SALTILLO • Ever since he was a young boy growing up in Belmont, Toby Brandon has been interested in cooking. His earliest memories are of being in the kitchen with his maternal grandmother.
“We always had Sunday dinner at her house after church,” said Brandon, 28. “She had a garden and we helped her pick and put up food. She’s the one who taught me how to make cathead biscuits and gravy.”
Brandon is one of four boys born to Danny and Theresa Brandon of Belmont. His parents both worked, and once he and his siblings got old enough to cook for themselves, they did.
“I enjoyed cooking for my family when I was in high school,” he said. “If I thought something was interesting, I’d try to cook it. I didn’t mind going for it. If it was awful, we could always order pizza.”
In college, he expanded his culinary endeavors, preparing Indian and Asian dishes, but never forgetting his Southern roots.
“That’s when I got a smoker and learned to smoke brisket, pulled pork, ribs and chicken,” he said.
Brandon started at Northeast Mississippi Community College, then finished at Mississippi State University with a degree in biology. He went to dental school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and now practices at Thornton Dental Care in Tupelo.
Brandon and his wife, Emily, married two years ago and are expecting their first child in January.
“I cook almost every night, even though Emily is a really good cook,” he said. “She tells me I’m better, I think because then she doesn’t have to cook.”
He might make beef stroganoff with a salad or a pork loin with roasted vegetables. If he’s entertaining on the weekends, he apt to smoke some ribs and serve them with potato salad and baked beans, or grill steaks to go with twice-baked potatoes and a salad.
“We like to go out to eat but I’d just as soon have people over here and cook for them,” he said. “Cooking is kind of an art and I like the science behind it. I’m very detail-oriented so I enjoy recipes that have several steps that have to be done in a certain order.”
The Brandons have four chickens at their home in Saltillo who grace them with fresh eggs every day, and he raises bees for honey. He enjoys deer, duck and dove hunting, and a lot of his dishes are inspired by whatever he brings home.
“I’m bad to Google whatever I want to make and then look at three or four recipes,” Brandon said. “I leave something out of one recipe and add something from another. I probably try more new recipes than I make the same thing over and over again.”
OSSO BUCCO WITH CHEESE GRITS
OSSO BUCCO
2 deer shanks, cut into 3 discs measuring 3 inches long
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
All-purpose flour
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 carrots, cut in 1/3-inch rounds
2 medium red onions, thinly sliced
1 rib celery, cut in 1/3-inch rounds
4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 cup dry red or white wine
2 sprigs fresh thyme
1 sprig fresh rosemary
1 bay leaf
CHEESE GRITS
6 cups water
1 1/2 cups quick-cooking grits
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 stick butter
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
For the osso bucco, tie the shanks around the middle with butcher’s twine to hold them in place as they cook. Heat an 8- to 10-quart Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sprinkle the shank discs well with salt and pepper and lightly dredge them in flour. Add oil to the pot and swirl to coat. When the oil shimmers, sear the shank discs in batches (avoid overcrowding the pan), 4 to 6 minutes per side. When the meat is well-browned on all sides, remove to a plate. Don’t let the bits on the bottom of the pan burn or it will impart a bitter flavor.
Add the carrots, onions and celery and cook until the onions are browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Push the vegetables to one side, creating a hot spot on the bottom of the pot. Add the tomato paste to the hot spot and caramelize it lightly, about 1 to 2 minutes, being careful not to let it burn. Stir to incorporate the sauce into the vegetables. Add the wine to the pot and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Allow the wine to reduce slightly.
Return meat to the pot. Add about 2 quarts of water, enough to just cover the meat. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Skim off and discard any scum that accumulates on the surface. Add the thyme, rosemary and bay leaf. Cover the pot and cook at a bare simmer until the meat is very tender, but not falling off the bone, 3 1/2 to 4 hours.
For the cheese grits, bring water to a brisk boil. Slowly stir in grits and salt. Reduce heat to medium-low and cover. Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and stir in butter and cheese, stirring until melted. Serve osso bucco over cheese grits.
SMOKED POPPERS
6 large jalapeño peppers
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
3 whole boneless dove breasts
6 slices bacon, halved
Slice peppers in half; remove seeds and membranes. Fill each half with cream cheese.
Cut dove breasts in half and then cut each half into two thin slices (you’ll have 12 pieces). Put a piece of dove breast on top of the cream cheese and wrap each popper with a half slice of bacon. Place on smoker or grill at 375 degrees and cook for about 30 minutes, until crispy and done.
EASY BLUEBERRY COBBLER
4 cups blueberries
1/2 cup sugar
2 cups water
1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
1 box yellow cake mix
1 stick butter, melted
Ice cream, for serving
In a saucepan, bring berries, sugar and water to a boil; add lemon zest. In a bowl, combine cake mix and melted butter to make a crust. Flatten the crust onto a piece of waxed paper.
Pour cooked berries into the bottom of a greased casserole. Use waxed paper to help transfer crust to the casserole and place it over the berries. Bake at 350 degrees until crust is golden brown. Serve with ice cream.
WILD DUCK GUMBO
2 wild ducks, cut up
1/2 cup canola oil
2/3 cup all-purpose flour
1 pound smoked sausage, sliced
2 cups chopped onion
1 1/2 cups chopped green pepper
1 1/2 cups sliced celery
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 (14-ounce) can stewed tomatoes
2 bay leaves
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 1/2 teaspoons pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 quarts water
Hot cooked rice
In a Dutch oven over medium heat, brown duck in batches in oil. Remove and set aside. Discard all but 2/3 cup drippings. Add flour to drippings; cook and stir over medium heat until brown, 12 to 14 minutes. Add sausage, onion, green pepper, celery, parsley and garlic. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in the next eight ingredients. Add duck; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 60 to 75 minutes or until duck is tender.
Remove duck. Cool. De-bone and cut into chunks; return to pan. Simmer 5 to 10 minutes or until heated through. Remove bay leaves. Serve with rice. Makes 16 servings.
CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA
4 ounces linguine pasta
2 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, sliced in strips
2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
2 tablespoons butter
1 green bell pepper, sliced
1 red bell pepper, sliced
4 medium fresh mushrooms, sliced
1 green onion, minced
1 cup heavy cream
1/4 teaspoon dried basil
1/4 teaspoon lemon pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add linguine and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain.
Meanwhile, place chicken and Cajun seasoning in a plastic bag. Shake to coat. In a large skillet over medium heat, saute chicken in butter until no longer pink and juices run clear, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add bell peppers, sliced mushrooms and green onions; cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce heat, and stir in cream, basil, lemon pepper, salt, garlic powder and ground black pepper, and heat through. Add the cooked linguine, toss and heat through. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve. Serves 2.