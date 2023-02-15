TUPELO – Carrie Coggins didn't do a lot of cooking growing up, but she did do a lot of watching.
She'd spend hours in the kitchen with her maternal grandmother or her stepfather, watching them make their specialties.
"My favorite thing my grandmother would make was her Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie," Coggins said. "My grandparents lived in Booneville when I was in school there, and she'd always have one made when I'd go by to visit."
Coggins, 55, was born in Jackson and moved to Tupelo when she was 7. She graduated from Tupelo High School, then went on to Northeast Mississippi Community College and Mississippi State, where she earned a bachelor's degree in sociology. She received her master's degree in social work from the University of Southern Mississippi.
She worked for Child Protective Services for 30 years before retiring in March. Soon after, she started a job with CASA, where she is a Court Appointed Special Advocate, covering Lee County.
Coggins, a mother of two and grandmother of four, is able to work from home, which plays right into her healthy eating lifestyle.
"I started a healthy diet plan three years ago and have stuck with it," she said. "We eat meat and veggies and very few carbs. We're just trying to eat a little cleaner. We're both getting older and don't exercise as much as we used to."
Coggins and her husband, John, met in high school and started dating when they were 16. When they got to college, they went their separate ways, but reconnected in 1993. They will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in April.
"I probably cook three nights a week," she said. "John will tell you I'm queen of the 30-minute meals. I'll marinate chicken or steak during the day and cook that with vegetables. We don't do bread anymore. Because we don't do bread, we can have a little cup of ice cream afterward."
Coggins said she tries a new recipe about once a month. She used to find them in her cookbook collection, but now she mostly turns to Pinterest for ideas.
"I'll find something in my freezer and get on Pinterest and see what I need to get to make it," she said. "I probably go to the grocery store four times a week. I don't meal-plan very well."
If Coggins is cooking for a family meal, though, she's going to pull out one of her three homemade cookbooks: one made by her grandmother, one from her mother-in-law, and one from her stepmother.
"I use those recipes for holidays or anytime I'm going to make a big meal," she said. "But at every gathering, whether it's Christmas or Thanksgiving or a shower, I always have to make my cheese ring. I don't get out of it. Sometimes, I try to sneak other dishes in, but no, they want that cheese ring."
BREAKFAST CASSEROLE
1 pound ground breakfast sausage, hot or mild
6 pieces loaf bread
10 eggs
Garlic salt
Pepper
1/2 cup milk
2 cups shredded cheese, divided
Cook sausage in a skillet until browned and crumbly. Drain.
Place bread slices in bottom of a greased 9x13-inch casserole, to cover the bottom. Sprinkle the cooked sausage over the bread.
In a bowl, beat the eggs with garlic salt, pepper and milk. Add 1 cup shredded cheese and stir to combine. Pour egg mixture over sausage. Sprinkle remaining 1 cup cheese over all. Bake at 350 degrees until bubbling.
CHEESE RING
1 (8-ounce) package shredded mild Cheddar cheese
1 (8-ounce) package shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1 onion, finely chopped or put through food processor
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cayenne pepper, or to taste
1 cup mayonnaise, or more
Strawberry preserves
Ritz crackers
In a large bowl, combine both packages of cheese. Add the finely chopped onion and cayenne pepper. Add enough mayonnaise to make the mixture stick together.
Grease a gelatin mold that has a hole in the center. Spoon the cheese mixture into the greased mold, pressing it down so there are no air bubbles. Cover and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight.
When ready to serve, turn the mold upside down onto a serving plate, releasing the cheese ring. Put strawberry preserves in a small bowl and place in the center of the cheese ring. Fan Ritz crackers around the outside of the cheese ring (don't put them too close to the ring or they'll get soggy).
SPINACH CASSEROLE
2 packages frozen chopped spinach
1/2 stick butter or margarine
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons chopped onion
1/2 cup liquid from cooked spinach
1/2 cup evaporated milk
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
3/4 teaspoon celery salt
3/4 teaspoon garlic salt
Dash of ground cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
8 ounces Velveeta jalapeño cheese
Crushed Ritz crackers
Melted butter
Cook spinach according to package directions; drain well in a colander, and reserve the liquid.
Melt 1/2 stick butter over low heat; add the flour and stir until smooth. Add onion and cook until soft. Add 1/2 cup reserved spinach liquid and the evaporated milk and cook, stirring constantly, until smooth and thick.
Add black pepper, celery salt, garlic salt, cayenne pepper, Worcestershire and the cheese, and stir until the cheese melts. Add the drained spinach and stir to combine.
Pour mixture into a greased casserole. Combine crushed crackers and melted butter and sprinkle over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until bubbly. This is better is prepared the day before, with the buttered cracker crumbs added just before cooking.
SHRIMP DIP
1 (8-ounce) container sour cream
1 package dry ranch dressing/dip mix
1 can small shrimp, drained
Frito Scoops, for serving
In a bowl, combine sour cream and dry ranch dip mix. Gently fold in the shrimp, being careful not to over-stir. Pour into a serving bowl and serve with Frito Scoops. (If serving to guests, be sure and label the bowl as Shrimp Dip for those with seafood allergies.)
MAYOLA'S CORNBREAD DRESSING
1/2 bag Pepperidge Farm herb-seasoned stuffing mix
3 chicken breasts, cooked and diced
2 sticks butter, melted
1 pan cooked, crumbled cornbread
5 to 6 raw eggs, beaten
4 boiled eggs, peeled and sliced
1 can cream of celery soup
1 can cream of chicken soup
Chopped onion
Salt, pepper and sage
Chicken stock or canned chicken broth
In a large bowl, combine stuffing mix, chicken, melted butter, cornbread, beaten eggs, boiled eggs, soups, onion and seasonings, mixing well. Add enough chicken stock or canned chicken broth to reach desired dressing consistency. Pour dressing into a large greased casserole and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
BLUEBERRY CREAM CHEESE PIE
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese
1 cup sugar
1 (24-ounce) tub whipped topping
2 graham cracker pie crusts
1 can blueberry pie filling
Blend cream cheese, sugar and whipped topping until smooth and creamy. Divide mixture between two pie crusts and chill for 30 minutes. Divide pie filling between two pies, spreading over the top of each. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Note: You can use cherry pie filling instead of blueberry.