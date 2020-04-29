TUPELO • When Vonda Peters and her husband, Jerry, married 45 years ago, her mother-in-law wanted to know if she could cook, but didn’t want to ask.
Three months later, she got her answer.
“When I married, Jerry was very thin,” Peters said. “He filled out in no time. The first time we saw his parents after we married, my mother-in-law started laughing. Jerry had gained 32 pounds.”
Peters, 66, learned to cook from her mother.
“I remember standing in a chair and holding a hand mixer to make cookies,” Peters said. “I really learned to cook when my mom went back to nursing school. I was the one making biscuits for my family in the mornings. I had two younger brothers and they were good sports. I’d see a recipe I wanted to try and they were game. They didn’t care.”
Peters is the oldest of three children born to Jean and Ed Herring of Tupelo. Her youngest brother, Morris, died in 2007 and her other brother, Phillip, passed in 2019. Both her parents died in 2016.
“Mama taught all three of us to cook,” Peters said. “My youngest brother was the cook in his family. Two years before he died, he taught his wife and kids to cook because he’d done the majority of cooking in his family for 18 years.”
Peters said her cooking has evolved over the years. She doesn’t cook the same way she did when her own boys, Mark and Troy, were growing up.
“Once upon a time, I cooked big on Sunday,” she said. “Or I might cook a whole week’s meals on the weekend to eat during the week. Years ago, we didn’t cook with EVOO, and garlic wasn’t a staple. Cauliflower and broccoli weren’t in the fresh produce department, they were in the frozen foods.”
Peters was an X-ray technician at Tupelo Orthopedic Clinic from 1980 until it closed its doors in June 2018.
“I made the decision at 12 years ago to go to X-ray school and I never changed my mind,” she said. “I was the youngest in my class at X-ray school.”
Because Jerry retired before Peters did, he started doing the grocery shopping out of convenience. Today, he still does the shopping.
“I still plan the meals and make out the list,” she said. “I get a lot of new recipes from Southern Living, Mississippi Magazine and Garden and Gun and sometimes I see one in the paper. If it has a few ingredients in it that we like, I’ll try it.”
Peters said in her 45 years of marriage, she’s only had one flop – a souffle.
“The recipe called for white wine and I didn’t have any white, so I used red,” she said. “It was beautiful, but it was green, because of the mixture of the yellow eggs and the red wine. Jerry took one bite and said, ‘I can’t do this.’ We went out and ate pizza.”
TORTELLINI SALAD
1 (16-ounce) package three-cheese tortellini
1/4 pound hard salami, chopped
2 medium green bell peppers, cut in 1/2-strips
1 large onion, chopped
1 (2-ounce) can sliced ripe olives, drained
1 tablespoon dried basil
1 cup Italian salad dressing
Cook tortellini according to package directions; drain well. Combine tortellini, salami, peppers, onion olives and basil. Add dressing and toss well. Cover and chill 8 hours. Toss gently before serving. Serves about 8.
CARROT-RAISIN CAKE
1 1/2 cups firmly packed light brown sugar
1 stick butter or margarine, softened
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup chopped raisins
1 1/2 cups finely grated carrot
1/2 cup pecans or walnuts, finely chopped
Beat brown sugar and butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy; add eggs and vanilla, beating well.
Stir in flour, baking soda and salt just until moistened; stir in raisins and carrot. Spread mixture into a greased 9x13-inch pan. Sprinkle with nuts.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack and cut into squares. Makes 12 to 15 servings.
BLUEBERRY MUFFINS
1 egg
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup oil
1 1/2 cups self-rising flour
1/2 cup sugar or sugar substitute
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
Beat egg; stir in milk and oil. Add flour and sugar to mixture and stir just until flour is moistened; batter will be lumpy. Fold in blueberries. Pour batter into a greased 12-cup muffin tin (if berries are frozen, allow pan to sit on the counter about 15 minutes before baking). Bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Immediately remove muffins from pan.
TEXAS CAVIAR
1 (15-ounce) can black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
1 (15-ounce) can white hominy, drained
2 tomatoes, seeded and chopped
4 green onions, thinly sliced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 medium green bell pepper, diced
1 small onion, chopped
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 (8-ounce) jar hot picante sauce
2 tablespoons lime juice (optional)
Combine all ingredients. Cover and chill at least 2 hours. Serve with tortilla chips or wrap in flour tortillas. Makes 4 cups.
SPINACH SALAD WITH CRANBERRY DRESSING
1 teaspoon poppy seeds
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1/2 cup cottage cheese
1/4 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup white vinegar
1 cup chopped walnuts
2 cans mandarin oranges, drained
1 package dried cranberries
1 (16-ounce) bag fresh spinach
Combine poppy seeds, mustard, cottage cheese, onion, sugar, oil, vinegar, walnuts, oranges and cranberries. Refrigerate.
When ready to serve, place spinach in a large bowl and pour dressing over. Toss and serve. For a smaller group, serve spinach into individual salad bowls and spoon dressing over. The dressing will keep about a week in the refrigerator.
SPANISH CHICKEN
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
10 to 12 chicken tenders
1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes
2 teaspoons salt, divided
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2 cup chicken broth
1 (2-ounce) can sliced ripe olives , drained
1 cup rice
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
2 1/4 cups chicken broth
1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
Heat oil over medium heat in a large skillet. Brown chicken; add tomatoes. Combine 1 teaspoon salt, pepper, cumin, paprika and chicken broth and add to chicken/tomato mixture. Add olives, cover, lower the heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, until chicken is done.
Meanwhile, prepare yellow rice by combining rice, turmeric, remaining 1 teaspoon salt and broth and cook according to directions on rice package. When rice is done, stir in black beans. Serve chicken/tomato mixture over rice/beans mixture. Serves 4.
CHICKEN SPAGHETTI
4 to 5 pounds chicken
2 large onions, chopped
2 green bell peppers, chopped
1 stick margarine
12 ounces vermicelli pasta
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 pounds shredded Velveeta cheese
1 large can English peas
1 large can chopped mushroom pieces
Salt and pepper
Boil chicken until tender; remove chicken from broth and reserve 1 1/2 quarts broth. When chicken is cool enough to handle, remove meat and discard skin and bones. Set aside.
Saute onion and peppers in margarine. Cook pasta in reserved broth; pour off half of the broth. Drain half the liquid off the tomatoes, then add tomatoes and Worcestershire to pasta and simmer until thickened. Add chicken, cheese, peas and mushrooms and stir well. Season with salt and pepper.
Divide mixture between two large baking dishes. Cover and freeze one. Cook the other at 350 degrees until hot and bubbly, about 25 minutes.