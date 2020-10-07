TUPELO • Ellis Crowe is hard-pressed to remember how he learned to cook, but his best guess would be the years he spent in the U.S. Army in the 1960s.
“I cooked for 253 men, three times a day,” Crowe said. “Can you imagine the number of eggs you had to cook? How many potatoes you had to cook?”
Crowe, 77, said the Army provided standardized recipes for him to use, but he added a little bit of his own flavor.
“There’s no seasoning at all,” he said. “So when a back was turned, I might have added some salt, some pepper.”
After training for weeks in the desert at Fort Bliss, Texas, Crowe’s comrades all got papers for transfers. Crowe, a Rienzi native, had his sights set on Germany.
“But the lieutenant said, ‘You’re not going anywhere. You’re going to be my personal cook,’” Crowe said. “So I did that for two years.”
He didn’t spend much time in the kitchen again until he found himself living alone after a divorce.
“I was by myself for 15 years, so that’s when I got into cooking again,” he said. “I really don’t use too many recipes. I just pull things out of my head.”
When Crowe and his new bride, Glenda Yarber-Crowe, married three-and-a-half years ago, he really stepped up his game.
“That’s when my baking started,” he said. “I like to cook cakes and blueberry muffins. I picked and put up six gallons of blueberries this summer. I take stuff to local physicians and I bake for friends and my Sunday school class.”
He also likes to make ribs and beef tenderloin, but you won’t find him standing over an outdoor grill.
“I don’t have the patience or time to sit out there and watch it,” he said. “I cook my stuff in the oven.”
When he prepares his beef tenderloin, he covers the meat with crushed peppercorns and brown sugar. When it comes out of the oven, he pours melted butter with garlic all over it, and lets it rest for seven to 10 minutes.
“It’s perfect every time,” he said.
Crowe buys whole beef tenderloins when they’re on sale, and he’s always got his eye out for other bargains.
“I buy 20 cake mixes at a time is there’s a super sale,” he said. “I just bought 75 pounds of bacon. I’ll buy a dozen boxes of cereal and put it in the freezer. I’m what you call a bulk-buyer.”
COCONUT CAKE
CAKE
1 (6-ounce) package Birds Eye frozen coconut flakes, thawed
1 cup Splenda
1 1/2 boxes Duncan Hines white cake mix
1 small box Jell-O instant coconut cream pudding mix
3/4 cup vegetable oil
6 egg whites
1 1/2 cups water
6 ounces Coco Lopez cream of coconut
FROSTING
2 (6-ounce) packages Birds Eye frozen coconut flakes, thawed and divided
3/4 cup Splenda
1 (8-ounce) container whipped topping, thawed
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened
1 stick butter, softened
5 cups confectioners’ sugar
For the cake, combine 1 package thawed coconut and Splenda and set aside.
In a large bowl, combine cake mix, pudding mix, oil and egg whites, water and cream of coconut with a mixer. Fold in flaked coconut with a spatula. Divide batter among three (8-inch) greased and floured cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes.
For the frosting, combine 1 package thawed coconut and Splenda. Add whipped topping, cream cheese, butter and sugar and beat until smooth. Spread frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake. Pat remaining thawed package of coconut on top and sides of cake. Refrigerate until ready to serve (this cake freezes well).
STRAWBERRY CAKE
CAKE
1 pound fresh strawberries, chopped
3/4 cup Splenda
1 1/2 boxes Duncan Hines strawberry cake mix
1 small box Jell-O instant strawberry creme pudding mix
3/4 cup vegetable oil
6 egg whites
1 1/2 cups water
FROSTING
1 (8-ounce) container whipped topping, thawed
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened
1 stick butter, softened
5 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 pound strawberries, sliced
For the cake, combine chopped strawberries and Splenda; set aside.
In a large bowl, combine cake mix, pudding mix, oil, egg whites and water with a mixer. Fold in chopped strawberries with a spatula. Divide batter among three (8-inch) greased and floured cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for about 22 minutes.
For the frosting, combine whipped topping, cream cheese, butter and sugar and beat until smooth. Fold in sliced strawberries with a spatula. Spread frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake. Refrigerate. Best if eaten in one or two days or strawberries get mushy.
PEAR PRESERVES
5 gallons pears, peeled and sliced
1 stick butter
2 lemons, cut in 10 slices each
7 pounds sugar
Place pears and butter in a large pow. Cover with lemon slices and sugar. Cover with a towel and place in the refrigerator overnight.
Remove towel and cook pear mixture over medium-low heat for 3 hours. Pour mixture into hot sterilized jars. Makes about 12 pints.
BLUEBERRY MUFFINS
3 cups fresh blueberries
1 cup Splenda
1 (7-ounce) package Martha White blueberry cheesecake muffin mix
1/2 cup milk
Place blueberries in a bowl with Splenda. Mash berries with a potato masher. To the bowl, add the blueberry muffin mix and the milk. Mix well and pour batter into paper-lined muffin tins (spray the liners with cooking spray). Bake at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes. Makes 16 muffins.