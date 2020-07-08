CORINTH • Suzanne Davis puts supper on the table at least four nights a week for her family, but what she really likes to make is party food.
“I like to do bite-size things that people can eat without utensils,” Davis said. “Appetizers have always been my favorite thing to do.”
Davis, 46, grew up in Kosciusko, an only child who didn’t spend much time in the kitchen.
“I really got into cooking after college, when I got married,” she said. “I like to entertain, I like to cook for people, have people over.”
Davis and her husband, Robert, lived in Memphis for a few years after they married, then moved to Corinth, Robert’s hometown, in 2001. They have two sons, John Robert, 17, and Jack, 11.
“In Memphis, I took some cooking classes,” she said. “But I basically learned to cook from cookbooks. I think the Junior League ones are the best – there are always good recipes in them. And I love Ina Garten. She’s my favorite.”
On Sundays, Davis usually does her meal planning for the week.
“I’ll make a menu, then flip it over and write the ingredients I need. I make my grocery list from that,” she said. “I’m flexible about it. If something comes up, I stick the meal in the fridge and we regroup and have it another night.”
A typical weeknight meal might be stuffed bell peppers with roasted squash and fried green tomatoes, or a grilled pork tenderloin with rice and either green beans or a salad.
“On weekends, depending on the time of year, we tend to grill out chicken or steak,” she said. “If the weather’s not so good, I’ll do something more labor-intensive, like lasagna.”
Davis’ social activities keep her fairly busy. She’s in a supper club, a garden club, a ladies’ club and a cooking club, but none of them are meeting regularly now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of her favorite dishes to share with others is a cold chicken pasta that her family and friends love. Just about every time she makes it, someone asks for the recipe.
“It’s great to serve to a group,” she said. “If I have any kind of luncheon or the girls over, that’s what I make. I only make it in the summer, though. I’m a seasonal cook. I only make tomato pie in the summer, too. A lot of people have never heard of tomato pie, but I tell them, ‘Don’t knock it till you’ve tried it.’”
Davis’ dream job would be to make dips, casseroles, sides, salads and appetizers – what she calls grab-and-go food – and sell them out of an established business.
“I haven’t pursued that yet,” she said. “Maybe one day in the future.”
TOMATO CROSTINI WITH WHIPPED FETA
6 ounces feta, crumbled
2 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
2/3 cup olive oil, divided
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons minced shallots
2 teaspoons minced garlic
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 pounds ripe heirloom or cherry tomatoes, 1/2-inch-diced
3 tablespoons julienned fresh basil leaves, plus extra for serving
20 to 25 (1/2-inch-thick) diagonal baguette slices, toasted
2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts
For the whipped feta, place the feta and cream cheese in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the steel blade. Pulse until the cheeses are mixed. Add 1/3 cup of the olive oil, the lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and process until smooth.
For the tomatoes, up to an hour before you’re serving, combine the shallots, garlic and vinegar in a medium bowl. Set aside for 5 minutes. Whisk in the remaining 1/3 cup olive oil, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add the tomatoes, stir gently, and set aside for 10 minutes. Stir in the basil and taste for seasonings.
To assemble the crostini, spread each slice of bread with a generous amount of whipped feta. With a slotted spoon, place the tomatoes on top. Put the crostini on plates and scatter with the pine nuts. Sprinkle with extra basil. Serves 6 to 8.
COLD CHICKEN PASTA
1 pound vermicelli pasta, cooked and drained
1 cup Italian dressing
2 jars chopped artichoke hearts
6 cups cooked, shredded chicken
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
3 tablespoons chopped parsley
1 cup sliced green onions
2 teaspoons oregano
2 teaspoons basil
Salt
Lemon pepper
Combine all ingredients. Eat at room temperature or refrigerate overnight.
TOMATO PIE
4 tomatoes, peeled and sliced
Salt and pepper
10 basil leaves, chopped
1/2 cup chopped green onions
1 (9-inch) baked pie shell
1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
3/4 cup mayonnaise, or more
Place sliced tomatoes on paper towels and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Let drain. Layer tomatoes, basil and onions in a baked pie shell. Combine cheeses and mayonnaise and spread mixture on top of tomatoes. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
STUFFED TOMATOES
Ripe tomatoes
Crumbled cornbread
Chopped onion
Grated Parmesan cheese
Cut the tops off the tomatoes and scoop the insides with juice into a bowl. Crumble cornbread into the tomato juice mixture and add some onion and Parmesan cheese. Mix well. Scoop mixture back into tomato shells. Bake at 350 degree for 30 to 45 minutes.
STUFFED BELL PEPPERS
4 bell peppers
1 pound ground beef
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 bag boil in the bag rice, cooked
Salt and pepper
Cut the tops off the bell peppers and scoop out the seeds and membranes. Boil in water for 20 to 25 minutes. Drain.
Brown ground beef and onion until meat is brown and crumbly. Drain off fat. Add tomatoes, tomato sauce and cooked rice and let simmer a bit. Season with salt and pepper. Scoop mixture into bell peppers. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes. Serves 4.