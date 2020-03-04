CORINTH • Bryan Huggins grew up around good food. His mother, the late Martha Huggins, was, by his own admission, a fantastic cook.
“But she did not let anybody do anything in her kitchen,” Huggins said. “Still, I grew up watching her do it. And her brother is an excellent cook and I watched him.”
But Huggins, a veterinarian in Corinth, didn’t really start cooking until he and his wife, Emily, married in 2001. The couple has three boys, Jay, Henry and Ben.
“Cooking is something we enjoy doing together” said Huggins, 45. “I cook once or twice a week as Emily’s relief and then I typically cook on the weekends.”
During the week, Huggins is in charge of grilling meat – Emily will already have it marinated or ready to go on the grill when he gets home from work – and she’ll prepare the sides.
“I don’t know if it’s my science background or what, but I have to have a recipe to follow,” he said. “I love recipe books and cooking magazines. We love to try new recipes. If we’re playing baseball we might look up and it’s been two or three weeks since we’ve tried something new and other weeks, we’ll try new things two or three nights in a row.”
His favorite cooking magazine is Fine Cooking and his most-used cookbooks are “A Southern Gentleman’s Kitchen” by Matt Moore, “The Big Green Egg Cookbook” and “The Southerner’s Cookbook” from the editors at Garden & Gun magazine.
“On Saturdays and Sundays, we have a big time cooking the meal,” he said. “We enjoy a glass of wine while we’re in the kitchen and just take our time. We may not eat until 8 or 8:30 at night.”
On weekends he and Emily might do a beef roast with carrots, onions, red wine and tomatoes served alongside mashed potatoes and roasted asparagus, or a grilled pork loin stuffed with cheese, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes with cheese grits and roasted broccoli as sides.
“I’ll try anything, but most of the time we’re trying to please three boys,” Huggins said.
“If you want a confidence booster, cook for three boys,” Emily added. “They get so excited about food.”
Huggins admits he’s the “fun” cook in his home.
“I’m the one who uses extra bacon grease, extra cheese. Emily cooks more healthy, which we appreciate, but I don’t cook that way.”
BARBECUED BAKED BEANS
12 ounces applewood-smoked bacon, diced
2 cups finely diced yellow onions
3 cups Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce
Apple cider vinegar to taste
1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup maple syrup
1/2 cup yellow mustard
4 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed, 1 cup bean liquid reserved
1 cup water
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Cook bacon in a Dutch oven until crisp. Transfer the bacon with a slotted spoon to a paper towel to drain and set aside, reserving the fat in the pot. Add onions and cook until caramelized. Add reserved bacon and remaining ingredients and stir well to combine. Cook over medium heat for at least 45 minutes or let simmer over low heat for several hours. Serves 8.
PORK CHOPS
4 bone-in, thin-cut pork chops
Salt and pepper
2 eggs
1/4 cup milk
Vegetable oil
2 cups all-purpose flour, seasoned with salt, pepper and paprika
2 cups seasoned breadcrumbs
Rinse and pat dry pork chops. Season with salt and pepper and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Lightly beat eggs and mix with milk. Heat 1 inch of oil in a skillet to 350 degrees. Dredge pork chops in flour and knock off any excess. Dip chops in egg mixture, then dip in bread crumbs. Place chops in oil and brown on each side for 3 minutes. Remove from oil and pierce with a fork. Chops should be firm and juices should be clear.
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
SAUCE
1/2 cup olive oil
1 large yellow onion, chopped
3 medium cloves garlic, crushed
2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano or 1 teaspoon dry oregano
1 bay leaf
1 tablespoon tomato paste
2 (28-ounce) cans diced tomatoes
Kosher salt
MEATBALLS
8 ounces ground pork
6 ounces lean ground beef
6 ounces ground veal
1 cup coarse fresh white breadcrumbs
1/2 cup whole-milk ricotta
2 large eggs
2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano or 1 1/2 teaspoons dry oregano
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground fennel seed
1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Kosher salt
PASTA
Kosher salt
1 1/2 pounds dried spaghetti
For the sauce, heat olive oil in a heavy-duty 4-quart saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, oregano and bay leaf. Cook, stirring often, until the onion is soft, 6 to 10 minutes.
Add tomato paste and cook, stirring constantly, until darkened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the tomatoes and their juice and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil and then simmer over low heat, stirring frequently, until the sauce has reduced by about a third, 40 to 60 minutes. Remove the bay leaf and season to taste with salt. Cover and keep warm.
Combine the ground meats, breadcrumbs, ricotta, eggs, parsley, oregano, fennel seed, red pepper flakes and 2 teaspoons salt in a large bowl. Mix gently but thoroughly with your hands.
Divide the meat into 16 golf-ball-size portions using a 2-ounce, 2-inch-diameter ice cream scoop or your hands; roll with wet hands to make them round. Arrange the balls snugly in a greased 8x8-inch baking dish.
Bake the meatballs at 450 degrees in the center rack of oven until they register about 90 degrees on an instant-read thermometer and are firm to the touch, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove the meatballs from the oven and drain excess fat, if there is any, from the pan. Ladle half of the sauce over them, return them to the oven, and continue to bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted into one reads 165 degrees, about 15 minutes.
For the pasta, bring a large covered pot of well-salted water to a rolling boil. Add the pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes less than package timing for al dente. Reserve 2 cups of the pasta water and drain.
Return the pasta to the pot and mix with the remaining sauce. Add 1 cup pasta water to thin the sauce and cook over medium heat until the pasta is al dente, 2 to 3 minutes. Add more pasta water if necessary, and season to taste with salt.
Transfer the spaghetti to a large heated serving bowl. Top with the meatballs and their sauce and serve. Serves 6 to 8.
- Note: If you can’t find ground veal, use extra ground pork and beef.
TWICE-BAKED POTATOES
3 large russet potatoes, about 1-pound each
1/4 cup olive oil
Kosher salt
1 stick unsalted butter
1 1/2 cups grated smoked Gouda cheese, divided
3/4 cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon barbecue rub
1/4 cup chopped scallions
Freshly ground black pepper
Brush each potato with olive oil, pierce holes in them with the tines of a fork and season with salt. Wrap each potato in foil and place on a baking sheet. Bake at 400 degrees, turning halfway through, for about 1 hour or until potatoes are soft and easily pierced with a fork. Let rest 15 minutes.
Unwrap potatoes, cut them in half lengthwise and scoop out the flesh of each potato, leaving a little of the potato around the edges of the shells. Place the flesh in a large bowl; add butter and 1 cup cheese.
Heat cream in a small saucepan on the stovetop over low heat for 1 to 2 minutes; add barbecue rub and scallions. Add cream mixture to potato-cheese mixture and, using an electric mixer, beat on medium speed until combined. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon mixture into shells and top with remaining 1/2 cup cheese.
Put the potatoes in a baking dish and return to the oven. Bake for 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serves 6.
MUSTARD-MARINATED FLANK STEAK
1 (2- to 2 1/2-pound) flank steak
1/3 cup dry white wine
1/3 cup olive oil
1/3 cup Dijon mustard
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/3 cup chopped shallots
1 tablespoon minced garlic
2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh tarragon leaves
Place steak flat in a large glass or porcelain dish. Lightly score the top of the steak diagonally in a large crisscross pattern to make what looks like 1-inch diamonds across the steak.
Whisk together the wine, oil, mustard, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Stir in the shallots and garlic. Pour the marinade over and under the steak until its completely coated. Scatter the tarragon on top. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator at least 2 hours or preferably overnight.
Half an hour before cooking, remove the steak from the fridge and heat a charcoal grill with a layer of hot coals (or set gas grill on medium-high heat). Sprinkle the steak with 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Discard remaining marinade.
Grill steak for about 5 minutes per side for medium-rare (best if cooked to 125 degrees). Place steak on clean plate, cover tightly with foil, and allow to rest for 10 minutes. Slice steak thinly, cutting diagonally across the grain. Sprinkle with salt and serve hot.