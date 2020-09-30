BOONEVILLE • Dot Worley may have married at age 16, but she was no child.
“I was an old 16,” said Worley, 66. “We lived out in the country and we worked in the garden. We worked hard. We didn’t have a lot of playtime.”
She hadn’t spent much time in the kitchen – her mother and older sister did most of the cooking – but she did perfect a muffin recipe when she was 7 or 8.
“It was a plain, simple recipe, and I made it all the time,” she said. “I still have that recipe in my handwriting in my cookbook that I made.”
When Worley and her husband first married, they ate a lot of soups and sandwiches, and beans and potatoes.
“Dennis wasn’t a casserole eater. He just liked plain food,” she said. “We still eat that way.”
She might prepare meatloaf, creamed potatoes and stovetop apples, or a taco salad, or peas, potatoes, squash and slaw.
Worley and her sisters, Evelyn White and Helen Bryant, take turns caring for their mother, Clare McGaughy, who lives in the Snowdown/Cairo community, so Worley doesn’t cook as much as she used to.
“I used to cook on the weekends – Sunday dinner after church – but our preacher likes to preach long and we get hungry, so we’ve been going out to eat,” she said. “It’s OK that I say that. He knows he preaches long.”
For seven years, Worley and her daughter, Allison, along with a team of other ladies, planned and prepared the Wednesday night suppers at Gaston Baptist Church. They stopped serving the meals in March when COVID-19 hit.
“We started out serving about 30 people, and when we stopped it was about 140 people,” she said. “Everything was homemade – the meat, two vegetables, dessert and bread.”
The Worleys are probably best known in town for their pet goats. They have eight of them: Caesar, Snowball, Nub, Winky, Crybaby, Peanut, Solo and Charlie Brown.
“They’re all leash-trained, and they’ve been in the Thrasher Christmas parade before,” she said. “Whenever people see us out and about, they always ask about the goats.”
Worley worked at Renasant Bank in Booneville, Corinth and Tupelo for 36 years before retiring in 2015. Now, she gets to enjoy things like putting up vegetables in the summer.
“The last few years I’ve done some home-canning,” she said. “I’ve tried squash, tomatoes, okra and pickles. Next year, I’m going to try some chow-chow.”
To fry her okra, she uses a very special corn meal.
“Daddy used to raise corn, and he took it to Alabama and had it ground to corn meal,” Worley said. “We put it in the freezer so it would stay fresh. He’s been gone five years now, and I’m down to my last bag. That’s making me really sad.”
MEATLOAF
1 1/2 pounds ground beef (90/10)
1/2 cup ground carrots
1 small potato, ground
1/4 cup ground bell pepper
1/2 cup ground oats
1/4 cup plain bread crumbs
1 package meatloaf seasoning
1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
1/2 cup ketchup
3/4 cup brown sugar
Combine the meat, ground vegetables (ground in a food processor), ground oats, bread crumbs, meatloaf seasoning and tomato sauce. Mix well and form into a loaf. Place in a pan and bake at 350 degrees until almost done, about 1 hour. Combine ketchup and brown sugar and spread on top of meatloaf. Return to oven and continue cooking until meatloaf is done and the topping has caramelized, about 15 minutes.
CREAM CHEESE POUND CAKE
3 sticks unsalted butter, softened
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
3 cups sugar
6 eggs
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon vanilla
With a mixer, cream butter and cream cheese until smooth. Beat in sugar until creamy. Add eggs alternately with flour, beating well after each addition, beginning and ending with flour. Beat in vanilla.
Pour batter into a well-greased 10-inch tube pan lined on the bottom with parchment paper. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 1/2 hours or until a tester placed in the center comes out clean. Cool cake for 10 minutes in the pan on a wire rack before removing it from pan.
STOVE-TOP APPLES
6 medium Gala or Fuji apples, cored and sliced
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup light corn syrup
1/2 stick butter
2 tablespoons water
Cinnamon (optional)
Combine all ingredients in a skillet. Cover and cook on medium heat until the apples are soft. The last few minutes of cooking, remove the lid and continue to cook until the liquid has thickened. Watch closely – they can burn quickly.
CHICKEN SALAD
3 cups cooked, shredded chicken
1/2 cup chopped sweet pickles
1/2 cup dried cranberries
3/4 cup grapes, halved
3/4 cup Hellmann’s mayonnaise
2 tablespoons sweet pickle juice
Combine all ingredients and refrigerate to let flavors meld. If mixture seems too dry, add a little more mayonnaise or pickle juice.
GASTON GREEN BEANS
1 (1-pound) package thick-cut bacon, cut in 1-inch pieces
1 yellow onion, roughly diced
4 (15-ounce) cans green beans, drained and rinsed
Water
1/2 cup brown sugar
Salt and pepper
In a large skillet, cook the bacon over medium-high heat until done. Add onion and green beans and enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until beans have reached desired doneness (you may need to add extra water). Add brown sugar, salt and pepper, and allow beans to simmer until most of the liquid has evaporated.
SPAGHETTI SAUCE
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
1 yellow or white onion, finely chopped
1 pound ground beef (90/10)
1 (8-ounce) package sliced mushrooms (optional)
1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon onion powder
1 1/2 tablespoons stir-in basil paste
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon garlic powder
Drizzle oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven. Add pepper and onion and saute over medium heat until vegetables are tender. Add beef and cook until it’s no longer pink. Add remaining ingredients and stir to combine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer at least 1 hour. If mushrooms are omitted, you may need to add water or beef stock. (Alternately, once the vegetables and beef are cooked through, you can transfer the mixture to a slow cooker, add the remaining ingredients, and cook on low for at least 4 hours.)
CHOCOLATE CHOCOLATE-CHIP CAKE
1 box Duncan Hines butter cake mix
1 small box instant chocolate pudding mix
2 sticks butter, melted
4 eggs
1/4 cup water
1 tablespoon good vanilla extract
8 ounces sour cream
1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup milk chocolate chips
In a large bowl, combine cake mix and dry pudding mix. Stir in melted butter, eggs, water and vanilla and mix until thoroughly incorporated. Add sour cream. Fold in chocolate chips (coating them in a light dusting of all-purpose flour will help keep them from sinking to the bottom). Pour batter into a well-greased and floured Bundt pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour.