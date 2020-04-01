MOOREVILLE • When Mike Eldridge was a young boy, he used to watch his father cook on the grill.
“He wasn’t a big cook, but I was intrigued,” he said. “I wanted to grow up and get married and cook on the grill, too. I guess every man wants that.”
He learned to grill a decent hamburger and steaks, but he didn’t ramp up his efforts until around 2012, when he joined a barbecue team, Star Boars.
“We did the Don’t Be Cruel BBQ Duel in Tupelo every year it was held,” said Eldridge, the marketing manager for SERVPRO. “There were some good cooks on the team and that’s who I learned from.”
He and his wife, Lisa, are kind of their own cooking team now. He does the grilling and she does the sides.
“We entertain a lot,” said Lisa Eldridge, the chief academic officer for grades K-5 in the Lee County School District. “He’s famous with our friends for his chicken drummies. They don’t last long.”
At the beginning of the year, the Eldridges started a low-carb diet to lose a few pounds and eat healthier. He’s lost more than 30 pounds and she’s lost almost 20.
“Since we’ve been low-carbing, we’ve been taking our old recipes and adapting them to make them healthier, “ she said. “We make mac and cheese with pasta for the kids and use the same sauce but put it over cauliflower for us.”
Now, a typical weeknight meal might be chicken fried rice made with riced cauliflower and roasted broccoli on the side; or grilled chicken breasts rubbed with mayonnaise and wrapped in bacon with roasted asparagus. They also grill a lot of vegetables, like peppers and onions, squash and zucchini, and mushrooms.
“I miss baked potatoes like somebody has died,” Mike Eldridge said.
“To cook that stuff for our children and not be able to eat it ourselves – that’s hard,” Lisa Eldridge said. “We experiment with a lot of foods. Sometimes it’s a flop and sometimes, it’s fabulous.”
He gets most of his meat from Dorsey Food Mart or he uses wild game – alligator, wild hog, deer and turkey.
“I cook a good tri-tip steak that’s real big in California and out West right now,” he said. “It has to be cooked to rare and then it finishes cooking while it rests. It’s kind of unique.”
Before COVID-19 forced everyone to stay home, the couple used to entertain anywhere from 30 to 40 people on the weekends at their home in Mooreville.
“We’re not doing that now, obviously, because of social distancing,” he said. “It’s been a nice little break, but I’ll be ready for it to be gone.”
TRI-TIP STEAK
MEAT
1 (2 1/2- to 3-pound) tri-tip steak
Yellow mustard
Accent seasoning
Louisiana Cajun seasoning
Barbecue rub
SAUCE
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon horseradish
1 dash Worcestershire sauce
For the meat, remove excess fat. Coat meat with mustard. Lightly sprinkle with Accent and Cajun seasoning. Generously cover with rub. Place on grill and cook at 350 degrees until the internal temperature reaches 129 degrees. Remove meat from grill and let it rest 15 minutes. Slice from top down against the grain.
For the sauce, combine mayonnaise, horseradish and Worcestershire. Serve with steak.
GRILLED SHRIMP
SHRIMP
1 pound large raw shrimp, deveined with shells on
Balsamic vinegar
Fresh or dried oregano
Accent seasoning
Nature’s Season seasoning
COCKTAIL SAUCE
1/4 cup ketchup
Horseradish
Dash of Worcestershire or hot sauce
For the shrimp, combine vinegar, oregano and seasonings. Add shrimp and marinate for about an hour. Thread shrimp on skewers or cook over high heat, 350 to 400 degrees, on the grill for 3 to 5 minutes each side. Peel and serve with sauce.
For the sauce, combine ketchup, horseradish to taste and Worcestershire or hot sauce.
STUFFED POBLANO PEPPERS
6 poblano peppers
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
3 cups cooked, shredded chicken
1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1/4 cup Italian shredded cheese
2 tablespoons chicken broth
1 small can diced green chiles
Accent seasoning
Cheese for topping
Bacon slices
Cut the tops off the peppers, remove seeds and slice peppers in half lengthwise.
Combine cream cheese, chicken, cheeses, broth and chiles in a bowl. Season with Accent. Stuff each pepper half with the chicken mixture. Top with additional cheese of your choice. Wrap each stuffed pepper half with a slice of bacon. Cook peppers on the grill until bacon is completely cooked or bake in the oven at 375 degrees until bacon is done, about 15 to 18 minutes.
ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS
1 pound fresh or frozen Brussels sprouts
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons maple syrup (can use sugar-free)
Accent seasoning
Feta cheese
If using fresh sprouts, cut the ends off and then cut sprouts in half. Combine oil, syrup and Accent and coat sprouts with mixture. Place sprouts on a cookie sheet and cook at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with feta cheese before serving.
CHICKEN DRUMMIES
80 to 100 chicken drummettes
Accent seasoning
Louisiana Cajun seasoning
Barbecue rub
1 stick butter
1 small bottle Sweet Baby Ray’s chipotle barbecue sauce
Season chicken with Accent, Cajun seasoning and your favorite rub. Place chicken on grill and cook at 300 to 350 degrees until chicken is no longer pink inside.
In a grill-safe pan, place a stick of butter. Add barbecue sauce and place pan on grill until butter is melted. Bathe wings in sauce and place back on grill for about 10 minutes.