Birthdays, holidays, Mother's Day or just casual Saturdays are all perfect excuses to enjoy brunch with your favorite people. Bringing everyone together with quiches, pastries, appetizers, desserts and more offers an easy way to kick back and relax on a warm weekend morning.
These recipes for Easy Brunch Quiche, Savory Cheese Balls and Lemon Blueberry Trifle provide a full menu to feed your loved ones from start to finish, regardless of the occasion.
LEMON BLUEBERRY TRIFLE
LEMON CURD
1 cup golden or white sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tablespoon lemon zest
6 tablespoons water
1/4 teaspoon salt
6 egg yolks
1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
WHIPPED CREAM
2 cups cold heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons golden or white sugar
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
TRIFLE
1 cup blueberry jam
12 ounces fresh blueberries, plus additional for garnish, divided
1 pound cake, cubed
Lemon slices and mint, for garnish
To make lemon curd: In medium saucepan, stir sugar and cornstarch. Stir in lemon juice, lemon zest, water and salt. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thickened. Remove from heat and gradually stir in three egg yolks; mix well until combined. Stir in remaining egg yolks. Return to heat and cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.
Stir in butter; mix until incorporated. Cover with plastic wrap, touching surface of lemon curd to prevent the curd from forming a skin. Refrigerate until completely cool.
To make whipped cream: In large bowl, beat cream, sugar and vanilla until soft peaks form. Do not overbeat.
To make trifle: Mix blueberry jam with 12 ounces fresh blueberries. Place one layer cubed pound cake in bottom of trifle dish. Top with layer of blueberries. Add dollops of lemon curd and whipped cream. Repeat layering ending with whipped cream.
Decorate trifle with lemon slices, fresh blueberries and mint.
SAVORY CHEESE BALLS
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese
2 tablespoons caraway seeds
1 teaspoon poppy seeds
2 cloves minced garlic, divided
1/4 cup chopped parsley
2 teaspoons chopped thyme
1 teaspoon chopped rosemary
1/4 cup dried cranberries, chopped
2 tablespoons chopped pecans
Crackers, fruit, vegetables, for serving
Cut each cream cheese block into three squares. Roll each square into ball.
In a small bowl, combine caraway seeds, poppy seeds and half the garlic.
In a second small bowl, combine parsley, thyme, rosemary and remaining garlic.
In a third small bowl, combine cranberries and pecans.
Roll two cheese balls in seed mixture, two in herb mixture and two in cranberry mixture.
Cut each ball in half and serve with crackers, fruit or vegetables, if desired.
EASY BRUNCH QUICHE
1 (10-ounce) package frozen broccoli with cheese
12 slices bacon, chopped
1/2 cup sliced green onions
1 cup sliced mushrooms
4 eggs
1 cup milk
1 1/2 cups shredded cheese, divided
2 frozen deep dish pie shells
In a medium bowl, add broccoli and cheese contents from package. Microwave 5 minutes, or until cheese is saucy. Set aside.
In a skillet, cook chopped bacon 4 minutes. Add green onions; cook 2 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook 4 minutes, or until bacon is completely cooked and mushrooms are tender. Drain onto paper towel over plate. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk eggs and milk until combined. Add broccoli and cheese mixture. Add 1 cup cheese. Stir to combine. Set aside.
Divide drained bacon mixture evenly between 2 pie shells. Divide broccoli mixture evenly and pour over bacon mixture. Sprinkle remaining cheese over both pies. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Cool at least 12 minutes before serving.
Note: To keep edges of crust from burning, place aluminum foil over pies for first 20 minutes of cook time. Remove after 20 minutes and allow to cook uncovered until completed.
