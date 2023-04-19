If you’ve ever taken a bite of something and the only word that came to mind was “yum,” you know what it’s like to experience this decadent dessert. It’s fluffy, sweet, perfectly crumbly and tastes delicious. It’s rich but light. It’s a dessert that will likely never go out of style.
You can stop guessing what it may be: This treat is a scrumptious bite of Fluffy Peanut Butter Pie drizzled with chocolate syrup. You'll understand the craze once you sink your fork into the chilled triangle resting on your plate. With a chocolate cookie crust and a thick, delicious peanut butter filling, this pie is everything many people want in a dessert.
Although it tastes like you have been in the kitchen all day, it’s a simple-to-make, delightful treat with luscious peanut butter flavor that melts in your mouth.
This dessert is perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth. House guests, birthday parties or even just a simple treat after a meal – it’s an any-occasion kind of pie.
If chocolate and peanut butter aren't your thing, you might like a cake that's fit for the spring season.
This Carrot Cake recipe is a traditional take on the timeless treat and created using everyday ingredients.
CARROT CAKE
CAKE
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup vegetable oil
1 1/4 cups sugar
3 eggs
1 1/2 cups shredded carrots
1 cup crushed pineapple with juice
2/3 cup chopped walnuts
FROSTING
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese
1 1/2 sticks butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
5 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar
For the cake: In a large bowl, sift flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and baking powder.
In a mixing bowl, cream together oil and sugar. Add eggs one at a time. Gradually add in carrots and crushed pineapple.
Add dry mixture to wet ingredients and beat until smooth. Fold in walnuts.
Pour batter into two lightly greased 8-inch round cake pans and bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Allow cakes to cool completely. Remove cakes from pans and slice off tops to level cakes.
To make the frosting: In a mixing bowl, cream together cream cheese, butter and vanilla. Gradually add in powdered sugar and mix until smooth. Spread frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake.
FLUFFY PEANUT BUTTER PIE
20 chocolate cream-filled cookies
1/2 stick butter, melted
1 (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 cup smooth peanut butter
1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup whipping cream
Chocolate syrup
Remove cream filling from chocolate cookies; set aside. With rolling pin, finely crush chocolate cookies.
In medium bowl, combine finely crushed cookies with melted butter.
Press crumb mixture firmly into bottom and sides of 9-inch pie plate; chill while preparing filling.
In large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add reserved cookie cream filling, peanut butter and sweetened condensed milk; beat until smooth. Stir in lemon juice and vanilla extract.
In medium bowl, beat whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Fold whipped cream into peanut butter mixture. Mix until combined.
Pour into crust. Chill 4 hours, or until set. Drizzle chocolate syrup over pie before serving.
Cover leftovers and store in refrigerator.
