djr-2023-03-22-food-ap-soup-p1

Syrian-Style Meatball Soup with Rice and Tomatoes

 AP

The Syrian soup shurba w'kibbeh is pure comfort food, a rustic mixture of meatballs and rice in a simple tomatoey broth that's redolent with warm spices. It's also a prime example of the complex flavor you can build by drawing on ingredients already in your pantry.

