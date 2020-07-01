TUPELO • Annie McNamara’s mother died when she was just 3 years old, but she’s had plenty of women in her life to teach her about cooking.
She spent her early years in New Albany and often helped her grandmother in the garden, picking and shelling butterbeans.
“She didn’t want us cooking on her wood stove, though,” McNamara said. “She was afraid we’d get burned.”
McNamara’s Aunt Opal is the one who taught her about pretty plates and presentation.
“When I was in about the third grade, we were at her house and she showed us a plate of food and said, ‘Girls, what’s wrong with this plate?’ Then she told us it was an unattractive plate because all the vegetables were yellow – I think it was squash and corn. I’ve never forgotten that, that food should be appealing.”
When she was in fourth grade, McNamara’s father remarried and she moved to Tennessee to live with him. She soon began babysitting for a couple there and would often eat meals with them.
“My job was to set the table,” said McNamara, 80. “We used cloth napkins and napkin rings and I had to have flowers on the table every night, even if it was wild daisies from the yard or Queen Anne’s lace from the side of the road.”
When McNamara and her husband, Bill, married, they lived in Miami, where he was a landscaper and had a garden supply company.
“He worked hard and I wanted his home life to be wonderful, so I tried to set a beautiful table every night and, of course, I used cloth napkins,” she said. “I’m what you’d call a napkin freak. I have them coming out the kazoo. I have more than 800 cloth napkins and a lot of napkin rings, too.”
She still likes to set a pretty table, complete with fresh flowers. She’s on both the Altar Guild and Flower Guild at First United Methodist Church in Tupelo.
“I love doing flowers and I take care of my own yard,” she said.
McNamara has roses, impatiens, zinnias, daisies, begonias and moss rose blooming now. She also has raised vegetable beds where she’s growing tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and eggplant, and she even has a little lettuce left.
“I love country food, but I’m not a country cook,” she said. “When I moved to Miami, nobody cooked like that. In Miami, I learned a lot about cooking from my Jewish friends. We ate a lot of fish and there were a lot of U-pick fields, so we always had fresh fruits and vegetables. I eat a fruit smoothie five days a week. I’m a fruit-a-holic.”
SPICY PECANS
1 bag pecan halves
1 stick unsalted butter
3/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste
9 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons salt
Toast pecans on a sheet pan in a single layer for 10 to 15 minutes at 350 degrees. The pecans are adequately toasted when they are no longer chewy, but nice and crispy.
In a large bowl, combine melted butter, cayenne, sugar and salt. Add toasted pecans to the bowl and toss to coat the pecans thoroughly. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Pour pecans back onto the sheet pan and place back in the oven for 5 to 6 more minutes. Remove the sheet pan from the oven and allow the pecans to cool for about 30 minutes. Gently break them apart and store in an airtight jar. These are good alone or in a salad.
CHICKEN CASSEROLE
1 stick butter, melted
1 package Pepperidge Farm herb stuffing mix
5 cooked, chopped chicken breast halves
1 can sliced mushrooms, drained
1 cup sour cream
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 1/2 cups chicken broth, divided
Combine melted butter and stuffing mix. Place 3/4 of mixture in the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Place chopped chicken on top. Add mushroom slices. Combine sour cream, soup and 1 cup chicken broth and pour over chicken and mushrooms. Sprinkle remaining 1/4 stuffing mix over the top, then pour the remaining 1/2 cup chicken broth over all. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Cut in squares and serve.
BREAKFAST EGGS
6 eggs
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 stick butter, melted
2 cups cottage cheese
1 (8-ounce) package shredded Cheddar cheese
1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chilies, drained
Dash of salt
Combine eggs, flour, butter, cottage cheese, Cheddar cheese, chilies and salt and mix well. Pour egg mixture into a 10-inch quiche dish or pie plate. Bake at 375 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until set. Serves 6.
ROASTED EGGPLANT AND TOMATO SOUP
2 medium eggplants
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
6 large fresh tomatoes or 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
2 heads garlic
1 large onion, chopped
10 cups chicken or vegetable broth
Dash of Tabasco sauce
Crumbled Feta or Asiago cheese
Fresh basil
Peel eggplant, slice it into thick rounds and place them on an oiled pan. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and olive oil. Roast eggplant slices at 350 degrees in the center of the oven until the juices have begun to run from them.
Repeat with the fresh tomatoes. Cut the garlic in half and add to the pan before roasting the tomatoes.
Heat 4 tablespoons olive oil in a soup pot. Add onion and saute until the onion has softened a bit. When the vegetables are done, transfer them to soup pot (set the garlic aside). Add most of the broth to the pot. Mash or chop the cooled garlic and add it to the pot. Allow the ingredients to simmer for a few minutes. Add remaining broth if you want a thinner soup.
Pour ingredients, in batches, into a blender or food processor and puree. Makes 1 gallon.
Note: If using canned tomatoes, do not roast them. Just put them in the blender with the roasted eggplant. And roast the garlic with the eggplant.
CHOCOLATE SAUCE
1 stick butter
2 squares unsweetened chocolate
1 square sweetened chocolate
1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
1 box confectioners’ sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
In a saucepan, melt butter and chocolate squares. Add milk and sugar and bring to a boil. Boil 6 minute. Remove from heat and stir in salt and vanilla. Can store for several weeks in refrigerator.
SHRIMP SCAMPI
2 cups breadcrumbs
1 1/4 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon Accent
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 cup parsley
5 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
1 stick butter, melted
2 tablespoons sherry wine
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 pounds jumbo shrimp, peeled
Combine breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, Accent, paprika, parsley and cheese. Set aside.
Combine melted butter, wine and minced garlic and pour into the bottom of a baking dish.
Dip shrimp in breadcrumb mixture. Place on top of butter mixture. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Do not overcook.