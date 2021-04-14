CORINTH – Bobby Burns and his wife, Christy, stay mighty busy during the week. He's the purchasing clerk for Alcorn County, and she's the tourism director for the Corinth area.
But on the weekends, they cook.
"I'm usually going to do the entree, and she's the casseroles and sides," Burns said. "Saturday could be anything from brisket to a small ham to a couple of whole chickens. It depends on what's going on and who's coming by."
A typical Saturday meal might be ribeye or strip steaks, asparagus, mushrooms and potato wedges.
"I like to listen to music when I cook," he said. "Music and cooking can take you back to a place and a time."
Burns, 50, was born and raised in Corinth, the younger of two boys born to Bill and Doris Burns. He graduated from Corinth High School in 1989 and went into the electrical technician program at Northeast Mississippi Community College. He worked for Tri-State Electric for 26 years.
"I thought I was going to be an electrician," Burns said. "Instead, I would up selling it."
He didn't spend a lot of time in the kitchen growing up. His dad cooked the majority of the weeknight meals, usually something easy like hamburgers or soup burgers.
"Now holiday meals – that was all mom," he said.
When Burns was 15, his father died. His mother continued to do some of the cooking, but he began to take over a lot of the duties.
"I had a grill when I was 16, a Weber charcoal grill with a chimney starter," he said. "I did burgers, chicken, pork chops – basic stuff."
Burns still likes to grill, not just on Saturdays for company, but also on Sundays as part of meal prep.
"If I have time, I'll grill enough meats for us to eat on during the week," he said. "I also like to to do stir-fry on the griddle – zucchini, Brussels sprouts, yellow squash, asparagus, even spinach."
Burns said his wife is a wonderful cook, and she's even perfected his mother's dressing recipe for him.
"She comes from a family of cooks," he said. "The first Sunday meal I had at her house was bigger than any holiday meal I'd ever had."
The Burnses have two children – J.R., who's engaged to Kerisa Thrasher, and Sarah Kate, a student at Northwest Community College. The couple is in the process of building a new home, complete with the kitchen of their dreams. It will be big and open, with a Viking range for him and double ovens for her.
"I'm always trying new recipes," he said. "I get a lot of them from Instagram. I want to learn how to cook a leg of lamb. I've done lamb chops before. I wanted to do a leg of lamb for Easter, but I didn't get it ordered in time. That's next."
SURE FIRE RIB ROAST
1 (10-pound) rib roast
Olive oil
Rib rub*
Garlic cloves from 2 whole bulbs, peeled
Rosemary
Cover meat with olive oil, then cover generously with rib rub. Attach the garlic cloves all over the outside of the meat with toothpicks. Garnish with several sprigs of rosemary.
Place beef, fat side up, in a shallow roasting pan. Put the roast in the oven at 1 o'clock in the afternoon and bake it at 350 degrees for exactly 1 hour. Turn the oven off and don't open the door all afternoon.
Forty-five minutes before serving time, turn the oven on again to 350 degrees. When the 45 minutes is up, remove the roast from the oven and allow it to rest for 10 minutes before serving. Carve in slices across the grain, using the tip of the knife to loosen the slices. No matter the weight of the rib roast, it will come out medium rare.
*Burns uses Spiceology Prime Rib Rub and Rolfe Rub, both of which he orders online.
CREAMY HORSERADISH PRIME RIB SAUCE
1 cup prepared horseradish
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup Duke's mayonnaise
2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon voodoo powder
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
Few shakes of Tabasco sauce
Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Refrigerate until needed.
GRAN'S POTATO SALAD
6 medium-large red potatoes, cooked and cubed
3 boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
1 small onion, diced
1 cup diced celery
1 green bell pepper, diced
1/2 cup dill relish
3/4 cup Duke's mayonnaise
1 cup Thousand Island dressing
1 teaspoon mustard
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon seasoning blend
Combine potatoes, eggs, onion, celery, bell pepper and dill relish in a large bowl. Mix well.
In another bowl, combine mayonnaise, Thousand Island dressing, mustard, salt, pepper, garlic powder and seasoning blend. Mix well. Pour over the potato mixture and mix thoroughly.
NEW YORK-STYLE CHEESECAKE
CRUST
1 box Keebler graham cracker crumbs
1 cup sugar
1 stick butter, melted
FILLING
5 1/2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened
1 cup sugar
1 cup sour cream
5 eggs
3 teaspoons vanilla
For the crust, combine graham cracker crumbs, 1 cup sugar and butter. Set aside.
For the filling, mix well the softened cream cheese and 1 cup sugar until smooth. Add sour cream, then eggs, then vanilla flavoring and mix until thoroughly combined.
Coat a 10-inch springform pan with butter. Press the graham cracker crumb mixture into the bottom and halfway up the sides of pan. Pour batter evenly over the crust until just under the rim of the pan. Leave enough room for the filling to rise without flowing over.
Place the springform pan in a roasting pan with about 1/2-inch of water. Don't let the pan run out of water during the baking process. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 1/2 hours. The cake will rise. Watch for cracking at the top and browning.
BOBBY'S PIMIENTO CHEESE
1 cup Duke's mayonnaise
2 (4-ounce) jars diced pimientos, drained
2 (8-ounce) packages shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon Greek seasoning
1 teaspoon lemon pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon seasoning blend
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix until well combined. Serve with celery sticks, crackers or on toasted bread with bread and butter pickles. This is particularly good when mixed in with grits for breakfast.
BRUSSELS SPROUTS ON THE GRIDDLE
2 (9-ounce) packages Brussels sprouts
1 (1-ounce) packet ranch dressing mix
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon bacon grease (optional)
1 tablespoon rib rub
1 tablespoon butter
In a large bowl, combine sprouts, ranch seasoning, oil, garlic powder, salt, pepper, bacon grease, if using, and rib rub and mix until sprouts are coated in mixture.
Turn griddle on high heat on one side and medium heat on the other side. Place sprouts on the high-temp side of the griddle for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring as needed. Then move them to the medium-heat side and add butter. Cover with steaming lid for another 5 minutes or until sprouts are tender and have browned.
SOUP BURGERS
2 pounds lean ground beef or turkey
1 medium sweet onion, diced
1 large bell pepper, diced
2 cans Campbell's chicken gumbo soup, drained carefully
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons Greek seasoning
2 teaspoons seasoning blend
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Brown meat and drain off grease. Return meat to pan and add remaining ingredients. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 10 minutes or until onions and peppers are tender. Serve open-face on hamburgers buns with mustard and dill pickle slices.