AMORY – Michelle Holman has fond memories of being in the kitchen with both her mother and maternal grandmother – both have been featured as a Cook of the Week – but she doesn't put herself in the same category they're in.
"I've got a couple of things I've gotten pretty good at, like my mother's chocolate pie," Holman said. "And my friends are always requesting my apple dumplings. If we're going to a family thing, they want my green beans."
Holman's mother, Tammy Pigg of Amory, and grandmother, Coleen Roberts of Shannon, both let Holman in the kitchen when she was little to watch and learn.
"My grandmother would cook chocolate gravy when we stayed over," said Holman, 41. "She did anything to make us happy. And I have memories of being in the kitchen when my mom made chicken and dumplings. I'd stand on the stool and wait for her to give me leftover dough to play with."
Holman and her husband, Jay, started dating when they were in school in Amory, and she wanted to cook the kind of food for him that her role models made.
"It didn't always go so well," said Holman, assistant principal at East Amory Elementary. "He has funny stories of me as a teenager trying to cook."
The couple has two children, 16-year-old Annabelle and 13-year-old Luke, and between their sports schedules and Holman's job, getting dinner on the table during the week isn't always easy.
"I'm all about things that are simple," she said. "My husband is really good on the grill, so we make a pretty good team in the kitchen. Life is really busy these days, so when we have an opportunity to cook, we do. All my best memories are about family gathering and eating together and visiting."
They might prepare grilled shrimp with pasta Alfredo – pasta is Holman's weakness – or grilled pork chops with asparagus, macaroni and cheese and a salad.
"I like to try new things, and I'm always looking for something quick," she said. "I fail quite a bit, but I think that like anything, that makes you better and makes your learn."
Holman, who loves to work in her yard, watches the Food Network's Ree Drummond and Trisha Yearwood sometimes to get recipe ideas, and she's been trying things from Brenda Gantt's cookbook, "It's Gonna Be Good Y'all" lately.
"I do enjoy cooking when I have time," she said. "When I make something and somebody compliments it or asks for the recipe – that's what it's all about."
NOT YOUR MOMMA'S GREEN BEANS
2 cans Allens Italian green beans, drained
4 strips bacon, chopped, and lightly cooked
2 sticks butter
1 cup dark brown sugar
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon soy sauce
Pour drained green beans into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Top with bacon.
In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter with brown sugar, garlic powder and soy sauce. Pour mixture over beans and bacon. Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes.
APPLE DUMPLINGS
1 can crescent rolls
2 apples, peeled, cored and cut into fourths
3/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 cup water
1 stick butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla
Separate crescents into 8 triangles. Wrap one crescent roll around each apple slice and place, seam side down, in a greased 7x11-inch baking dish.
In a bowl, combine sugars, water, melted butter and vanilla. Pour mixture over dumplings. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes until golden. Serve hot.
CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS
1 (3- to 4-pound) whole chicken
2 teaspoons salt
3 cups White Lily all-purpose flour, sifted
1 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup shortening
Put chicken, breast side down, in a pot and cover with water. Add salt. Slowly boil the chicken until tender.
While the chicken is boiling, make the dumplings. Combine flour, buttermilk and shortening and knead together well. Keep adding small amounts of flour until the dough is no longer sticky. Remove dough from the bowl onto a floured surface. Continue to knead until it becomes firm. Flour the surface again and roll the dough out thinly (you need to make sure you can still lift it from the surface). Cut the dough into small rectangular strips.
Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the broth. Shred the meat and discard the skin and bones. Add additional water to the broth if it's cooked down too much.
Bring the broth to a rolling boil and begin dropping the dumplings into the broth, one at a time. They'll need to cook 20 to 25 minutes. The dumplings still stick to the bottom of the pot and burn, so gently stir them to keep them off the bottom, or give the pot a gentle shake to keep the dumplings moving around.
After the dumplings are cooked, add the shredded chicken to the broth. Cook on low another 5 minutes.
MOM'S CHOCOLATE PIE
FILLING
1 1/2 cups sugar
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
4 tablespoons cocoa powder
1 teaspoon salt
3 egg yolks
1 1/2 cups water
3 tablespoons margarine
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 regular pie shell, baked
MERINGUE
3 egg whites
1/4 cup sugar
In a bowl, combine sugar, flour, cocoa and salt. Beat egg yolks and mix them with the water. Add to the dry ingredients and stir. Pour filling into a cast iron skillet and cook over medium-low heat until thick. Add the margarine and vanilla. Let filling cool, then pour into the baked pie shell.
For the meringue, beat egg whites with sugar until peaks form. Spread meringue over the top of the pie. Broil at 425 degrees until lightly browned.
SALSA
5 gallons of tomatoes, peeled and chopped
1 1/2 cups jalapeno peppers with seeds (chop in food processor)
4 cups chopped bell peppers (chop by hand)
10 cups chopped onions (chop by hand)
1/2 cup minced garlic
1 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup salt
1 to 1 1/2 cups sugar
1 cup cornstarch
Water
In a large pot, combine tomatoes, jalapenos, bell peppers, onions, garlic, vinegar, salt and sugar. Bring to a boil and cook for 20 minutes. Combine the cornstarch with some water to make a slurry, and add that to the pot, stirring to thicken.
Ladle salsa into hot sterilized canning jars, seal, and place in a canner. Cover jars with 1 inch of water and process in a water bath for 30 minutes.
