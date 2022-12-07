Whether your festivities include immediate family or bring together relatives from around the country, the holidays are about making memories with loved ones. From the first days of the season to the last, many families spend their precious time together with favorite activities and the best foods the holidays have to offer.
This year, you can change things up and start new traditions with a fresh ingredient like Envy apples, which provide an easy way to update classics due to their sweet taste and availability. The sweet flavor, fresh aroma, satisfying crunch and naturally white flesh that doesn't brown as quickly as other apples all lend themselves to shareable recipes like this Apple Wreath Salad or Roasted Apple Macaroni and Cheese, both perfect for holiday parties.
Because cherished memories are made with sweet ingredients, you can turn cozy movie nights into festive and memorable events with delicious desserts like Apple Custard Sponge Trifle and Brown Butter Apple Pie.
APPLE CUSTARD SPONGE TRIFLE
6 Envy apples*
2 tablespoons golden caster or white superfine sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup, plus 2 tablespoons, water
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 large plain sponge cake or angel-food cake
2 cups vanilla bean custard or vanilla pudding
1/2 cup caramel sauce, plus additional for garnish, divided
1/2 cup whipping cream
Fresh apple and strawberry slices
Peel, core and dice apples; place in large saucepan. Add sugar, cinnamon and 1/2 cup water. Simmer apples 5-8 minutes until tender.
Combine cornstarch and remaining 2 tablespoons water. Stir slurry into apples until apples are syrupy.
Cut sponge cake into 2-inch pieces. Arrange 1/3 of sponge pieces in base of serving bowl. Add half of cinnamon apple pieces, including syrupy juices. Add 1 cup custard and drizzle with 1/4 cup caramel sauce. Repeat with remaining ingredients, finishing with sponge cake; chill.
Whip cream and spoon dollops over sponge cake to cover top. Garnish with apple slices, strawberry slices and caramel sauce.
* If you can't find Envy apples, substitute Braeburn or Honeycrisp.
APPLE WREATH SALAD
BALSAMIC DRESSING
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper, finely ground
1 large garlic clove, minced
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
3/4 cup olive oil
SALAD
10 ounces baby arugula
3 Envy apples, sliced*
9 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
3 ounces pomegranate seeds
3 ounces pecans, toasted
To make balsamic dressing: In small serving bowl, whisk honey, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, garlic, balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
Place dressing bowl in center of large board or platter. Arrange arugula around dressing bowl in wreath shape. Place apple slices on top of arugula. Sprinkle on goat cheese, pomegranate seeds and pecans.
* If you can't find Envy apples, substitute Braeburn or Honeycrisp.
BROWN BUTTER APPLE PIE
STREUSEL TOPPING
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup chopped pecans
2 tablespoons light brown sugar
4 tablespoons butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
FILLING
4 tablespoons butter
2 pounds Envy apples, cut into 1/4-inch slices*
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon grated nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 deep-dish frozen pie crust
To make streusel topping: Mix flour, chopped pecans and light brown sugar. Stir in butter using fingertips until incorporated with small lumps of butter visible. Refrigerate.
To make filling: In large skillet over medium heat, melt butter until amber, stirring often. Set aside to cool. In large bowl, stir sliced apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, vanilla and flour using spatula. Pour brown butter over apples and mix, scraping skillet with rubber spatula to incorporate brown butter bits.
Place frozen pie crust on baking sheet. Add 2 cups apple mixture into shell, gently pressing apple slices for an even base. Add remaining apple slices and gently press. Sprinkle streusel topping evenly over apples.
Bake 30 minutes at 375 degrees, then reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake 35 to 45 minutes until topping is golden and apples feel tender when pierced with fork.
* If you can't find Envy apples, substitute Braeburn or Honeycrisp.
ROASTED APPLE MACARONI AND CHEESE
Salted water
1 pound macaroni noodles
6 tablespoons butter, divided
1 Envy apple, peeled and diced*
4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups heavy cream
2 cups milk
3 cups sharp Cheddar cheese, grated
1 cup Romano cheese, grated
1 cup Gruyere cheese, grated
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Add noodles and cook until just tender. Drain and set aside.
In large pot over high heat, melt 4 tablespoons butter then sauté diced apple until caramelized and tender. Sprinkle in flour and stir. Cook 1 minute, stirring frequently.
Whisk in heavy cream and milk; bring to boil, whisking frequently so milk doesn't burn.
Once boiling, turn heat to low and whisk in cheddar cheese, Romano cheese, gruyere cheese, salt and Worcestershire. Continue whisking until cheese is melted thoroughly.
Carefully pour mixture into large blender and blend on high until smooth.
Pour cheese sauce over noodles and stir. Pour macaroni and cheese into 9x13-inch pan and spread evenly.
Heat oven to broil.
To make topping: In medium bowl, melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter and stir in panko breadcrumbs. Sprinkle breadcrumbs over macaroni and cheese; broil until golden brown.
* If you can't find Envy apples, substitute Braeburn or Honeycrisp.
