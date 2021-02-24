WHEELER • Angie Wilemon enjoys cooking meals for her family, but sweets are her specialty.
“That’s what I’m known for,” said Wilemon, 52. “Everybody wants me to bring dessert – they always want to know what I’m going to make.”
Wilemon, the oldest of three girls, was raised at New Site in Prentiss County. After studying at Northeast Mississippi Community College and Ole Miss, she began her teaching career. She was at Hills Chapel for a couple of years and now teaches third-grade math at Wheeler Attendance Center. She and her husband, Brad, have one daughter, Emily Grace, who is 8.
Wilemon said her mother, grandmother and aunts were all good cooks, and they taught her basics like chicken and dumplings, and dressing. When her mother got interested in baking cakes, Wilemon’s interest was piqued as well.
“I have a love for decorating cakes,” she said. “About 20 years ago, I took a cake-decorating class from Rose McCoy at ICC, and I started making decorated cakes for family birthdays. Then I started getting requests – sometimes I’d have to take a day off from work to get them all done. I slowed down after Emily Grace came along. I don’t want to miss a minute with her. We waited a long time for her.”
Wilemon cooks supper for her family about three nights a week. She might make a Crock-Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, or Brad might grill pork chops to go with her baked potatoes and macaroni and cheese.
“I always have requests for my mac and cheese,” she said. “For a time, I thought my recipe was too simple – it uses Velveeta cheese. So I found a recipe from Paula Deen that’s made from scratch where you grate your own cheese. I made it and served it, and everybody took a bite and looked at me and said, ‘This isn’t your mac and cheese.’ That year for Christmas, they gave me a box of Velveeta cheese.”
Wilemon said she tries a new recipe about once a month, or whenever her younger sister asks her to make something. She usually finds them on Pinterest, Facebook or online.
“I saw the recipe for my Peanut Butter Cake on Pinterest and made it for a family reunion,” she said. “I’ve probably been making that cake for five years now. I like to make sweets because it’s pleasing. Some of them take a long time, but then I see how pretty they turn out. If someone tells me what they want, I do my best to please them.”
Wilemon has a niece who wants her to open a bakery, but she’s not sure the time is right to take the plunge.
“I guess that’s my dream, but I’m not ready to leave school,” she said. “My job is stressful, but I love teaching.”
STRAWBERRY CAKE
1 box Duncan Hines strawberry cake mix, with ingredients on box
2 sticks butter, room temperature
1/2 cup shortening
2 pounds confectioners’ sugar
1/2 cup frozen strawberries in juice, pureed
Bake cake according to package directions in 2 layers. Let cool.
For the icing, blend butter and shortening. Add the sugar and then the juice, a little at a time, because you might not need it all or you might need more. Spread icing between layers and on top and sides of cake.
LOADED PEANUT BUTTER LAYER CAKE
CAKE
1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup brown sugar, loosely packed
3/4 cup peanut butter
1/2 cup sour cream
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 large eggs
2 1/2 cups self-rising flour
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup water
FROSTING
4 sticks salted butter, room temperature
1 1/4 cups peanut butter
9 cups confectioners’ sugar
6 to 7 tablespoons milk
10 ounces peanut butter chips
GANACHE
6 ounces peanut butter chips
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
Prepare three 8-inch cake pans with parchment paper circles in the bottom and grease the sides. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter, sugars and peanut butter together until light in color and fluffy, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add sour cream and vanilla extract and mix until well combined. Add eggs one at a time, mixing until just combined after each. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed to be sure all ingredients are well incorporated.
Combine dry ingredients in a separate bowl, then combine the milk and water in a small measuring cup.
Add half of the dry ingredients to the batter and mix until well combined. Add the milk mixture and mix until well combined. Add remaining dry ingredients and mix until well combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed to be sure all ingredients are well incorporated.
Divide the batter evenly between the cakes pans and bake for about 21 to 23 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out with a few crumbs. Remove the cakes from the oven and allow to cool for about 2 to 3 minutes, then remove to cooling racks to cool completely.
For the frosting, in a large mixer bowl, beat the butter and peanut butter together until smooth. Slowly add half of the confectioners’ sugar and mix until smooth. Add 5 to 6 tablespoons of milk and mix until smooth. Slowly add the remaining confectioners’ sugar and mix until smooth. Add additional milk as needed to get the right frosting consistency.
To assemble the cake, use a large serrated knife to remove the domes from the top of the cakes so that they’re flat. Place the first cake on a serving plate or a cardboard cake round. Spread about 1 cup of frosting into an even layer on top of the cake. Add the second layer of cake on top of the frosting. Add another cup of frosting on top of the cake and spread into an even layer. Top the cake with the remaining layer and frost the outside of the cake. Press peanut butter chips into the sides of the cake.
To make the peanut butter ganache, add the peanut butter chips to a medium sized bowl. Heat the heavy whipping cream until it begins to boil. Pour the hot cream over the peanut butter chips and allow to sit for 3 to 5 minutes, then whisk until smooth. Drizzle the ganache around the edge of the cake. Use the remaining frosting to pipe swirls around the top of the cake, then fill in the center with the remaining ganache.
CHESS SQUARES
CRUST
1 box Duncan Hines yellow cake mix
1 stick butter, room temperature
1 large egg
FILLING
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 large eggs
1 (1-pound) box confectioners’ sugar
For the crust, combine cake mix, butter and egg. Press mixture into the bottom of a greased and floured 9x13-inch pan.
For the filling, using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat cream cheese and vanilla. Add eggs, one at a time, until mixed. Add confectioners’ sugar and beat until smooth and well-blended. Pour mixture over crust in pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until light brown on top.
PINEAPPLE ORANGE SUNSHINE CAKE
CAKE
1 box yellow cake mix with pudding
1 (11-ounce) can mandarin oranges
1/2 cup oil
4 large eggs
FROSTING
1 package Jell-O No Bake Cheesecake mix (filling only)
1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple
1 cup of sour cream
1 (16-ounce) container whipped topping
For the cake, combine cake mix, oranges with juice and oil; mix on medium speed until blended. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Pour batter in 2 greased and floured 9-inch round or square pans. Bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes. Cool on a rack while preparing frosting. When cool, split layers in half to make 4 layers.
For the frosting, empty cheesecake filling mix in a bowl; add crushed pineapple with juice and sour cream; mix until all ingredients are blended. Fold in whipped topping.
Spread frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake. Cake is best made the day before served. Keep refrigerated.
MACARONI AND CHEESE
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3 cups whole milk, divided
Salt
White pepper
8 ounces processed cheese, cubed
1 can Campbell’s cheddar cheese soup
1 pound elbow macaroni, cooked and drained
Melt the butter and add the flour and stir together, to make a roux. Add 1/2 cup milk and keep stirring. Add another 1/2 to 1 cup milk and season with salt and pepper.
Mix in processed cheese, then add soup and keep stirring until melted. Add more milk as needed and keep stirring (it will scorch if left unattended). Pour mixture into a Crock-Pot and add the cooked, drained macaroni. If mixture looks too thick, add more milk because the noodles will soak up cheese sauce (you’ll need a total of about 3 cups of milk for this recipe). Cover and cook on low for about 30 minutes. This can be made a day ahead and then warmed up the next day.
CROCK-POT MISSISSIPPI CHICKEN
3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
1 packet au jus gravy mix
1 packed ranch dressing mix
1 stick salted butter
6 peperoncini peppers
Place chicken in bottom of a Crock-Pot or slow cooker. Sprinkle au jus gravy mix and ranch dressing mix on top of chicken. Top with butter and peppers. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours (the chicken will produce its own juices). When chicken is done, take a couple of forks and shred it into the liquid.