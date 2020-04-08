MICHIE, Tenn. • Kelli Robertson had no real interest in cooking until she spent time in Australia as an exchange student when she was a high school senior at Alcorn Central.
“When I got there, they told me I could take whatever classes I wanted to,” Robertson said. “One was a catering and hospitality class. We went to different restaurants and observed. That’s what got me interested, I think.”
While in Australia, Robertson started making desserts, which were always her mother’s specialty.
“Theirs are healthier with fruits and things,” she said. “Here, everything is all chocolate and fat.”
Robertson, 48, is the oldest of two girls born to Betty and Tommy Robertson. Her father died in 2016 and now Robertson, her sister and mom all live a stone’s throw from one another in Michie, Tennessee, just over the line from Corinth.
“My dad was the cook in our family,” Robertson said. “He cooked every Sunday after we got older and had kids. That was how he saw our faces. He didn’t care who we brought, he just wanted us here together. And he could cook like nobody’s business.”
Tommy Robertson had a cafeteria in an industrial park in Corinth in the early 1970s.
“He made big ol’ cathead biscuits and my grandmother and great-grandmother made all the pies,” she said. “He never used a recipe, but everything he cooked was awesome. We just try to copy what he made.”
Robertson has three children: Hughes Tomlinson, who lives at home in Michie; Holly Howell of Corinth; and Holly’s twin, Hank Howell, who also lives in Corinth with his wife, Ashley, and their two children, Aiden and Hadley.
“One night a week, I cook for my family,” Robertson said. “There’s usually about a dozen of us. It may be a weeknight or it may be the weekend. That’s how we stay connected.”
Robertson, who has been a hairdresser for 30 years, has Capelli Designs in Corinth. She shut it down the third week in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but looks forward to reopening her doors once the threat of the virus spreading is gone.
She quit doing hair full-time a few years ago when she and her sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Brian Shirley, bought Corner Slice Pizza in Corinth.
“I was going to work just one night a week, but the next thing I knew, I was there every day,” she said. “We had it for four years and I was married to that place. But it was an adventure.”
After they sold the restaurant, Robertson went back to being a full-time hairdresser.
“People ask me why I don’t open a bakery, but then it wouldn’t be fun – it would be my job,” she said. “Baking and cooking are my outlet – my quiet time.”
CHOCOLATE CAKE
CAKE
2 cups warm coffee
2 tablespoons white vinegar
2/3 cup light olive oil
1 tablespoon vanilla
2 eggs
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup cocoa powder
2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
COOKIES AND CREAM BUTTERCREAM FILLING
1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
2 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons heavy cream
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 cup finely crushed chocolate sandwich cookies
CHOCOLATE CREAM CHEESE ICING
1 stick butter, softened
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted
1/2 cup cocoa powder
For the cake, combine coffee, vinegar, oil, vanilla and eggs. Combine flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking soda and salt. Combine wet and dry ingredients. Divide batter among two 9-inch greased and floured round cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. When cool, cut layers in half to make four layers.
For the filling, beat softened butter until fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add confectioners’ sugar, cream, salt and vanilla. Continue beating to combine. Add crushed cookies and beat to combine.
For the icing, combine butter and cream cheese and beat until creamy and lump-free. Add vanilla and salt and mix well. Set mixer to low and gradually add confectioners’ sugar and cocoa. Mix well.
To assemble, spread filling on top of each layer and stack cake. Frost sides and top of cake with icing.
ICED TEACAKE COOKIES
1 stick unsalted butter, room temp
3/4 cup sugar
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 large egg, room temp
2 teaspoons vanilla
Vanilla candy melts
In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar on medium speed until fluffy, 4 to 5 minutes. In another bowl, combine flour, salt and baking soda. Add egg and vanilla to butter mixture and incorporate well.
Add dry mixture, 1 cup at a time, until well blended. Wrap dough in wax paper and chill until firm. Roll out onto a floured surface and cut into desired shape. Bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.
Melt vanilla candy melts and ice the tops of cookies.
PORK LOIN CASSEROLE
2 pounds sliced pork loin (8 pieces)
1/2 cup yellow mustard
1 cup self-rising flour
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can cream of chicken soup
Salt and pepper
Wash pork and pat dry. Rub both sides of pork with mustard and dredge in flour. In a greased skillet, brown both sides of pork over medium heat, forming a crust.
Combine soups and pour into a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Place pork on top of soup and turn them over to coat. Cover with foil and bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Remove foil and bake an additional 15 to 20 minutes or until pork is done.
BEST FRIED OKRA
1 pound okra, cut
1/2 cup buttermilk
6 cups vegetable oil
3/4 cup corn meal
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Salt
Put cut okra in a bowl and cover with buttermilk. Place in fridge while oil is heating to 350 degrees.
In another bowl, combine corn meal, flour, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika and cayenne. Remove okra from buttermilk and place in flour mixture, turning to coat well (you may want to work in batches). Fry okra in hot oil in batches for 5 to 7 minutes. Don’t crowd the pan. Drain on paper towels and salt okra while it’s hot.
Note: This also works well for squash and green tomatoes.
POTATOES AU GRATIN
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 medium onion, minced
1 garlic clove, minced
1 1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
3/4 cup chicken stock
1 1/4 cups heavy cream
5 to 6 medium russet potatoes, peeled and sliced 1/8-inch thick
2 cups finely shredded Cheddar cheese
3/4 cup finely shredded Fontina or Provolone cheese
1/4 cup finely shredded Parmesan
1 tablespoon chopped parsley, for garnish
Melt butter and sauté onion over medium heat until soft and translucent. Add garlic, salt and pepper and cook for about 30 seconds. Add stock, cream, and potatoes and bring to a good simmer (not a boil). Cover, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer gently until the potatoes are nearly tender when pierced with a knife, about 15 to 20 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings. Gently stir.
Transfer the mixture to a buttered 8x8-inch baking dish or about five to six individual au gratin dishes. Combine three cheeses and top casserole or individual dishes. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes for the casserole (a little less for individual casseroles) or just until the sauce is bubbling and the cheese is melted. Cool a few minutes before serving. Sprinkle with chopped parsley.