SALTILLO• When Janice Carnathan Tindoll was 5 years old, her maternal grandmother moved into her family’s house in the Auburn community. That’s when she got interested in cooking.
“I got in the kitchen at an early age, as quick as I got big enough,” said Tindoll, 69. “I started making butterscotch brownies when I was 9 years old.”
The summer Tindoll turned 13, her grandmother fell and broke her hip, so the young Tindoll took over the household responsibilities.
“I cooked every day for my parents when they came home for lunch,” she said. “I gathered everything from the garden and got it ready for the freezer. I did all the house-cleaning, all the ironing and I took care of my grandmother. I’ve worked hard all my life, and I’m proud I did. I don’t think anybody is too good to sweat.”
Tindoll graduated from Mooreville High School, then went to Bible college in Memphis for a year. She spent two years at Itawamba Junior College (now Itawamba Community College) before majoring in elementary education at Mississippi State. She got her master’s at Ole Miss.
Tindoll taught for 28 years at Mooreville and Saltillo, then retired in 2002.
“Then I taught some part time,” she said. “I couldn’t hardly let it go. I loved teaching and I loved my kids.”
Tindoll said she still cooks the same way she did when she first learned, although she might pull out a Crock-Pot now and then.
“I have found over the years that I’ve cooked enough that I’ve got my seasonings down pretty well,” she said. “I don’t use cookbooks much.”
Tindoll and her husband, Avalon, share two sons and seven grandkids.
“If I have the family over for a meal, I’ve got to have mac and cheese,” she said. “They love that and my fried okra.”
A family meal might include roast beef, creamed potatoes, mac and cheese, fried okra, steamed carrots and baby lima beans.
“I’ve missed having the kids in to eat during the pandemic,” she said.
During the week, she and Avalon might have purple-hull peas and cornbread, stewed potatoes and cornbread, or baked spaghetti or beef stew.
“I cook so many different things, so much different stuff,” she said. “I try try to rotate things to keep it interesting. I don’t care for grilled steak, but I do like a good grilled pork chop.”
Tindoll has also found another use for a pork chop. She boils a lean pork chop and when it’s done, she puts it, pot and all, in the fridge overnight. The next day, she skims the fat and chops the meat. She puts the chopped meat back into the broth and adds lima beans, green beans or pink-eye/purple-hull peas.
“I cook the vegetables in that broth with the meat and it’s so flavorful,” she said. “Everybody loves that.”
NANA’S MAC AND CHEESE
3 tablespoons margarine
2 tablespoons self-rising flour
Dash of salt
1 1/2 cups milk
8 to 10 ounces American cheese slices
1 1/2 cups raw macaroni, cooked
Melt and slightly cook the margarine, flour and salt. Add the milk and cook until slightly thickened. Add the cheese slices and stir until smooth. Add the cooked macaroni. Pour into a greased baking dish and bake at 350 degrees until hot, bubbly and lightly browned, about 10 to 15 minutes.
BUTTERSCOTCH BROWNIES
1 stick butter, melted
2 cups packed light brown sugar
2 eggs
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup chopped pecans
Cream butter and sugar. Add eggs and mix well. Sift together flour, baking powder and salt and add to mixture, mixing well. Add vanilla and pecans and stir to combine. Pour into a greased and floured 9x13-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, or until edges pull away from pan. Do not overbake.
DATE BALLS
1 2/3 sticks butter
1 cup sugar
8 ounces chopped dates
2 cups Rice Krispies cereal
1 cup chopped pecans
Confectioners’ sugar
Melt butter. Add sugar and dates. Cook mixture for 1 minute once it comes to a full boil. Remove from heat and stir in cereal and pecans. Let cool and shape into balls. Roll balls in confectioners’ sugar.
BUGLE BUNDLES
6 to 7 cups Bugles*
6 squares chocolate or vanilla almond bark, or mixture of both
5 to 6 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
Place Bugles in a large mixing bowl. Using a 4-cup Pyrex container, melt chocolate or vanilla almond bark (or mixture of two) in microwave. Stir in peanut butter. Pour mixture over Bugles, stirring gently until evenly coated. Pour onto a large greased pan, making small mounds. Place in freezer for about 15 minutes, then break into serving pieces. Store at room temperature.
*Note:
- if you desire less coating, use more Bugles; if you want more coating, use fewer Bugles.
CHOCOLATE CHIP BROWNIES
1 1/2 sticks butter, softened
2 cups packed light brown sugar
3 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
12 ounces chocolate chips*
Cream butter and sugar. Add eggs and mix well. Add vanilla and mix well. Sift together flour, baking powder and salt and add to mixture. Stir in chocolate chips. Pour mixture into a greased and floured 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until edges pull away from sides of pan.
*
- Note: You can substitute 12 ounces Heath bar chips plus 4 to 6 ounces of chocolate chips, or 12 ounces of crushed Butterfinger candy bars.
BEEF STEW
2 pounds lean beef, such as sirloin or bottom round, cubed
5 cups water
5 beef bouillon cubes
1 onion, chopped
2 cups sliced carrots
2 cups peeled, diced red potatoes
Salt and pepper
In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, simmer beef, water, bouillon and onion for about 2 hours over low heat. Add carrots and cook 10 minutes. Add potatoes and cook another 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.