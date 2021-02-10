TUPELO • One of the perks of retirement for Susan Denham-Collins is that she gets to spend more time in the kitchen.
Denham-Collins, 58, worked as a federal investigator for most of her career and spent the last five years in outreach. She retired in December 2019.
“I probably cook five times a week now,” she said. “Before I retired, I may have cooked once or twice a week.”
Denham-Collins was born and raised in Vicksburg. She attended Hinds Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi, and then worked in Oklahoma City and Washington, D.C., before moving to Tupelo in 1991.
“I really like cooking,” she said. “My earliest memory of cooking without too much assistance was making scrambled eggs when I was about 7. Growing up, I’d get dinner started when I was in fifth or sixth grade. I loved going through my mother’s recipe books, her cookbooks. Mother loved it because she really wasn’t into cooking.”
Denham-Collins said a lot of her early recipes came from her grandmothers, who were good cooks, but not necessarily healthy cooks.
“I grew up on biscuits made with Crisco, and everything was fried,” she said. “I cook a lot healthier than I did when I first started. I use olive oil, I have an air-fryer and I make and eat lots of salads.”
Before COVID-19, Denham-Collins and her second husband, Scott, used to enjoy entertaining in their home.
“We’d have people over for food and wine,” she said. “We really miss that. We also miss traveling. We’ve been out of the country eight times since we married – the Cayman Islands, Italy, Ireland, St. Lucia. Even if we could travel now, we wouldn’t. It’s just too scary.”
Denham-Collins, who has one daughter and one granddaughter, often employs themes when she cooks. For a small dinner party, she might go with an Italian vibe and serve fried ravioli with hot pepper jelly and marinara, a Greek salad, lasagna, French green beans and a chocolate eclair cake. For a simple weeknight meal, she might go with a Southern theme and make beef roast, fried okra and butterbeans.
In her spare time, she enjoys decorating, flower-arranging and repurposing old furniture.
“When the kids were in school, I’d always volunteer for things where I could do the decorating,” she said. “I’d love to help someone with catering on a part-time basis, but I don’t think I’d want to be all in.”
JOYCE JOHNSTON’S BROWNIES
BROWNIES
2 sticks butter, melted
4 tablespoons cocoa powder
2 cups sugar
4 eggs, beaten
1 cup self-rising flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
FROSTING
1 stick butter, melted
4 tablespoons cocoa powder
1 (16-ounce) box confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons evaporated milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
For the brownies, combine all ingredients and pour into a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 minutes. Let cool.
For the frosting, combine all ingredients until smooth. If frosting seems too thick, thin with a little more milk. Spread on cooled brownies. Cut into squares.
SAUSAGE RO-TEL BAKE
2 cans refrigerated crescent dough sheets, divided
2 pounds mild ground sausage
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes
12 ounces cream cheese
1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Spray a 9x13-inch dish with cooking spray. Unroll one can of crescent dough and place in pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.
In a non-stick skillet cook the sausage until it’s brown and crumbly. Drain on paper towels. Place sausage back in skillet and add tomatoes and cream cheese, stirring until cheese is melted.
Pour sausage mixture over partially cooked crescent dough. Place the second roll of crescent dough over the sausage mixture and sprinkle with cheese.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until golden brown on top. This is good as a breakfast casserole, or it can be cut in small squares and served as an appetizer.
JALAPENO CHEDDAR CORNBREAD
1 1/4 cups self-rising flour
1 cup self-rising corn meal
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 1/2 sticks butter, softened
2/3 cup sugar
4 eggs
1/2 cup whole buttermilk
2 jalapeno peppers, seeds removed and chopped
1/4 cup olive oil
1 cup grated Cheddar cheese
Whisk together flour, corn meal, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, combine softened butter and sugar. Add eggs and buttermilk, then stir in jalapenos. Mix in the dry ingredients.
Heat oil in a cast-iron skillet. Pour batter in and top with grated cheese. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. The top of the cornbread should be golden brown. Good served with chili.
SHEPHERD’S PIE
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 small onion, chopped
1/2 teaspoon chopped garlic
2 pounds ground round
3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided
1/8 teaspoon garlic salt
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1 1/2 cups frozen peas with carrots
1/2 cup frozen corn
1 can tomato soup
4 pounds peeled, diced Yukon gold potatoes
1/2 stick butter, chopped
4 ounces cream cheese
1/2 cup half-and-half or milk
1/2 cup grated Gouda cheese
1/2 cup grated Cheddar cheese
Heat oil in a large skillet. Add onion and cook until soft. Add garlic and ground round. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, garlic salt and garlic powder. Cook until meat is done. Drain on paper towels.
Place meat mixture back in pan, add frozen vegetables and tomato soup and let simmer. Pour meat mixture into a 9x13-inch casserole.
Cover potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Cook for 20 minutes or until fork tender. Drain the potatoes, then add butter, cream cheese, half-and-half, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cream the potatoes with a masher or a mixer.
Spoon mashed potatoes over meat mixture. Top with grated Gouda and Cheddar cheeses. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
CHOCOLATE ECLAIR CAKE
1 box graham crackers
1 large box instant vanilla or French vanilla pudding mix
3 cups cold milk
4 ounces whipped topping
1 can milk chocolate frosting
Fresh raspberries, for garnish
In a deep square dish, put a layer of graham crackers, breaking them to fit as needed.
Combine pudding and milk and mix according to directions on the box. Fold in the whipped topping.
Spoon a layer of pudding mixture over graham crackers. Continue layering graham crackers and pudding mixture until all is used, ending with a layer of graham crackers.
Heat frosting in the microwave for 30 seconds, then remove and stir. Pour over the top layer of graham crackers. Garnish with raspberries. Refrigerate overnight or at least 3 to 4 hours before serving.