TUPELO • Tabitha McRunnels doesn’t use cookbooks. All the recipes her family and friends enjoy are in her head.
“When I was about 9, I started doing the cooking for my family,” said McRunnels, the second of seven children. “I did simple things, boxed things, but it was the whole meal.”
McRunnels, a nutrition educator for Lee County Extension Services, has early memories of being in the kitchen with her paternal grandmother, Lavada Shannon.
“I just remember her saying, ‘You’d better come watch me make this dressing, because someone will need to know how to make it when I’m gone.’ She’ll be 90 in January, but she doesn’t make the dressing anymore. I make it now,” McRunnels said.
She also remembers an aunt drilling into her head how important it is to wash greens multiple times before boiling them.
“My aunt would say, ‘Nobody wants grit in their greens. You have to wash them thoroughly.’ Every time I fix greens, I hear that in my head,” she said.
McRunnels and her husband, Joseph, share four children. She finds her life easier if she does all the cooking for the week on Sundays at her home in Plantersville.
“On Wednesday, when the food ads come out in the paper, I look at those and prepare the week’s menu,” she said. “Then I shop on Saturday.”
On Sunday, she’ll cook a variety of vegetables and meats, and then the family will mix-and-match meals. She might prepare pork chops, a Crock-Pot beef roast, baked chicken and hamburger steaks to go along with squash, greens, green beans, peas and potatoes.
“I make enough for four meals, and the rest of the week we have leftovers or sandwiches,” she said. “I guess I started doing this about 15 years ago, when the kids were doing activities and playing Park & Rec ball. Some nights we didn’t get home until 8 o’clock and we’d end up at a fast-food restaurant. I just decided we weren’t going to do that.”
McRunnels has already planned her Thanksgiving meal. Typically, her family eats at her grandmother’s house, but because of COVID-19, she’s opted for a small gathering at her home. Her family doesn’t care for turkey, so they’ll have baked ham, baked chicken, dressing, greens, macaroni and cheese, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, rolls and pound cake.
“I really enjoy cooking, and I think that’s why I enjoy my job so much, because I get to teach adults how to cook,” she said. “I think I like to cook because I like to please people. Cooking is my love language.”
MAMA TAB’S CROCK-POT ROAST
1 (3-pound) chuck roast
1 package au jus mix
1 package brown gravy mix
1 package ranch dressing mix
1/3 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 cup water
4 to 5 pepperoncini peppers, from a jar
Place chuck roast in Crock-Pot. Mix packets of au jus mix, brown gravy and ranch dressing with red wine vinegar and water in a bowl. Pour over the top of roast. Add pepperoncini and cook on low heat for 6 to 8 hours.
RANCH POTATOES
2 pounds red potatoes
8 ounces bottled ranch dressing
2 cups grated mild Cheddar cheese
3 scallions, green and white parts, chopped
1/4 cup real bacon bits
In a large pot, boil potatoes until fork tender. Drain potatoes in a colander. Pour potatoes into a greased 9x13-inch baking dish and pour ranch dressing over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove baking dish from oven and add grated cheese, chopped scallions and bacon bits. Return dish to oven and bake until cheese melts.
TASTY MIXED GREENS
3 (16-ounce) packages fresh mustard greens
3 (16-ounce) packages fresh turnip greens
4 cans low-sodium chicken broth
3 medium red onions, cut in half
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup vegetable oil
4 tablespoons dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes
3 teaspoons salt
Remove stems and wash greens thoroughly to remove dirt. In a large stock pot over medium-high heat, combine broth, onions, vinegar, oil, brown sugar, red pepper flakes and salt. Gradually add greens to broth and cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted. Reduce heat to medium and cook 1 hour, stirring every 20 minutes. Reduce heat to low and cook 1 1/2 hours or until tender.
GG’s FAMOUS DRESSING
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 cups self-rising corn meal
6 eggs
2 medium onions, diced
2 ribs of celery, diced
1 cup milk
3 frozen biscuits, cooked and crumbled
2 cans cream of chicken soup
2 cans chicken broth (can use broth from boiled chicken)
Sage, salt and pepper
2 chicken breasts, boiled and chopped
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Pour vegetable oil into large cast iron skillet or ovenproof skillet and heat in oven for 2 minutes. In a large bowl, mix corn meal, eggs, onion, celery and milk together. Remove skillet from oven, pour oil into the bowl with the other ingredients, and stir to mix well. Pour mixture into hot skillet. Cook until golden brown, about 1 hour. When cool, crumble.
In a large bowl mix, cornbread mixture, biscuits, cream of chicken soup and chicken broth. Season with sage, salt, and pepper. Grease a deep 9x13-inch pan and add chicken pieces to cover bottom. Pour cornbread mixture on top of chicken. Cook at 350 degrees, uncovered, for about 1 hour.
HAPPY HEALTHY FRUIT SALSA
1 pound of strawberries
2 peaches
8 ounces blueberries
3 tablespoons of sugar-free strawberry preserves
Rinse all the fresh fruit with cool water. Drain in a colander. Peel the peaches and remove the pits. Cut all the fruit into small pieces and place in a serving bowl. Add the strawberry preserves to the fruit and stir gently until the fruit and the preserves are mixed well. Serve with Baked Tortilla Chips.
Note: You can use other fruits, depending on what is in season or on sale. You can also choose the fruits your family likes best.
HAPPY HEALTHY BAKED TORTILLA CHIPS
3 (10-inch) whole wheat flour tortillas
Cooking spray
Cinnamon
Cut each tortilla into 8 wedges (like a pizza), using a chef’s knife or pizza cutter. Place tortilla pieces on a baking sheet in a single layer. Spray tops of the tortilla pieces with cooking spray. Sprinkle the pieces lightly with cinnamon. Bake at 400 degrees for 5 to 7 minutes, until the chips are crisp and light brown. Watch them closely or they’ll burn. Chips will crisp more as they cool. Store leftovers in a closed bag or container.