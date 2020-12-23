IUKA • Madeline Grote, a 17-year-old senior at Tishomingo County High School, has been baking since she was a preschooler.
But it wasn’t until the end of her sophomore school year that she tapped into her true talents.
“Someone asked me to decorate some sugar cookies for their son’s graduation, and I did, and then the word got out,” Grote said. “Now’ I’m pretty much known for them.”
She bakes and decorates cookies for all occasions – holidays, birthdays, special events. Her creations can be found on her Facebook page, Madeline’s Homemade Tiny Cakes.
“I taught some classes at a shop here on cookie decorating for Halloween and Thanksgiving,” Grote said. “I very much enjoy decorating. It makes me very happy. Baking is my happy place, especially when I’m making new things.”
Grote and her parents, Annette and David, moved to Iuka from Pennsylvania between her seventh- and eighth-grade years.
“My parents had been wanting to move to the South,” she said. “They hate the snow, and I love the snow. But I really do like it down here. Everyone has been really nice. The culture shock was not as big as I thought it would be. Language and food are the biggest differences.”
Grote said her earliest memories of cooking involve her dad.
“We made pancakes a lot because pancakes are delicious,” she said. “He’d let me beat the eggs. I was probably preschool-ish.”
Grote said she uses a basic sugar cookie dough recipe and an icing made from confectioners’ sugar and milk. As far as technique, she’s self-taught.
“I learned about decorating cookies from watching people on Facebook do it,” she said. “Not necessarily tutorials, just videos. I learned you have to focus on the consistency of the icing. You have to be patient, and not rush through it. And have fun. Don’t get down on yourself about it – they’re just cookies. They don’t have to be perfect.”
Grote often turns to an old Betty Crocker Cookbook – which is missing the cover and some pages – for a lot of her recipes.
“We also have a family cookbook that Dad has put together,” she said. “It’s practically bursting at the seams.”
Next fall, Grote will be off to college to study chemical engineering.
“I’ve been admitted to Vanderbilt – the school of my choice,” she said. “I’m hoping to be there living the college life. Chemistry as a whole fascinates me, but I don’t know specifically what I want to focus on at this point.”
PEPPERMINT MELTAWAYS
COOKIES
1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 sticks butter, softened
1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup cornstarch
GLAZE
1 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons butter, softened
1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract
1 to 2 tablespoons milk
2 to 3 drops red food coloring (optional)
Candy canes or hard peppermint candy, crushed
For the cookies, combine sugar, butter and peppermint extract in large mixing bowl. Beat at medium speed until creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Reduce speed to low; add flour and cornstarch. Beat until well mixed, 1 to 2 minutes. Cover and refrigerate for 30 to 60 minutes or until firm.
Shape rounded teaspoonfuls of dough into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Let stand 1 minute; remove from cookie sheets. Cool completely.
For the glaze, in a small bowl combine sugar, butter, peppermint extract and enough milk for desired glazing consistency. Stir in food coloring, if desired. Drizzle glaze over cooled cookies. Immediately sprinkle with crushed candy. Makes 4 dozen.
RASPBERRY ALMOND SHORTBREAD THUMBPRINTS
COOKIE
2 sticks butter, softened
2/3 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup raspberry jam
GLAZE
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 to 3 teaspoons water
1 1/2 teaspoons almond extract
For the cookies, combine butter, sugar and almond extract in a large mixer bowl. Beat at medium speed, scraping bowl often, until creamy, 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce speed to low and add flour; beat at low speed, scraping bowl often, until well mixed, 2 to 3 minutes. Cover; refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Make indentation in center of each cookie with thumb (edges may crack slightly). Fill each indentation with about 1/4 teaspoon jam.
Bake at 350 degrees for 14 to 18 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Let stand 1 minute on cookie sheets; remove to cooling rack and cool completely.
Combine all glaze ingredients in bowl and use a wire whisk to whisk until smooth. Drizzle over cookies. Makes 3 1/2 dozen cookies.
PEANUT BLOSSOM COOKIES
3/4 cup granulated sugar, divided
1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1 stick butter, softened
1/2 cup peanut butter
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
48 Hershey’s kisses candies, unwrapped
Combine 1/2 cup granulated sugar, brown sugar, butter and peanut butter in a large mixer bowl. Beat at medium speed until light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Add egg, vanilla and salt; continue beating until well mixed, about 1 minute. Add flour and baking soda; beat at low speed, scraping bowl often, until well mixed, 1 to 2 minutes. Cover with plastic food wrap; refrigerate 30 minutes.
Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll balls in remaining 1/4 cup granulated sugar. Place 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes or until very light golden brown. Immediately press 1 chocolate kiss in center of each cookie. Remove from cookie sheets; cool completely on wire racks. Makes 4 dozen cookies.
BUTTERCREAM FROSTING
3 sticks unsalted butter, softened
2 pounds confectioners’ sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla
Milk
Beat butter until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add confectioners’ sugar, vanilla and enough milk to make a good spreading consistency. Makes enough to ice a 2-layer cake or 24 cupcakes.
MADELINE’S CASSEROLE
1 pound potatoes, cut in bite-size pieces
1 1/2 cups sliced onion
1/2 to 1 pound carrots, sliced
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 to 2 packets onion soup mix
1 pound smoked sausage, cut in coins
Combine potatoes, onions, carrots, oil and soup mix in a large bowl. Stir until evenly coated. Pour mixture into a greased 9x13-inch casserole.
Bake at 400 degrees, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Add sausage to the pan; stir well. Return to the oven and bake 15 to 20 minutes more, or until potatoes are tender and golden brown.