BALDWYN • About 10 years ago, Regina Adams found a book at a thrift store called “Make Your Own Groceries” by Daphne Metaxas Hartwig.
“I was just kind of fascinated that you could make your own stuff,” Adams said. “I like to make things from scratch. My husband’s niece calls me the ‘Queen of Cooking from Scratch.’”
Adams, who works for the Mississippi Division of Medicaid in Tupelo, has learned to make her own cheeses, like Ricotta and Mozzarella, as well as homemade pasta.
But truth be told, she’d rather be baking than cooking.
“I’m fascinated by the scientific side of baking,” she said. “I’ll try anything once.”
She often watches videos by pastry chefs and has bought some online classes from Colette Christian, a baker in California.
“I only make what we like to eat,” said Adams, 61. “My husband doesn’t like cakes, so I don’t do cakes.”
She does make croissants, biscuits, cobblers and fried pies, and she sells her croissants, both plain and chocolate, at the South Market in Baldwyn.
“I’ve made pastries before, but I don’t have the time to give it like I should,” she said. “I want to get back into it when I retire. One thing I’ve learned is pastries are only as good as the ingredients. I use King Arthur Flour and nothing else. People say there isn’t a difference, but there is.”
She’s made apple fritters, which she said are “a pain,” as well as cheese danish and cream horns.
“I taught my sister how to make croissants,” Adams said. “My mother videotaped it. We had a ball.”
Adams, who lives in Baldwyn, was born in Tupelo and raised in Endville. She’s the youngest of three children born to Nancy Freeman and the late Doc Freeman. Adams and her husband, Rob, have one son, Blake, who lives in Charlotte, N.C., with his wife, Molly, and 18-month-old daughter, Olivia.
“I have early memories of washing dishes with my mother, but not cooking,” Adams said. “I wasn’t interested when I was young. Home ec is where I got my first start in cooking.”
Adams said her mother credits her with teaching her how to cook tender pork chops.
“I don’t remember teaching my mother – I just told her what I did,” Adams said. “You get your oil good and hot and put the chops in and let them cook on one side, then flip them once. You don’t keep flipping them over and over.”
Adams raises her own berries and fruit to make jams and jellies – blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, grapes, pears, muscadines and elderberries.
“It’s never-ending,” she said. “I can by the season, when they come in, so I’ve always got something going.”
DOUBLE CHEESE ENCHILADAS
1 pound ground beef
8 to 10 flour tortillas
1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 small onion, chopped
1 can nacho cheese soup
1 cup milk
Brown ground beef and drain. On each tortilla, spoon 1 tablespoon ground beef, 1 tablespoon of each cheese and 1 teaspoon chopped onion. Roll tightly and place in a greased 9x13-inch pan. Combine soup and milk and pour over the tortillas. Sprinkle remaining meat and cheese on top. Cover pan with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake for 5 to 10 more minutes at 300 degrees.
CORNCOB JELLY
6 to 8 ears corn
1 box Sure-Jell
4 cups sugar
Remove kernels from corn and set aside for another use. Boil corn cobs for about 10 minutes in water to cover. Strain the liquid, then pour 3 cups liquid back into pan. Add Sure-Jell and bring to a rolling boil. Add sugar and bring to a boil again. Boil for 1 minute.
Pour mixture into hot sterilized pint jars and seal. Process in a hot water bath for 10 minutes. Remove jars from canner and set aside until they cool and the seals pop.
FRUIT COBBLER
1 1/3 cups fruit juice
2 cups sugar, divided
1 stick butter, melted
1 3/4 cups Bisquick baking mix
1 cup milk
Heat fruit juice and 1 cup sugar in a saucepan. Melt butter in a casserole. Combine Bisquick, remaining 1 cup sugar and milk. Batter should be the consistency of pancake batter. Pour batter over butter. Do not stir. Pour sugared juice in the dish. Do not stir. Bake at 350 degrees until browned on top, about 30 minutes.
- Note: Cook fresh fruit in water until soft. Put through a sieve to remove seeds and skin. Measure 1 1/3 cups fruit juice for recipe.
PURPLE-HULL PEA JELLY
Hulls from about 1/2 bushel of shelled purple-hull peas
1 box Sure-Jell
1/2 teaspoon butter
5 cups sugar
Wash the pea hulls three or four times. Put in a large pot and cover with water. Boil until tender. Strain juice to make 4 cups.
Bring juice to a boil. Add Sure-Jell and butter. When this comes to a rolling boil, add sugar. Let come to a rolling boil again. Boil for 15 minutes. Set aside for 5 minutes. Skim.
Pour mixture into hot sterilized pint jars and seal. Process in a hot water bath for 10 minutes. Remove jars from canner and set aside until they cool and the seals pop.
CLEO’S MACARONI AND CHEESE
1 small bag macaroni
Salt
2 cups milk
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Pepper
2 tablespoons butter
1 1/2 cups grated hoop cheese, divided
Boil macaroni in salted water until tender, stirring to make sure pasta doesn’t stick to bottom of pan.
Meanwhile, in another saucepan, heat milk over medium heat; add flour and stir until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Add butter to sauce and when butter melts, add 1 cup grated cheese. Turn heat down to low. After sauce thickens, drain pasta and place in a casserole. Stir sauce into pasta. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup cheese on top. Bake at 350 degrees until cheese bubbles.
MOM’S CHOCOLATE PIE
FILLING
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons self-rising flour
3 tablespoons cocoa
2 cups milk
3 egg yolks
Pinch of salt
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 regular pie shell, baked
MERINGUE
3 egg whites
1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar
1/4 to 1/3 cup sugar
For the filling, in a heavy pan or double boiler, combine sugar, flour, cocoa, milk, egg yolks and a pinch of salt. Cook until thick. Remove from heat. Add butter and vanilla. Pour mixture into baked pie shell.
For the meringue, whip the egg whites and cream of tartar until extremely foamy. Add sugar gradually and whip until sugar is dissolved and peaks form. Pile meringue on top of pie and spread to edges of crust. Bake at 350 degrees until lightly browned.