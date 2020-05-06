Mother’s Day is certain to be a quiet, intimate gathering this year. Many families, even those who live just blocks apart, won’t be able to gather due to social distancing.
But that doesn’t mean the brunch menu has to suffer. Whether you’re able to entertain Mom or celebrating the day without her or even your own children, an elegant meal is sure to ease the day.
HASH BROWN QUICHE
2 teaspoons, plus 2 tablespoons olive oil
1 (16-ounce) package frozen shredded hash browns, thawed, excess water squeezed out
Kosher salt and black pepper
6 large eggs, lightly beaten
3/4 cup half-and-half
1 1/2 cups red and yellow cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, roughly chopped
1/4 cup fresh chives, finely chopped
4 ounces shredded Mozzarella cheese
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Coat a 9 1/2-inch deep-dish glass pie dish with 2 teaspoons oil.
Toss hash browns, remaining 2 tablespoons oil, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl and mix well. Gently press hash browns into prepared pie dish to form a crust, and spray with cooking spray. Bake the crust until it begins to look dry, about 10 minutes. Lower the oven temperature to 400 degrees, and bake until golden brown, 20 minutes more; set aside until cool to the touch. Lower the oven temperature to 350 degrees.
Beat eggs, half-and-half, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Place the tomatoes, basil and chives on the crust, pour the egg mixture over them and top with the Mozzarella. Bake until the center is firm and the quiche no longer jiggles, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool for 20 minutes, then slice. Serves 6.
LEMON-RASPBERRY BREAD PUDDING
4 cups 1/2-inch crustless cubes of sourdough bread
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar
4 large eggs
2 teaspoons lightly packed finely grated lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
1 1/2 cups half-and-half
1 1/2 cups raspberries
Position rack in the center of oven, and preheat to 375 degrees. Spread bread on a baking sheet, and bake until crispy and dried out, about 10 minutes. Let cool completely.
Meanwhile, melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat, and cook until it starts to bubble and foam, about 5 minutes. Continue cooking, stirring constantly, until foam subsides and brown specks start to appear, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer browned butter to a small bowl, scraping the brown bits from the bottom of the skillet, and let cool slightly.
Whisk together 1/2 cup sugar, eggs, lemon zest, vanilla and salt in a large bowl until the mixture is pale and thick. Whisk in the half-and-half and 3 tablespoons of the browned butter until combined. Stir in the bread and raspberries, and let the mixture sit for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Brush the inside of six 8-ounce ramekins with the remaining browned butter, and coat with remaining 1 tablespoon sugar, tapping out any excess. Divide the bread pudding mixture evenly among the ramekins. Set the ramekins in a large roasting pan, and carefully fill the pan with 1/2 inch of hot water. Bake until the custard is just set and the tops are lightly golden brown in spots, about 45 minutes, rotating the pan once halfway through. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving. Serves 6.
PINEAPPLE-ORANGE MIMOSAS
1 bottle champagne
1 cup pineapple juice
1 cup orange juice
2 tablespoons orange liqueur
Orange and pineapple wedges, for garnish
Divide champagne among 4 glasses. Stir together pineapple juice and orange juice; pour 1/2 cup juice mixture into each champagne glass. Top each mimosa with 1/2 tablespoon orange liqueur. Garnish with orange and pineapple wedges. Serves 4.