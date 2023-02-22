DORSEY – Marlaina Partlow is one busy woman.
She's a kindergarten teacher assistant at Itawamba Attendance Center, she cleans houses on the side and she cooks for friends. She's also a single mother raising three children, Skylar, Chayse and Landry Claire.
"My oldest daughter plays six sports, and my son plays three," she said. "And the youngest does gymnastics. So we're always going somewhere."
But Partlow, 44, doesn't let the busy schedule keep her family from spending time together.
"Even on ball game nights, I cook supper for us," she said, "even though we might eat it in the car on the way to a ball field somewhere."
A ball game night meal might be grilled hotdogs and potato salad. A meal around the dinner table could be a taco salad bar or pork chops with macaroni and cheese and corn.
"Typically on the weekend, I cook us a steak, baked potato and asparagus," she said. "That's our treat."
Partlow, daughter of the late Martha and Ben Partlow, was raised in Plantersville and graduated from Mooreville High School. She didn't step foot in a college classroom until she was 36.
"When I was pregnant with my third child, I registered for my first college class," she said. "My plan is to get my associate degree in elementary education from Itawamba Community College, then attend the University of Southern Mississippi online for their teacher program. I've always wanted to teach school."
Partlow started at Itawamba Attendance Center more than seven years ago, working in the cafeteria. She moved to the classroom three years ago.
"I love the little kids, and the little kids love me," she said. "I don't like teenage kids unless I birth them, and then some days I don't even like them."
Partlow said she got interested in cooking from watching her mama in the kitchen.
"We were all overweight because she was always in the kitchen cooking," she said. "If it wasn't cooked in a cast iron skillet, we probably didn't eat it."
But Partlow didn't actually learn to cook until she started having children of her own. With the help of recipes on the internet, she taught herself through trial and error.
"The first time I made a Thanksgiving meal, it sucked," she said. "The dressing was too salty, the turkey was dry. By the time my oldest daughter was 3, I had it down pat."
Partlow's ultimate goal is to have her own café with pastries, cookies, salads, sandwiches, soups and casseroles to go. In the meantime, she's just taking one day at a time.
"My mother and my grandmother both died at age 55," Partlow said. "I plan to have a big blowout party when I turn 56. I just want to celebrate being alive."
BLUEBERRY MUFFINS
1 stick butter, softened
1 1/4 cups sugar, plus 1 tablespoon, divided
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 cup milk
2 cups blueberries tossed in 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Cream butter and 1 1/4 cups sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, then the vanilla.
Sift together flour and baking powder. Add to creamed mixture along with milk. Fold in blueberries that have been tossed with flour.
Spoon batter into greased muffin tins. Sprinkle top of each muffin with a little sugar. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Makes about 16 regular muffins.
OREO TRUFFLES
38 Oreo cookies
12 ounces cream cheese
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
Pink Himalayan sea salt
White melting chocolate, melted
Milk chocolate melting chocolate, melted
In a stand mixer, combine Oreo cookies, cream cheese and vanilla. Using the paddle attachment, beat ingredients on low until smooth and combined.
Using a small cookie scoop, form the dough into balls and place on a cookie sheet. Sprinkle each lightly, just a few granules each, with pink Himalayan sea salt. Freeze for at least 1 hour.
Drop each ball into melted white chocolate; pick up with a fork and let extra drop off the bottom. Place on parchment paper to set.
When all the balls have been dipped in white chocolate, drizzle each with melted milk chocolate. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
EASY CAST IRON BISCUITS
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup milk
1 stick frozen butter, grated
1 tablespoon butter, melted
In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, milk and grated butter. Pour batter onto a floured surface. Shape into a rectangle, and keep folding over, into a rectangle, for about 5 minutes. Cut biscuits with a biscuit cutter and place in a cast iron skillet. Brush the tops with melted butter. Bake at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes. Makes 6 to 8 biscuits.
ALFREDO BACON TOT CASSEROLE
6 slices bacon
2 (14.5-ounce) jars Alfredo sauce, or 3 1/2 cups homemade Alfredo sauce
1/2 cup chopped scallions
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 bag frozen tater tots
3 cups cooked, cubed chicken
1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
In a skillet, cook bacon until done. Crumble and set aside.
In a large bowl, combine Alfredo sauce, scallions, garlic, parsley and dry mustard. Stir in tater tots, cooked chicken and crumbled bacon.
Pour mixture into a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Top with halved tomatoes (cut side down) and sprinkle with Parmesan. Bake at 350 degrees for about 50 minutes.
ONE-PAN TERIYAKI CHICKEN
1/2 cup soy sauce
3 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
4 tablespoons honey
3 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
1 cup green bell pepper strips
1 cup red bell pepper strips
1 cup broccoli florets
1 cup fresh whole green beans
Salt and pepper
Hot cooked rice
Sesame seeds
Chopped chives
In a small saucepan, combine soy sauce, water, cornstarch, garlic and honey. Cook until sauce boils and thickens.
Spread some sauce on the bottom of a sheet pan. Place chicken breasts on top of sauce. Arrange bell pepper strips, broccoli florets and green beans around chicken. Sprinkle vegetables with salt and pepper and drizzle with some of the sauce. Pour remaining sauce sauce over the chicken breasts. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes.
To serve, slice the chicken breasts and place over hot cooked rice. Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped chives.
ITALIAN LEMON POUND CAKE
CAKE
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 sticks butter, softened
2 cups sugar
3 eggs
1/2 cup of sour cream
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 teaspoon fresh minced ginger
Zest of 2 lemons
1 teaspoon of vanilla
1/2 cup buttermilk
LEMON GLAZE
1 1/2 cup powdered sugar
3 tablespoon lemon juice, room temperature
For the cake, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt; set aside.
In another bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Mix in the sour cream, lemon juice, ginger, lemon zest and vanilla.
Mix half of the flour mixture into the creamed mixture. Mix in the buttermilk and then add in the remaining flour mixture. Mix just until the flour disappears. Pour the cake batter into a greased and floured Bundt pan.
Bake at 325 degrees, uncovered, for 80 to 90 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove the cake from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Invert cake onto a cake platter.
For the glaze, whisk together powdered sugar and lemon juice until smooth. Spoon the lemon glaze over the warm cake, letting it drip down the sides.