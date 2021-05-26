TUPELO – Sherry McKenzie grew up helping her mother in the kitchen, but she never actually learned to cook.
"When my husband and I got home from our honeymoon, I said, 'OK, what can you grill?' Fortunately, I got cookbooks for wedding gifts," she said.
McKenzie, 74, was born in Birmingham and raised in Atlanta. She studied at Samford College where she majored in French and English and minored in journalism. She taught for a year in Birmingham, then moved to Florence.
"The first cake I ever made was a Bundt cake I was going to take to school for the teachers' lounge," she said. "I went to turn the cake out onto a plate – I'd never done that before – and when I flipped it out, it bounced and landed in a sink full of soapy water. So on my way to school the next morning, I stopped and picked up some doughnuts."
McKenzie spent her entire career in the classroom, teaching everything from English and French to journalism and public speaking. The only time she stayed home was when her five children – Robyn, Rob, Meg, Matt and Molly – were coming along.
"When you have five children, you have lots of opportunities to learn to cook," McKenzie said. "I cooked like my mother cooked – country meals, vegetables, cornbread, biscuits. One night I was frying pork chops in a skillet and in an electric skillet. A friend stopped by and said, 'Oh, I didn't realize you had company coming for dinner,' and I said, 'I don't. This is for my crew.'"
Once her kids got settled in school, McKenzie went back to the classroom and taught for more than 20 years in Florence. She moved to Tupelo in 2003 and taught another 10 years at Tupelo High.
"When I was teaching in Alabama, in the summers I'd take some students to France for eight weeks," she said. "We stayed in two-star hotels in Paris, and then we'd travel to different cities. I'd also take students on a 10-day trip during spring break. I guess I've been to France 25 or 30 times. I wouldn't take anything for those trips."
In Tupelo, McKenzie moved into one of those neighborhoods where everybody knows everybody. During COVID, when she was cooped up alone, she started cooking and sharing her food.
"I made pumpkin bread one day – I bet I made 100 loaves – and I took it to the custodians at church and shared it with everyone in my neighborhood," she said. "Food is kind of my love language. I take food to people who are sick, but also just to love on them. It's just what I like to do."
BLUEBERRY SOUR CREAM COFFEE CAKE
2 cups sugar
2 sticks unsalted butter
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup sour cream
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 (13-ounce) jar blueberry jam, stirred well
1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
1/4 cup sugar (optional)
1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
Confectioners' sugar
In a mixer, or by hand, cream sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Add eggs, blending well, and then add sour cream. Mix until combined.
Gradually fold flour, vanilla, baking powder and salt into creamed mixture until just blended. Pour half of the batter into a greased and floured 10-inch Bundt pan, smoothing batter to the edges and creating a slight trough with a spatula. Gently spoon most of the jam over the batter and around the ring, making sure it doesn't touch the sides of the pan. Pour the remaining batter over the jam and smooth the top. If desired, combine walnuts, sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over the top.
Set pan on middle rack in the oven and bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour or until the sides of the cake pull away from the pan and a cake tester or toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack for at least 30 minutes. Turn onto a plate, sprinkle with confectioners' sugar and drizzle with remaining jam.
FRENCH STRAWBERRY CAKE
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
1 1/4 cups sugar, divided
2 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 pound strawberries, trimmed and quartered
In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment or with a hand mixer, beat butter and 1 cup sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Stir in vanilla. Add flour, baking powder and salt and mix until smooth, scraping down sides of bowl. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the strawberries.
Pour batter into a greased 10-inch round cake pan and use a spatula to spread evenly to the sides and smooth out the top. Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup sugar evenly over the cake. Bake for 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool completely before removing from pan. Invert onto a plate, then flip back onto a cake stand or serving plate. Use a serrated knife to cut into 8 wedges.
FRESH STRAWBERRY PIES
Fresh strawberries to taste (a pint to a quart)
Confectioners' sugar
12 ounces whipped topping
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1/4 cup lemon juice
4 drops red food coloring
2 baked pie shells
Cut strawberries and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar. Lightly toss.
Combine whipped topping, sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice and food coloring. Fold strawberries into mixture. Divide mixture between two baked pie shells. Refrigerate until firm.
SALAD DRESSING
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
3/4 cup sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon paprika
2 cloves crushed or minced garlic
Mix ingredients well in a blender. Store dressing in the refrigerator. Good on a salad made with lettuce, fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges and toasted pecan pieces. Can add grilled chicken.
HERBED POTATO SALAD
2 pounds potatoes
1/3 cup chopped onion
1 1/2 cups diced celery
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons dried dill weed
1/4 teaspoon tarragon leaves
2/3 cup mayonnaise, or more
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
1 tablespoon vinegar
1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
Lettuce leaves, tomato wedges, fresh dill sprigs
Cook potatoes in skins until tender. Peel and dice. Add onion and celery. Sprinkle with salt, dill and tarragon.
Mix together mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar and hot pepper sauce. Add to potato mixture and mix lightly. Cover and chill.
To serve, arrange lettuce leaves in a salad bowl. Spoon in the potato salad. Circle with tomato wedges and garnish with fresh dill sprigs. Serves 8.
TRI-COLOR ROTINI WITH CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES
DRESSING
1 cup olive oil
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
1 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons dried dill weed
PASTA
2 pounds cooked, chopped chicken
6 cups tri-color rotini pasta, cooked and drained
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped green bell peppers
2 cups fresh broccoli florets
1 (4-ounce) jar chopped pimientos, drained
2 tablespoons Creole seasoning
2 1/2 teaspoons salt
Combine oil, vinegar, mayonnaise, lemon juice and dill weed in a medium bowl and whisk to combine.
Toss chicken with pasta, celery, bell peppers, broccoli, pimientos, Creole seasoning and salt. Add desired amount of dressing and toss. Refrigerate at least 6 hours before serving.
AIR FRYER BANG BANG SHRIMP
1/4 teaspoon dried sriracha powder
1 cup cornstarch
1 pound (21-25 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/4 cup sweet chili sauce
1/4 cup mayonnaise
Iceberg lettuce, for serving
Mix dried sriracha and cornstarch together in a bowl. Coat the shrimp in the mixture.
Insert the fry tray into the basket of a 2- or 3-quart air fryer. Insert the basket into the air fryer. Press the french fry button (400 degrees) and set the cooking time to 3 minutes.
Place the shrimp in a single layer in the basket. Insert the basket into the air fryer. Press the french fry button and set the cooking time to 15 minutes. Flip the shrimp after 10 minutes. While the shrimp cooks, combine the sweet chili sauce and mayonnaise. Serve the shrimp over lettuce with the dipping sauce.
EL TORO CHEESE DIP
1 (1-pound) box Kraft American cheese or 24 slices
1 teaspoon white pepper
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon minced garlic
2 teaspoons minced onion
1 cup water
Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Melt over low heat. Do not cook in microwave, though dip may be reheated in the microwave. Best served with Santitas lightly salted tortilla chips.
ALMOND-RASPBERRY BARS
1 stick butter
1 (10- to 12-ounce) package vanilla or white chips, divided
2 eggs
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 to 1 teaspoon almond extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup seedless raspberry jam or preserves, warmed
1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted
Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat. Remove from heat and add 1 cup chips. Let stand, without stirring, to soften chips.
Beat eggs until foamy in a bowl. Add sugar; beat until thickened and lemon-colored. Beat in chip mixture and almond extract. Combine flour and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture.
Spread half of the batter into a greased 9-inch square pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 17 to 20 minutes until golden brown. Spread jam over warm crust.
Stir remaining chips into remaining batter. Spoon over raspberry layer. Sprinkle with almonds. Bake 20 to 23 minutes. Let cool before cutting into bars.
COFFEE PIE
2 (1-ounce) squares unsweetened chocolate
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons hot milk
2/3 cup sifted confectioners' sugar
1 1/2 cups shredded coconut
1 quart vanilla ice cream
2 teaspoons instant coffee granules
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Melt chocolate and butter in a double boiler. Stir milk into sugar. Add chocolate mixture. Stir in coconut. Press into the bottom and sides of a greased 9-inch pie plate. Chill in the refrigerator.
Stir ice cream to soften and mix in instant coffee with a mixer. Fold pecans in by hand. Spread in pie shell, swirling the top. Freeze until firm.