and pour over the salad. Allow to marinate overnight. Add cheese before serving.