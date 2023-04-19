TUPELO – Deborah Ransom remembers one of the first meals she ever served.
The second of seven children, Ransom was 14 years old and living in Grenada when her mother had to go into the hospital.
"My dad said, 'Come on Deborah, we've got to make supper,'" she said. "There was a roast and green peas already prepared and he suggested we mix it all together. I said, 'Daddy, I don't think they're going to like this.'"
But she did as she was told and took the meal to the table for her siblings.
"My brother said, 'Deborah, what is this?' And I said, 'Don't ask, just eat it,'" she said. "My brother asked whose idea it was to serve it, and I told him it certainly wasn't mine. Daddy went to the hospital to see our mother, and as soon as he left, we got out the peanut butter and jelly."
After that family fiasco, Ransom's mother began to teach her how to cook.
"She showed me how to fry chicken," the 70-year-old said. "She'd dip the chicken in egg, then flour, then egg again. Her fried chicken was fantastic. But she didn't just teach me. She taught us all how to cook, even the boys. You can eat at any of their houses and be pleased."
When Ransom was 19, she was diagnosed with Lupus, an inflammatory disease caused when the immune system attacks its own tissues. At that time, a diagnosis was as good as a death sentence.
"I was really sick," Ransom said. "My parents were told I wouldn't be around much longer. But it was up to God, and he is so good. The Lord has allowed me to do things because of who he is."
The Lupus medications took their toll on Ransom's body, and 25 years ago, she had to have a kidney transplant. Her husband, Richard, was able to be the donor.
"None of my siblings could donate, and Richard wanted to be tested," she said. "He matched three out of six antigens, and the doctors said, 'That's good enough. Let's do it.' The Lord had a plan from the very beginning."
After the transplant, Ransom had to change the way she cooks and eats – and that means no added salt on anything.
"I've gotten used to it, and Richard has gotten used to it," she said. "When people come to our house, they eat what we eat. And when we go out, most people are so gracious when you ask them to cook something without salt. You have to know what your body is taking in."
Ransom cooks at least four to five times a week, and Richard often grills fish, burgers or chicken. She'll fix the sides, like steamed potatoes, green beans, fresh peas or squash and onions.
"Somebody once said to me, 'You must not have any taste buds. Everything you eat is bland,'" Ransom said. "But that's not the way I see it. You really taste the good flavors of meat and vegetables when you don't add salt."
MOTHER'S CHILI
2 pounds ground beef, browned and drained
1 frozen package PictSweet Seasoning Blend, thawed
2 cans tomato soup
2 cans dark red kidney beans, drained
2 tablespoons chili powder
Grated cheese and sour cream, for garnish (optional)
Combine all ingredients in a pot. Bring to a gentle boil, cover, and cook 30 to 45 minutes. Serve with grated cheese and sour cream, if desired.
CHUNKY POTATO SOUP
4 cups diced potatoes
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
4 cups half-and-half
1 can Campbell's Healthy Request Cream of Chicken soup
Shredded cheese
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 to 1/3 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup skim milk
Grated cheese, bacon bits, green onions for garnish (optional)
Boil potatoes until tender. Reserve 1/4 cup pasta water.
In a heavy saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Add flour and stir until smooth; cook 1 minute. Gradually stir in half-and-half. Stir in soup, some shredded cheese and garlic powder. Add chopped onion and skim milk and stir until smooth. Cover and simmer about 15 minutes.
Add potatoes and mash with a potato masher until a bit creamy, leaving some potatoes chunky. Add reserved pasta water. Cook 15 minutes more and turn off heat. Leave on stove for 15 minutes. Garnish with cheese, bacon bits and green onions, if desired.
CREAMY SUMMER VEGETABLE SOUP
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups fat-free half-and-half
1 can cream of celery soup
1 can low-sodium chicken broth
1 (8-ounce) block Neufatchel cream cheese
3 1/2 cups Birds Eye Normandy Blend frozen vegetables, cooked
1/2 teaspoon Creole seasoning
In a saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Add flour and mix until smooth. Turn heat to low and add half-and-half. Add soup and stir. Add chicken broth and cream cheese. Add cooked vegetables and seasoning. Mix well. Simmer 15 minutes.
FROZEN CRANBERRY DELIGHT
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 can whole berry cranberry sauce
1 large can crushed pineapple, drained
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 cup miniature marshmallows
1/2 cup chopped pecans (optional)
1 (12- or 16-ounce) container whipped topping
Whip softened cream cheese and mayonnaise at low speed until smooth. Add cranberries, pineapple and lemon juice and mix well. Fold in marshmallows, pecans and whipped topping.
Spoon into 24 muffin tin cups lined with foil liners. Freeze. Serve on a lettuce leaf.
PIMIENTO CHEESE
1 pound grated Cheddar cheese
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
2 (4-ounce) jars chopped pimientos, drained
Mayonnaise
Pepper and sugar (optional)
Combine Cheddar cheese, cream cheese and pimientos. Add mayonnaise to taste. Season with pepper and sugar, if desired.
RED VELVET CAKE
CAKE
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 1/2 cups vegetable oil
2 eggs
1 cup buttermilk
2 1/2 cups White Lily self-rising flour, sifted
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoon cocoa powder
2 tablespoons red food coloring
ICING
1 cup chopped pecans
1 box confectioners' sugar
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
Milk (optional)
For the cake, in a large mixing bowl, combine sugar, oil and eggs. Add buttermilk, flour and vanilla.
In a small bowl, combine cocoa powder and red food coloring. Add to the batter and mix well.
Divide batter between two 9-inch greased and floured cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 28 to 33 minutes.
For the icing, combine pecans, sugar, butter and cream cheese and mix until well-blended. If icing seems too thick, add a few drops of milk. Spread icing between layers and on top and sides of cooled cake.
TRIPLE TREATS CANDY
1 (11-ounce) package milk chocolate chips
2 tablespoons shortening
1 bag Kraft caramels
3 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons water
1 cup chopped walnuts
Melt chocolate chips and shortening over hot (not boiling) water, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat. Pour half of the mixture into an 8-inch greased foil-lined pan and spread evenly. Refrigerate until firm, at least 15 minutes. Return pot with remaining chocolate mixture to low heat.
Melt caramels, butter and water over low heat, stirring constantly, until smooth. Add chopped walnuts. Pour over cooled chocolate in foil-lined pan, and spread evenly. Refrigerate 15 minutes or until firm to the touch (mixture will be smooth and soft). Top with remaining warmed chocolate. Refrigerate 1 hour. Cut into 24 pieces.
MOM'S ROLLS
2 packages yeast
1/2 cup lukewarm water
3/4 cup shortening
1 cup boiling water
3/4 cup sugar
1 cup cold water
2 beaten eggs
7 to 8 cups self-rising flour, sifted
Dissolve yeast in lukewarm water. Set aside.
Place shortening in a large bowl and pour boiling water over. Add sugar, cold water and beaten eggs. Mix well. Add dissolved yeast. Add enough flour to make a stiff, soft dough. Place in a large oiled bowl. Cover and let rise until doubled in size.
Roll out dough for the number of rolls you want to cook. Refrigerate remaining dough. Bake rolls at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes. Cooked rolls can be frozen. This dough makes good cinnamon rolls.
