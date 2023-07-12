RECIPE SPOTLIGHT Chicken Lo Mein recipe packed with flavor, color Ginna Parsons Ginna Parsons Food & living editor Author facebook Author email Jul 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email +1 Ginna Parsons Chicken Lo Mein Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We finally tried a new recipe Monday night that I've been meaning to make for weeks. It was worth the wait.Prepping the sauce, chicken and veggies took about 20 minutes, but the cooking came together quickly.I used lo mein noodles because I found them in the grocery store, but you could substitute udon, ramen or even spaghetti. Food for Thought with Ginna Parsons Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons. This dish is packed with flavor and color, and it made a bunch. I think it would easily serve six to eight people (even though the recipe said it serves four).CHICKEN LO MEIN3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce1 tablespoon brown sugar1 1/2 teaspoons sesame oil1 teaspoon fresh minced ginger1 teaspoon Sriracha (or more)8 ounces lo mein noodles1 pound chicken breasts, sliced in strips1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch2 tablespoons olive oil, divided2 cups broccoli florets8 ounces sugar snap peas1 red bell pepper, sliced in strips1/2 cup shredded carrots In a small jar, combine soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, ginger and Sriracha. Seal and shake well. Set aside.In a large pot of boiling water, cook noodles according to package directions; drain well.Place chicken and cornstarch in a ziptop bag. Seal and shake it to evenly coat.Add 1 tablespoon oil to a large skillet. Cook the chicken for about 4 minutes over medium-high heat until golden brown and cooked through; remove from pan and set aside.Heat remaining tablespoon of oil in skillet. Add broccoli, sugar snaps, bell pepper and carrots, and cook for 5 minutes, until veggies are crisp tender.Shake the sauce again and and add it to the vegetables. Cook for a couple of minutes until sauce is thickened. Add the chicken and noodles, and stir to coat. Serve hot. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy Food Industry Agriculture Botany Pharmaceuticals Kitchen Tools Ginna Parsons Food & living editor Author facebook Author email Follow Ginna Parsons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you