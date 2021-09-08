RIPLEY – There are those people who learn to cook from their grandmothers, and those people who learn to cook because their grandmothers can't.
Jennifer Shackelford falls into the latter group.
Shackelford, who grew up in small-town Senath, Missouri, moved in with her grandmother when she was 13.
"I started to cook then because my grandmother didn't like to cook, and when she did, it wasn't very good," Shackelford said. "In college, I taught myself to make dressing for the family."
Shackelford, 48, went to school at the University of Mississippi, where she earned a bachelor's degree in political science. She took a year off, and then went back to Ole Miss and got her law degree.
She has Shackelford Law Office in Holly Springs, and she's also a youth court judge for Tippah and Benton counties. She lives in Ripley with her boyfriend and her mother, Meredith Williams. Her father still lives in Missouri.
At least five nights a week, Shackelford prepares a meal that almost always includes a protein, carbohydrate, green vegetable and some type of bread.
"I like a well-balanced plate," she said.
She might make seared scallops, blue cheese grits, asparagus and French bread, or a shepherd's pie with potatoes, carrots and peas, a salad and bread.
But if it's comfort food she's looking for, she's going to make Jon Ben Ghetti.
"In the area where I grew up, everybody made it, or they'd had it, or their family had some variation of the recipe," she said. "It's not some fantastic recipe or anything. It's just an all-in-one dish with meat and vegetables. Kids typically like it."
Because she never knows how her day is going to go or what time she might get home, Shackelford always keeps cooked ground beef and cooked, shredded chicken in ziptop bags in the freezer.
"That way when we get in, if we're tired, I can pull together chicken and dumplings or spaghetti quickly," she said.
Shackelford enjoys entertaining in her home, but she hasn't been able to do that much during the COVID pandemic.
"I like to cook for people," she said. "When my daughter was at NEMCC, every Sunday night, I'd feed her and her boyfriend and about 10 of their friends supper before they'd head back to school."
Shackelford's daughter, Charley, now 22, is at Arkansas State studying to become a physical therapist.
While Shackelford likes to cook and is fearless in the kitchen, she's not much on baking.
"We typically don't have dessert," she said. "If Charley is home, I may make brownies or chocolate chip cookies, but they're sure not going to be from scratch."
DO YOU KNOW A GOOD COOK? Send your nominations to Ginna Parsons, Cook of the Week, P.O. Box 909, Tupelo, MS 38802. Or you can call (662) 678-1581 or email them to ginna.parsons@journalinc.com.
JON BEN GHETTI
1 pound ground beef
1 small package egg noodles
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can tomato soup
1 can cream-style corn, or whole kernel corn, drained
1 can French-style green beans, drained
2 cups shredded Velveeta cheese
Cook and crumble ground beef, then drain. Cook noodles according to package directions, then drain. Combine cooked beef, noodles, soups and vegetables, and pour into a greased casserole dish. Cover with cheese and bake at 400 degrees until cheese is melted and casserole is warmed through.
CORN CASSEROLE
1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
1 (15-ounce) can cream-style corn
1 small box Jiffy corn muffin mix
8 ounces sour cream
1 stick butter, melted
1 egg, beaten
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
Combine all ingredients and pour into a greased casserole. Bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until set and browned on top.
BRUSSELS SPROUTS
1/2 cup diced sweet onion
1 tablespoon minced or chopped garlic
3 to 4 strips bacon, diced
1 stick butter
1 large bag Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
Salt and pepper
3 tablespoons brown sugar
Balsamic glaze
In a large skillet over medium heat, saute onion, garlic and bacon until bacon is crisp and onions are translucent. Add butter, Brussels sprouts, salt and pepper and toss until sprouts are coated. Continue cooking about 5 minutes. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low and cook an additional 5 minutes until sprouts are fork tender. Uncover and sprinkle brown sugar over all and cook until the sugar turns crunchy and is caramelized. Remove from heat and drizzle balsamic glaze over the top.
TOMATO PIE
1 refrigerated pie crust
3 slices bacon, diced
1/2 cup diced sweet onion
3 large tomatoes (can use different varieties)
Salt and pepper
6 basil leaves, cut in small strips
1/2 cup real mayonnaise
2 cups assorted shredded cheeses, such as Cheddar, Gruyere and Mozzarella
Unroll pie crust into a greased pie plate. Saute bacon and onion until bacon is crisp and onions are translucent. Spread on top of pie crust. Core and seed the tomatoes, then thinly slice or roughly chop them and pat dry. Layer tomatoes on top of bacon mixture, then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with basil. Combine mayonnaise and cheese and spread over the top. Bake at 400 degrees until warm, bubbly and browned on top, about 35 to 40 minutes.
FRENCH ONION BEEF RICE
1 can Campbell's French onion soup
1 can Campbell's beef broth
1 cup raw white rice
1 stick butter
Combine soup, broth and rice and pour into a greased baking dish. Slice the butter into pats and place on top of the rice mixture. Cover tightly with foil and bake at 400 degrees until the rice absorbs the liquid, about 45 minutes to 1 hour.
TOMATO BASIL SOUP
1 stick butter
1 small onion, chopped
1 large carrot, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 (14.5-ounce) can San Marzano tomatoes
1 (14.5-ounce) can chicken broth
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 tablespoon sugar
Salt and pepper
1/2 cup half-and-half
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Sour cream, shredded Cheddar cheese and croutons, for topping
In a large pot, melt butter and saute onion, carrot and garlic until tender. Add tomatoes, broth, basil, tomato paste, sugar and salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about 30 minutes. Allow soup to cool, then transfer to a blender. Puree until soup is smooth, adding cream and cheese at the end. (You may need to do this in batches).
Transfer soup back to pot and reheat. Top with a dollop of sour cream, shredded Cheddar cheese and croutons. Good served with a grilled cheese sandwich.
SUMMER SALAD
3 large tomatoes, cut in bite-size pieces
1 large cucumber, cut in bite-size pieces
1 red onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
Salt and pepper
1 cup French dressing (not the creamy kind)
1/4 to 1/2 cup vinegar
Combine tomatoes, cucumber, onion and bell peppers and season with salt and pepper. Whisk dressing and vinegar together and pour over vegetables. Mix until well combined. Refrigerate until ready to serve, at least a couple of hours.
JENNIFER'S TACO SOUP
2 pounds ground beef
1 package taco seasoning
1 package ranch dressing mix
1 can Mexicorn, drained
2 cans Ro-tel tomatoes
2 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce
1 can black beans, drained
1 can white beans, drained
Water, if needed
Tortilla strips, sour cream, shredded Cheddar and avocado slices, to serve
In a large soup pot, brown the ground beef, then drain. Add seasonings, corn, tomatoes, tomato sauce and beans. Add water to thin, if needed. Simmer 20 to 30 minutes, stirring constantly to prevent sticking. Garnish with tortilla chips, sour cream, shredded Cheddar and avocado slices. Also good served with Fritos Scoops.
CRANBERRY PORK LOIN
1 (2-pound) pork loin
1 can jellied cranberry sauce
1/2 cup cranberry juice
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon dried mustard
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
Salt and pepper
Place pork loin in a Crock-Pot. Combine remaining ingredients and pour over meat. Cook for 6 to 8 hours on low heat.
GREEN BEANS
1 stick butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 (38-ounce) can cut green beans, drained
3 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
1/4 cup sliced or slivered almonds
Salt and pepper
In a large saucepan, melt butter, then add sugar and whisk until caramelized. Add green beans, and simmer about 20 minutes. Add bacon and almonds. Season with salt and pepper. (You can also add fresh chopped garlic, if desired.)
JENNIFER'S CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
3 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, cubed
2 to 3 tablespoons oil
1 package taco seasoning
2 cups shredded Velveeta cheese
1 pint cream
1 can Mexicorn, drained
1 can white beans, drained
1 can black beans, drained
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes
2 cans fiesta nacho cheese soup
Water, as needed
Salt and pepper
1 small bag flour tortillas, cut into bite-size pieces
Crushed tortilla chips, sour cream, for garnish
In a large soup pot, saute chicken in a few tablespoons of oil, until cooked through. Add taco seasoning and stir to combine. Add cheese, cream, corn, beans, tomatoes and cheese soup, and enough water to make a soupy consistency. Season with salt and pepper.
Add in flour tortilla pieces and cook until tender, about 20 to 30 minutes, stirring constantly to prevent sticking. Garnish with tortilla chips and sour cream. Avocado or salsa can also be used as a garnish.
EGGPLANT MS. D'S
1 cup flour, plus 2 tablespoons, divided
1 cup seasoned bread crumbs
Salt and pepper
1 small eggplant, peeled and sliced crosswise into 1/4-inch rounds
3 eggs, beaten
1 (12- to 16-ounce) bag medium or large peeled, deveined shrimp
2 sticks butter, divided
1 pint heavy cream
2 tablespoons tomato paste
4 to 5 basil leaves, thinly chopped
2 green onions, chopped
Combine 1 cup flour and seasoned bread crumbs; season with salt and pepper. Dip each eggplant round into the beaten eggs, then dredge in the flour mixture, making sure to coat the top and bottom. Lightly toss shrimp in the remaining flour mixture, and shake off excess.
Melt 1 stick butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry eggplant in batches, 5 minutes per side. Remove to a baking sheet and set aside.
In another skillet, melt remaining stick of butter and saute shrimp until pink, about 3 minutes, then remove from stove and set aside.
While shrimp are cooking, in the first skillet, brown the remaining 2 tablespoons flour, whisking constantly, and then whisk in cream, cooking until the sauce thickens to desired consistency. Stir in tomato paste and cook a couple of minutes longer.
Place a spoonful of sauce in the center of each plate and spread it out into a larger circle. Place 1 or 2 eggplant rounds on top, top with 4 to 5 shrimp, smother with more cream sauce, and top with a sprinkle of basil and green onions. Serves 4.