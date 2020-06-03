BOONEVILLE • After Andie Battles’ third child was born, she decide to try the Whole30 food plan to try and take off a few pounds. The results surprised her.
“At the end, you start adding things back to your diet and one of the last things was dairy,” Battles said. “When I did, I realized dairy was causing problems – exhaustion, foggy brain, eczema, hair loss. So I decided to cut dairy out.”
Not only did Battles start feeling better, but she also found she was much more adventurous in the kitchen.
“Before, I only ate green beans and peas as far as vegetables go,” said Battles, 35. “Now, I eat asparagus, zucchini, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and tomatoes.”
Staples in Battles’ home used to be chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese.
“Now, we eat Chinese food and Indian food because there’s very little dairy, if any, in those recipes,” she said. “I live in a house of cheese lovers, so I still cook dairy for my family. Just because I can’t have it, I don’t expect them to alter their eating habits.”
Battles doesn’t cook casseroles anymore because they’re typically loaded with cream-based soups, cheese, butter and sour cream. Instead, she prepares a lot of baked fish and grilled chicken.
Battles and her husband, Shannon, share three children: Gabriel, Ella and Cora. She is a part-time teller at Renasant Bank in Corinth, and Shannon is a pastor at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville and Oakland Baptist Church in Corinth.
When Battles married the first time – her first husband died in 2010 – she couldn’t cook much. She started out with Hamburger Helper and then she got interested in watching Paula Deen, Rachael Ray and Ree Drummond on the Food Network.
“I’ve never been good at measuring unless I’m baking,” she said. “I’m more of a ‘yeah, that looks right’ kind of person. I learned to use the palm of my hand to measure out teaspoons and tablespoons from Rachael Ray. I can’t cook many of their recipes anymore unless I become a mad scientist because they all cook with a lot of dairy.”
Dinner might be tacos, homemade pico de gallo, cilantro rice, black beans and grilled pineapple, or baked lemon pepper chicken, jasmine rice, green beans and dairy-free cornbread.
“At least once a week I try something different,” she said. “But I always have a back-up in the freezer in case it doesn’t turn out.”
BOK CHOY WITH CHICKEN
3 tablespoons canola oil
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, thinly sliced
1 pound bok choy (Chinese cabbage)
2 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced
1 (1-inch) piece of ginger root, peeled and sliced
1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
2 tablespoons fish sauce
2 tablespoon lime juice
Cooked jasmine rice
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok. Saute chicken in oil until no longer pink. Remove chicken and set aside.
Rinse bok choy well; discard base and cut or chop remaining cabbage into parts, separating dark green leaves from lighter green stems.
Saute garlic and fresh ginger in remaining oil in skillet (you may need to add a bit more oil). Add lighter green bok choy pieces and bell pepper and stir-fry for 4 to 5 minutes. Add dark green pieces and cook an additional minute. Add fish sauce and lime juice. Add cooked chicken. Serve with cooked rice.
VEGAN DILL POTATO SALAD
3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes
Salt
1 cup vegan mayonnaise
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 to 2 tablespoons vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Pepper
2 celery stalks, diced
1 small red onion, minced
1/4 cup fresh dill, minced
Place the potatoes in a pot with enough cold water to cover them. Add a large pinch of salt, bring to a boil, and simmer for 15 to 30 minutes, just until tender when pierced with a small knife or fork.
Drain in a colander. Put a kitchen towel over the colander and allow the potatoes to steam for 10 minutes. When cool enough to handle, dice the potatoes in 1/2-inch pieces.
Meanwhile, in large mixing bowl, combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, vinegar and mustard. Season with salt and pepper. Add potatoes, celery, onion and dill. Stir to evenly mix. Refrigerate 30 minutes to 1 hour before serving. Serves 6 to 8.
DAIRY-FREE BANANA BREAD
4 very ripe medium bananas
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup dark brown sugar
1/2 cup canola or coconut oil
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon sea salt
To a large mixing bowl, add the bananas. Using a potato masher, mash until as smooth as possible. Stir in the sugars and oil. Add the eggs and whisk together until smooth. Whisk in the vanilla.
Set a fine-mesh sieve over the bowl. Add the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt to the sieve. Sift over the wet ingredients. Using a spatula, fold the dry ingredients into the wet, just until combined.
Pour batter into a greased standard-size 9x5-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees until middle is set and a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean, 45 to 55 minutes.
Remove from oven and let the loaf cool in the pan for about 10 minutes. Use a butter knife to loosen the sides of the loaf, then gently invert the pan to remove the loaf. Let cool on a wire rack. Wrap in plastic wrap to store.
ONE PAN MEXICAN QUINOA
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 jalapeno, minced
1 cup quinoa
1 cup vegetable broth
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 (14-ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
1 cup corn kernels, frozen, canned or roasted
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon cumin
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Juice of 1 lime
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add garlic and jalapeno, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Stir in quinoa, vegetable broth, beans, tomatoes, corn, chili powder and cumin; season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat and simmer until quinoa is cooked through, about 20 minutes. Stir in lime juice and cilantro. Serve immediately. Serves 4.
Note: If desired, you can add 1 avocado (peeled, seeded and diced) just before you add the lime juice and cilantro.
BAKED APPLE DOUGHNUTS
DOUGHNUTS
4 cups all-purpose flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 stick butter or dairy-free butter, melted and cooled
2 eggs
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup buttermilk or dairy-free buttermilk
1 cup unsweetened applesauce
1 1/2 cups peeled, grated apple
COATING
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
Unsweetened applesauce or melted butter or dairy-free butter
For the doughnuts, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, cinnamon and nutmeg together in a large bowl.
In another large bowl, stir together butter, eggs, sugar, buttermilk and applesauce; fold in fresh apples.
Add 1/3 of the flour mixture to the egg mixture and stir until blended. Add another 1/3 of flour mixture and stir until blended. Add remaining flour and stir until just combined.
Spoon batter into a large ziptop bag and snip off a corner. Squeeze better into a greased doughnut pan, filling each cavity 2/3 full. Bake at 375 degrees for 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool, then remove from pan.
For the coating, combine sugar and cinnamon in a bowl. Using a pastry brush, brush each donut with a light coating of applesauce or alternately dip in melted butter, then dip in cinnamon/sugar mixture. Let cool completely. Makes about 18.
POMODORO SAUCE
1/3 cup olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 (14-ounce) cans Roma tomatoes
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
12 ounces angel hair pasta, cooked and drained
1 cup chopped fresh basil leaves
Grated Parmesan cheese
Heat oil and add garlic. Cook until garlic is tender and fragrant (do not let brown). Add tomatoes and pepper and heat through, stirring constantly, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Transfer hot cooked pasta to a large bowl. Toss pasta with sauce, then add basil. Serve with Parmesan on the side.
HEALTHY BREAKFAST CASSEROLE
1 large sweet potato, diced
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 1/2 pounds ground breakfast sausage
1/2 yellow onion, diced
2 cups chopped spinach
10 eggs, whisked
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Toss diced sweet potato in oil and sprinkle with salt. Place sweet potatoes on baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, until soft.
While sweet potatoes are cooking, place a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add breakfast sausage and onion and cook until sausage is done and no pink remains.
Place meat mixture in a greased 9x13-inch baking dish, add sweet potatoes and spinach then add eggs along with salt and garlic powder and mix until well combined. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until eggs are set in the middle. Serves 5 to 6.