TUPELO • When Dominic Cua was 12 years old, he fibbed about his age and got an after-school job at Giovanni Mineo’s restaurant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
“Within a month, I was flying pizzas in the window” said Cua, a second-generation Italian. “They also did other Italian dishes – ravioli, sauce, meatballs. They let me watch. They let me help. I felt like I was part of their family when I was there.”
But Mineo’s Pizza House, located in a largely Jewish neighborhood called Squirrel Hill, wasn’t Cua’s first introduction to Italian cooking. His early memories involve his Irish mother making authentic meatballs.
“She learned from my father’s sister, Aunt Helen. My mother would go to her house all the time – I didn’t realize then she was being schooled in the art of Italian cooking,” Cua said. “She did meatballs almost every Saturday and shared them with the whole neighborhood. People would flock there. I remember the social and celebratory nature of the food.”
Cua, 61, never did restaurant work again. But he did keep cooking.
“I did all the Italian cooking when I was married,” said Cua, who moved to Tupelo in the spring of 2020 to be closer to his new sweetheart. “When we entertain now, it’s almost always Italian.”
Cua was a businessman for most of his career, first in Pittsburgh, then in Nashville. He retired from the construction business in 2012, and the next year he took a job in Tennessee as a counselor at a recovery center.
“I’m the counselor and weekend manager there and after a while, I got tired of the food that was being served, so I started teaching cooking skills to the clients,” Cua said. “They love it. Cooking for a group of people can be a very spiritual thing.”
At home during the week, Cua also spends a lot of time in the kitchen. He might prepare chicken masala with a spinach salad, or grilled rib-eyes and asparagus.
“I’m self-critical of my cooking,” he said. “I did Thanksgiving, and everyone was saying how great it was. I just thought it was standard.”
When Cua prepares Italian food, he usually makes large batches and freezes the sauce and the meatballs. But he always makes his pasta fresh, using a hand-crank pasta machine to make sheets for lasagna or ravioli, or to make angel hair nests or spaghetti.
“Cooking, whether for a loved one or friends – I find the joy is in the doing, rather than enjoying the food afterward,” he said. “The joy is not in eating, but in serving. Cooking is being creative, it’s service and it’s friendship.”
TOMATO SAUCE
4 cups chopped onions
4 cups chopped bell peppers
1/4 cup minced garlic
2 tablespoons olive oil
5 quarts San Marzano-style tomatoes or Roma tomatoes
1/4 cup chopped fresh oregano
1 tablespoon sugar
Salt and pepper
1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
In a large pot or Dutch oven, saute onions, bell peppers and garlic in olive oil. Add tomatoes, oregano, sugar and salt and pepper to taste and bring to a simmer. Stir in tomato paste and let simmer for 4 hours, stirring occasionally.
MEATBALLS
1/2 loaf Italian bread, cubed
2 cups heavy cream
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil
6 eggs
1/4 cup Italian seasoning
1 bunch parsley, finely chopped
2 pounds ground beef or chuck
1 pound Italian sausage
6 ounces grated Parmesan
Salt and pepper
Soak cubed bread in heavy cream. Saute garlic and onions in olive oil until clear. Whisk eggs and add Italian seasoning and parsley.
Combine ground beef, Italian sausage and Parmesan. Remove bread cubes from cream with a slotted spoon and fold into meat mixture. Add sauteed onions and garlic, then add egg mixture. Mix well, then form into 3-inch balls and place on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes; turn meatballs over and cook another 20 minutes.
BASIC PASTA
3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
5 large eggs
2 teaspoons olive oil
In a large bowl, mound the flour and make a well in the center. Crack the eggs into the well and add the oil. Whisk the eggs inside the well, being careful not to let the eggs break over the sides of the flour. Slowly expand the well, pulling the flour into the middle. Knead dough into a ball and set aside.
On a floured board, knead dough for 10 minutes, adding more flour if necessary. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and allow it to rest for 30 minutes at room temperature.
When ready to use, cut dough into four pieces. Using a pasta machine, roll out dough thinly and cut into your choice of noodles. (A rolling pin can also be used to roll dough out very thinly.)
CHEESE RAVIOLI
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 eggs
1 cup Ricotta cheese
2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
3 to 4 cloves finely chopped garlic or 1/2 tablespoon garlic powder
Sheets of fresh pasta dough
For the filling, combine Parmesan, eggs, Ricotta, thyme, Italian seasoning, Mozzarella and garlic. Set aside.
For the ravioli, using a pasta machine, roll dough sheets out on a No. 7 setting. Lightly press a ravioli stamp into pasta to make a guide for the filling. Place 1 heaping teaspoon of filling in the middle of each stamp guide. Top with a second sheet of pasta. Use your fingers to press around the filling to seal the dough and get rid of any air. Use a ravioli stamp to fully cut out raviolis.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add ravioli and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon to plates. Top with tomato sauce.