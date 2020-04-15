TUPELO • Lynn Bryan grew up in a household where every food item that came into the home in a paper sack went into the human body.
“Nothing in our house went in the trash,” said Bryan, 57. “We never ate out and we never wasted. We always ate leftovers.”
Bryan, a Tupelo city councilman and owner of Lynn Bryan Construction, uses those same early lessons in his home cooking. He and his wife, Robin, have three children, Ruth, Rosemary and George.
“We cook just about every night,” he said. “Robin can cook, but she doesn’t like to cook. If I have a city council meeting, Robin will prep everything and I’ll cook the meal when I get home.”
Earlier this year, the Bryans started a clean-eating lifestyle. One way they’ve been able to stay on track is by using the Hello Fresh meal delivery service three times a week.
“Hello Fresh will make you eat things you’d never try or pick out of a cookbook,” he said. “There’s no food waste. The kit gives you everything you need to cook that meal.”
A couple of nights a week, Bryan comes up with his own menu. They might have baked chicken breasts with roasted broccoli and roasted potatoes, or baked cod with jasmine rice, green beans and a salad.
“We try to eat around 1,500 calories a day,” he said. “Chicken and fish are not very calorie dense, so you can eat a good amount and feel full. Beef is very calorie dense, so we don’t eat it very often. Clean eating doesn’t mean we’re not going to eat a peanut butter sandwich every now and then. We’ll just eat it on decent bread and not use too much peanut butter or too much jelly.”
The Bryans enjoy entertaining a close group of friends regularly in their home and they have the perfect place to do it.
“We built this house to cook,” he said. “When we have folks over, everybody is lined up at the bar cooking. The bar is 13 feet long. The kitchen is where everybody wants to be anyway. Here, we can all get in the kitchen together and not be in each other’s way.”
Bryan said if he had to recommend one essential piece of kitchen equipment, it would be a good knife.
“If somebody likes to cook or wants to start cooking, the best instrument is a good 8-inch chef’s knife,” he said. “If you want to spend money on anything, buy a good knife. It makes all the difference in the world when it comes to cooking.”
CARBONARA-STYLE PENNE
4 scallions
2 lemons
4 eggs
8 ounces pancetta
12 ounces penne pasta
8 ounces sour cream
4 ounces Parmesan cheese, divided
8 ounces frozen peas
1 tablespoon butter
Slice scallions, separating whites from greens. Zest one lemon; separate eggs, placing yolks in a large bowl and discarding whites.
Dice pancetta into small pieces and brown until all the fat is rendered, 3 to 5 minutes. Add scallion whites and cook until soft.
Cook penne in a large pot of boiling, salted water for about 8 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup of pasta water, then drain pasta. While pasta is boiling, mix sour cream, half of the Parmesan and the egg yolks and whisk until thoroughly mixed. Add penne and peas to the egg yolk mixture. Add pancetta, half of the scallion greens, the butter and the juice of the zested lemon. Mix thoroughly to coat the pasta. If mixture seems too dry, add some of the reserved pasta water. Add lemon zest, salt and pepper and stir again. Sprinkle remaining Parmesan and green scallions on top. Serve sliced lemons on the side. Serves 6.
HOT CURRIED FRUIT
1 (28-ounce) can peach halves, drained
1 (28-ounce) can pear halves, drained
1 (14-ounce) can apricots, drained
1 (14-ounce) can pineapple slices, drained
1 stick butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon curry powder
Combine drained fruit and place in a 1 1/2- to 2-quart casserole. Melt butter in a saucepan; add sugar and curry powder and simmer for a few minutes. Pour butter mixture over fruit and bake at 300 degrees for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, uncovered. Serves 8.
BARBARA PRYNNE’S CHEESE POTATOES
1 (32-ounce) bag frozen cubed hashbrowns, thawed
2 sticks melted butter, divided
1 can cream of chicken or mushroom soup
1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
1 (8-ounce) carton sour cream
Salt
1/2 small onion, diced
3 cups crushed cornflakes
Place thawed potatoes in a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Combine 1 stick melted butter, soup, cheese, sour cream, salt and onion. Pour over potatoes. Top with cornflakes. Drizzle remaining 1 stick melted butter over all. Bake at 350 for 45 minutes. Serves 8 to 12.
SALSA
3 cloves garlic, peeled
2 jalapenos, seeds and veins removed
1 cup packed cilantro
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes, undrained
Tortilla chips
In a blender or food processor, combine garlic, jalapenos, cilantro, vinegar, salt, oil and tomatoes with juice. Pulse for 5 to 10 seconds or until everything is blended and slightly chunky. Serve with tortilla chips. Makes 3 1/2 cups.
BROWNED RICE
2 medium onions, diced
2 sticks butter
2 cups uncooked rice
2 cans beef consomme
2 cans sliced mushrooms
2 cups water
Saute onions in butter in a heavy skillet. Remove onions from pan and add rice. Cook, stirring rice constantly until it browns. Add consomme, mushrooms, water and onions and stir to combine. Pour mixture into a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Bake at 350 degrees until rice is done, stirring occasionally. Serves 8.
HOT CHICKEN SPAGHETTI
2 whole chickens, cut up
12 ounces thin spaghetti noodles
2 large onions, diced
2 bell peppers, diced
1 1/2 sticks butter
1 pound grated Cheddar cheese
1 (14-ounce) can English peas
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes
1 (4-ounce) jar pimientos
Salt and pepper
Boil chicken until done. Remove chicken from broth and set aside to cool. Reserve broth. When chicken is cool enough to handle, pull meat from bones. Discard skin and bones.
Boil pasta in reserved chicken broth until tender; drain.
Saute onions and peppers in butter until translucent (do not brown). Add chicken, cheese, peas, tomatoes and pimientos. Season with salt and pepper. Divide mixture among three 9x9-inch casseroles. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. These freeze well.